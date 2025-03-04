2. Goal Setting: How We Set Ours for 2025
Heather & Nate discuss the importance of setting and tracking goals, both as individuals and as a couple. They reflect on their past experiences with goal-setting, the lessons learned, and how they plan to approach their goals for the new year. The conversation emphasizes the significance of regular check-ins, personal growth, and the value of therapy in maintaining a healthy relationship. Heather & Nate share their personal goals for health and wellness, while also discussing future aspirations, including family planning and investment opportunities.Highlights00:00 Setting the Stage for Goals02:58 Reflecting on Past Goals and Lessons Learned05:48 New Year, New Goals: A Fresh Approach09:11 Personal Growth and Health Goals12:07 Exploring Relationship Goals and Therapy15:04 Planning for the Future: Financial and Family Goals18:00 Final Thoughts and EncouragementLet’s ConnectChloe Elise - Deeper Than Money InstagramHot Girl Finance PodcastDeeper Than Money Roth IRA Free TrainingConnect with us HEREPodcast IG: chirpinwithchipTikTok: heather.demersWebsiteLINKS/CODES/DISCOUNTSFor business inquiries: [email protected]
all our favorite products:LTK is linked HEREShopMy is linked HEREThis episode was brought to you by the Pivot Ball Change Network.