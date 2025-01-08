Powered by RND
My First Exit (MFE!)

Education

  • POV - We just recorded our first podcast | MFE #4
    Show Notes:  00:00 Embarrassing Stories and Awkward Moments 02:16 Reflecting on Conversations with James and Neil 03:12 The Importance of Execution and Practical Advice 05:43 Building and Validating an E-commerce Business 12:11 The Reality of Product vs. Service-Based Businesses 16:00 Olympics: Costs, Profits, and Athlete Accommodations 19:59 Final Thoughts and Future Plans -- MFE! is the only funny business show. Co-hosts Nick and Omid are here to make your favorite founders laugh and share their greatest secrets. They'll also (shamelessly) ask for help along the way because, much like you, they're learning, too.  --  Check out Nick (https://www.linkedin.com/in/nickcsingh/) and Omid (https://www.instagram.com/kazravan/)  --  Welcome to My First Exit (MFE!)
    --------  
    21:41
  • How to Market Things in 2025 with Neil Patel | MFE! #3
    Neil Patel (https://x.com/neilpatel?lang=en), the founder of Neil Patel Digital, Ubersuggest, and Crazy Egg. He helps businesses scale their online presence. --   Show notes:  00:00 Introduction and Welcome 00:32 Neil's Exits and Financial Perspective 01:03 Life-Changing Money and Entrepreneurial Insights 03:17 Marketing Stunts and Personal Anecdotes 12:37 Growth Strategies and Business Insights 16:43 The Importance of Brand and Organic Social 23:56 Podcasting and Brand Strategy 30:00 The Role of a CEO in Business Building 30:29 Finding the Right Entrepreneurial Partner 31:32 Involvement in Business Operations 33:05 Hiring a CEO: Timing and Investment 34:06 E-commerce Business Insights 36:51 The Value of Personal vs. Corporate Brands 41:31 Acquiring and Growing Companies 43:43 AI in Marketing and Future Prospects 48:43 Marketing Strategies and Social Media 50:55 Fun and Final Thoughts --  Check out Nick (https://www.linkedin.com/in/nickcsingh/) and Omid (https://www.instagram.com/kazravan/)  --  MFE! is the only funny business show. Co-hosts Nick and Omid are here to make your favorite founders laugh and share their greatest secrets. They'll also (shamelessly) ask for help along the way because, much like you, they're learning, too.  Welcome to My First Exit or MFE!
    --------  
    58:58
  • How anyone can make their first Million with James Altucher | MFE #2
    James Altucher (https://x.com/jaltucher) is an entrepreneur, investor, and author known for his unconventional insights on personal development, entrepreneurship, and finance.  --   Show notes:  00:00 Dating Advice Revisited 00:31 Introducing the Co-Host 01:09 Tony Robbins and Interviewing Techniques 02:12 Event Attendance and Personal Preferences 02:44 Music Festivals and Personal Reflections 05:09 The Concept of Personal Brand 10:16 The Journey of Writing and Content Creation 13:49 The Importance of Real Writing 16:27 Challenges and Persistence in Writing 17:21 The Role of Personal Experience in Content 26:12 The Muse and Mastery 35:17 Finding Your Unique Intersection 36:21 The Myth of Choosing One Thing 40:37 The Three Skills to Money 42:56 Investing Wisely and Diversifying 49:58 Acquiring and Growing Businesses 54:35 Testing Demand and Starting Businesses 01:10:02 Final Thoughts and Farewell --  Check out Nick (https://www.linkedin.com/in/nickcsingh/) and Omid (https://www.instagram.com/kazravan/)  --  MFE! is the only funny business show. Co-hosts Nick and Omid are here to make your favorite founders laugh and share their greatest secrets. They'll also (shamelessly) ask for help along the way because, much like you, they're learning, too.  Welcome to My First Exit or MFE!
    --------  
    1:10:51
  • POV - You just started a podcast | MFE! #1
    MFE! is the only funny business show. Co-hosts Nick and Omid are here to make your favorite founders laugh and share their greatest secrets. They'll also (shamelessly) ask for help along the way because, much like you, they're learning, too.  --  Check out Nick (https://www.linkedin.com/in/nickcsingh/) and Omid (https://www.instagram.com/kazravan/) --  Welcome to My First Exit (MFE!)
    --------  
    2:25

About My First Exit (MFE!)

The only funny business show. Co-hosts Nick and Omid are here to make your favorite founders laugh and share their greatest secrets. They'll also (shamelessly) ask for help along the way because, much like you, they're learning, too. Welcome to My First Exit or MFE!
