Welcome to Chirpin' with Chip

Sit down and buckle up, folks! Welcome to Chirpin' with Chip. We are your hosts, Heather and Nate. We've been married for seven years and on this podcast we will share insights on our relationship. A little bit about us; we have two German Shepherds, Max and Trigger, Nate has been in the military for 14 years, and we are currently working on making some little Chips. We have been struggling with infertility and will be sharing more about that journey in later episodes. You can expect new episodes every Tuesday!