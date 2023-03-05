37. The Strengths and weaknesses of your DAW with DECAP AND L.DRE

In this episode the guys are joined by Decap and L Dre. Courtney has a cast of Ableton allies on his side while Devvon and L.Jean are on the lonely islands of Pro Tools and FL Studio. Does Decap tell us some crazy secrets on Fl Studio? Has L Dre had enough of the slander from Fl Studios own L Jean? Lets find out.