My Vampire System

Podcast My Vampire System
Pocket FM Official
Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 45
  • EP 1 - Just An Old Book
    10:02
  • EP 2 - Daily Quest
    8:34
  • EP 3 - Military School
    9:26
  • EP 4 - Ability Level
    8:35
  • EP 5 - No Ability
    8:18

About My Vampire System

Amidst the tension between the human race and the vicious reptile Dalki, Quinn Talen inherited an old book from his parents after he was orphaned. Bullied since childhood, that book was his only hope to gain special abilities like his peers. But if only he could open it? Soon Quinn is granted a system, and his whole life turns around, as he realizes that his ability is something completely unique. Continue listening to the entire series after episode 45 by clicking on the link below https://click.pocketfm.in/2IE7/hmhk6aub
