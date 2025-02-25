S1 Ep5: Week 4 (Farzana Rahman)

We are into the last ten days of Ramadan and Eid is peeking onto the horizon. In our final episode of the series, our Ramadan BFF talks to us about kindness, how to apply kindness to ourselves as well as others, and what happens when there's a gap between the two. And she gives us some practical hacks on how to introduce more kindness. And what happens after Eid? We talk tips on what we need to prepare for life after Ramadan. Entrepreneur and pioneer Farzana Rahman talks to us in our special guest interview about how she founded the Desi Doll Company, a trailblazing Muslim toy company familiar to many. Her dolls and educational toys are now available globally, in high street supermarkets as well as high end like Selfridges. We hear about her Ramadan, and what it's like when it's not just the biggest spiritual month, but also a key sales time of year, and why changing the lives of future generations is a driving force in her work.