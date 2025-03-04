Powered by RND
Heather and Nathan Demers
Two chips who fell madly in love are getting together each week to share their life & experiences through a podcast - love, marriage, family, infertility, and m...
  • 3. Fitness Routines: Training for a Half Marathon and More
    Today, Heather & Nate sit down to share their personal fitness journeys, discussing everything from running, to community support, and the importance of consistency in workouts. The conversation highlights the transformative power of fitness, not just for physical health but also for mental well-being. Heather emphasizes the significance of having a supportive community while Nate explains how he uses setting goals to stay motivated. The episode concludes with a look at future fitness plans and the excitement surrounding Heather's first half marathon!Highlights:00:00 Introduction and Food Talk02:55 Fitness Journeys: Personal Experiences05:47 The Role of Community in Fitness09:11 Consistency and Motivation in Workouts11:50 Finding Your Fitness Niche15:03 Setting Goals and Future Plans
    21:15
  • 2. Goal Setting: How We Set Ours for 2025
    Heather & Nate discuss the importance of setting and tracking goals, both as individuals and as a couple. They reflect on their past experiences with goal-setting, the lessons learned, and how they plan to approach their goals for the new year. The conversation emphasizes the significance of regular check-ins, personal growth, and the value of therapy in maintaining a healthy relationship. Heather & Nate share their personal goals for health and wellness, while also discussing future aspirations, including family planning and investment opportunities.Highlights00:00 Setting the Stage for Goals02:58 Reflecting on Past Goals and Lessons Learned05:48 New Year, New Goals: A Fresh Approach09:11 Personal Growth and Health Goals12:07 Exploring Relationship Goals and Therapy15:04 Planning for the Future: Financial and Family Goals18:00 Final Thoughts and Encouragement
    20:59
  • 1. We're So Back!
    In this episode of Chirpin' with Chip, hosts Heather and Nate reconnect with their audience after a hiatus. They share their journey through infertility, military life, and the story of how they met. The couple discusses the challenges and joys of maintaining a relationship across distances, the importance of communication, and their future plans, including IVF and moving to Georgia. The episode is filled with humor, personal anecdotes, and insights into their lives together.Highlights00:00 Welcome Back to Chirpin' with Chip02:23 Introduction to Heather and Nathan04:45 The Story of How They Met10:36 Building a Relationship Across Distances16:01 Life in the Military and Moving Around18:31 Looking Ahead: IVF and Future Plans
    17:52
  • Welcome to Chirpin' with Chip
    Sit down and buckle up, folks! Welcome to Chirpin' with Chip. We are your hosts, Heather and Nate. We've been married for seven years and on this podcast we will share insights on our relationship. A little bit about us; we have two German Shepherds, Max and Trigger, Nate has been in the military for 14 years, and we are currently working on making some little Chips. We have been struggling with infertility and will be sharing more about that journey in later episodes. You can expect new episodes every Tuesday!
    1:14

Two chips who fell madly in love are getting together each week to share their life & experiences through a podcast - love, marriage, family, infertility, and military life.
