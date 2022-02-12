Bonus Episode: Recipe Reveal and Shopping List!

Today we have a special BONUS for you! Now that we know our final ingredient, it's time to guess what the Mystery Recipe will be for season six! After we know WHAT we're cooking, we'll talk through our list of ingredients and supplies you'll need if you want to make this recipe with us during next week's Cook Along Finale! Grown ups we want to hear from you! If you take our quick 5 minute survey, we’ll have a coupon for you at the ATK Shop. Just head to https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7120535/Mystery-Recipe-Season-6See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.