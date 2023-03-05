The AudioNerds Podcast was created for audio enthusiast. Ranging from mixing engineers, mastering engineers, producers and artist alike. We discuss plugins, DAW... More
Available Episodes
5 of 40
40. Is Analog Saturation Important To Your Mix?
In this episode the guys discuss if analog saturation is important to your mix. Are plugins getting really good at giving us what we desire in analog gear? Is saturation the new parallel compression? Is saturation an absolute must now in mixing and mastering your songs? What are different ways to use saturation in your production? Lets find outPlease subscribe to our YouTube and rate our podcast it helps us alot! https://linktr.ee/myaudionerdsGET THE HMD ROSETTA EQ: https://www.helpmedevvon.comFollow Ushttps://www.instagram.com/helpmedevvonFollow The CastDevvon Terrellhttps://instagram.com/helpmedevvonLJhttps://instagram.com/prodbyljeanCourtney Taylorhttps://instagram.com/officialcourtneytaylor#podcast #mixing #producers
5/17/2023
37:01
39. How Bernie Madoff Ruined Audio Schools
In this episode the guys discuss the topic of brick and mortar audio schools. Are they still a good idea in todays world? Is youtube really the one stop shop for learning everything about audio? Are there new alternatives to learning audio from the comforts of your home? Are online courses a worthy alternative? Lets find outPlease subscribe to our YouTube and rate our podcast it helps us alot! https://linktr.ee/myaudionerdsGET THE HMD ROSETTA EQ: https://www.helpmedevvon.comFollow Ushttps://www.instagram.com/helpmedevvonFollow The CastDevvon Terrellhttps://instagram.com/helpmedevvonLJhttps://instagram.com/prodbyljeanCourtney Taylorhttps://instagram.com/officialcourtneytaylorDecaphttps://instagram.com/decapmusicL.Drehttps://instagram.com/ldrethegiant#podcast #mixing #producers
5/10/2023
36:46
38. Who Had The Biggest Contribution To The Audio Community?
In this episode the guys try to figure out who had the biggest contribution to the audio community. Was it a person or a company? Was it a technique or a piece of technology that shifted everything? Did the introduction of audio plugins really alter everything? Lets find out.Please subscribe to our YouTube and rate our podcast it helps us alot! https://linktr.ee/myaudionerdsGET THE HMD ROSETTA EQ: https://www.helpmedevvon.comFollow Ushttps://www.instagram.com/helpmedevvonFollow The CastDevvon Terrellhttps://instagram.com/helpmedevvonLJhttps://instagram.com/prodbyljeanCourtney Taylorhttps://instagram.com/officialcourtneytaylorDecaphttps://instagram.com/decapmusicL.Drehttps://instagram.com/ldrethegiant#podcast #mixing #producers
5/3/2023
37:22
37. The Strengths and weaknesses of your DAW with DECAP AND L.DRE
In this episode the guys are joined by Decap and L Dre. Courtney has a cast of Ableton allies on his side while Devvon and L.Jean are on the lonely islands of Pro Tools and FL Studio. Does Decap tell us some crazy secrets on Fl Studio? Has L Dre had enough of the slander from Fl Studios own L Jean? Lets find out.Big thank you to Avid And Universal Audio for making this happen.Please subscribe to our YouTube and rate our podcast it helps us alot! https://linktr.ee/myaudionerdsGET THE HMD ROSETTA EQ: https://www.helpmedevvon.comFollow Ushttps://www.instagram.com/helpmedevvonFollow The CastDevvon Terrellhttps://instagram.com/helpmedevvonLJhttps://instagram.com/prodbyljeanCourtney Taylorhttps://instagram.com/officialcourtneytaylorDecaphttps://instagram.com/decapmusicL.Drehttps://instagram.com/ldrethegiant#podcast #mixing #producers
4/25/2023
59:21
36. The NAMM Episode 2023
In this episode the guys are at NAMM 2023 in Anaheim California, talking on the engineears stage. Should we still talk the way we talk knowing that these companies are in same room as us lmao? What DAW do you think showed up in the crowd the most? Did L.Jean just say something about pro tools while we were sitting right next to theyre booth? Lets find out.Please subscribe to our YouTube and rate our podcast it helps us alot! https://linktr.ee/myaudionerdsGET THE HMD ROSETTA EQ: https://www.helpmedevvon.comFollow Ushttps://www.instagram.com/helpmedevvonFollow The CastDevvon Terrellhttps://instagram.com/helpmedevvonLJhttps://instagram.com/prodbyljeanCourtney Taylorhttps://instagram.com/officialcourtneytaylor#podcast #podcast #producers
The AudioNerds Podcast was created for audio enthusiast. Ranging from mixing engineers, mastering engineers, producers and artist alike. We discuss plugins, DAWs, our favorite mixers, and even tips and tricks we encounter everyday from using Pro Tools, Logic, FL Studio, Ableton, Studio One, Cubase and many more. If you are an Audio Nerd this is the podcast you never knew you needed