It's the start of Ramadan, so time for upliftment and the beginning of our new series which focuses on women's power.
Our Ramadan BFF Henrietta Szovati walks us through female and feminine power, what happens when we don't claim it and the benefits when we do. As well as practical tips on what we can do to start identifying and growing our power.
Fashion model, creative and filmmaker Mariah Idrissi gives us a glimpse into her Ramadan. She talks to us about how her ideas of power have evolved over a decade of being in the public eye as an influencer and why she thinks power over the self is the most important kind.
Plus, this episode brings intergenerational insights as we talk to Hana and Iman about what power means to girls today, and why they think it matters. In fact, this whole series is family-friendly so why not listen along together.
S2 Ep1: Series 2: Coming soon...
Muslim Women Talk Ramadan is back for series 2, and this time we are talking power, women's power.
For Muslim women, by Muslim women, our conversation is all about making this your best Ramadan yet. In this four part series hosted by award-winning podcaster, author and women's champion Shelina Janmohamed, we'll engage in candid conversations, create a space for much-needed me-time, and enjoy real talk among Muslim women throughout Ramadan.
What is power, how do we exercise it wisely, compassionately and effectively and centre ourselves by asking 'am I okay with this?'
Join a community of Muslim women and hear voices from around the world including celebrities, ministers, fashion icons and civic leaders.
Think of this podcast as your BFF, Ramadan pep talk and weekly hug all wrapped up in one.
S1 Ep5: Week 4 (Farzana Rahman)
We are into the last ten days of Ramadan and Eid is peeking onto the horizon.
In our final episode of the series, our Ramadan BFF talks to us about kindness, how to apply kindness to ourselves as well as others, and what happens when there's a gap between the two. And she gives us some practical hacks on how to introduce more kindness. And what happens after Eid? We talk tips on what we need to prepare for life after Ramadan.
Entrepreneur and pioneer Farzana Rahman talks to us in our special guest interview about how she founded the Desi Doll Company, a trailblazing Muslim toy company familiar to many. Her dolls and educational toys are now available globally, in high street supermarkets as well as high end like Selfridges. We hear about her Ramadan, and what it's like when it's not just the biggest spiritual month, but also a key sales time of year, and why changing the lives of future generations is a driving force in her work.
S1 Ep4: Week 3 (Dr Kiran Rahim)
It's week 3 of Ramadan and we are here to get you through the midway “bump” and regain the focus and excitement for the beautiful days and nights ahead.
Our Ramadan BFF focuses this week on self-respect: how to build it, why it’s central to everything we do and what happens when we don’t have it. Plus as usual we have practical hacks to start applying it to our lives.
And not to be missed is this week’s interview with Dr Kiran Rahim, a paediatrician, mum of three and co-founder of Children Not Numbers - a charity that focuses on medico-legal support for children in war zones, including Gaza. She talks about the beauty she finds in Ramadan, her struggles this year in balancing all her blessings knowing the privileges she and her children have compared to others around the world, and why Muslim women may feel stifled in the workplace but how to always find a way to make a difference.
S1 Ep3: Week 2 (Nadiya Hussain)
It's week 2 of Ramadan and we are back!
With the initial excitement waning, our Ramadan BFF discusses 'compassion' - how it shows up in our lives and how we can apply it to ourselves.
Plus, this episode features an interview with Nadiya Hussain - celebrity chef, author and TV personality. We discuss what Ramadan is like in the home of the Great British Bake Off winner, what she loves about being a Muslim woman, the courage she's shown on her journey, and why she feels that telling Muslim women's stories is important.
