Mystery Recipe helps kids AND their grown-ups uncover the fun, fantastical, and fascinating sides of food. Each ingredient-themed episode builds to a grand fina...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 187
Keep on Cooking!
Mystery Recipe will no longer be making new episodes. But, instead of being sad, we wanted to celebrate our show with all of you by playing some of our favorite segments in this goodbye episode. Thank you for listening, and keep on cooking! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/25/2023
24:44
Season Six Finale: Mystery Recipe Cook Along!
Today's episode is an interactive cook along for the whole family. Gather your ingredients and equipment, put on your aprons and press play, and we'll walk you through each step of season six Mystery Recipe! Grown ups we want to hear from you! If you take our quick 5 minute survey, we’ll have a coupon for you at the ATK Shop. Just head to https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7120535/Mystery-Recipe-Season-6See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
12/7/2022
54:01
Week Eight, Episode Three: Seed Ya Later!
Today we've got some buttery science in Pressing Questions! Plus, we have a tall tale in our Wildcard!Grown ups we want to hear from you! If you take our quick 5 minute survey, we’ll have a coupon for you at the ATK Shop. Just head to https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7120535/Mystery-Recipe-Season-6See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
12/2/2022
26:59
Week Eight, Episode Two: Flower Power
Today Meggy is back for some true or false in Tricky Trivia. Then we're talking about disability rights with Isabel Mavrides-Calderón in Ask a Grown Up! Grown ups we want to hear from you! If you take our quick 5 minute survey, we’ll have a coupon for you at the ATK Shop. Just head to https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7120535/Mystery-Recipe-Season-6See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
11/30/2022
29:12
Bonus Episode: Recipe Reveal and Shopping List!
Today we have a special BONUS for you! Now that we know our final ingredient, it's time to guess what the Mystery Recipe will be for season six! After we know WHAT we're cooking, we'll talk through our list of ingredients and supplies you'll need if you want to make this recipe with us during next week's Cook Along Finale! Grown ups we want to hear from you! If you take our quick 5 minute survey, we’ll have a coupon for you at the ATK Shop. Just head to https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7120535/Mystery-Recipe-Season-6See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Mystery Recipe helps kids AND their grown-ups uncover the fun, fantastical, and fascinating sides of food. Each ingredient-themed episode builds to a grand finale: a mystery recipe cook-along. Get excited about cooking (and eating) by digging into the deliciously silly and unexpectedly educational. Hosted by Molly Birnbaum. A production of America's Test Kitchen Kids.