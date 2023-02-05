A podcast to unite people who love and hate musicals More
Shrek The Musical
This week we take a deep dive into the swamp with special guest Big Joel in discussing Dreamworks's sole foray into an animated movie musical adaptation. Big Joel tries to create a loving space free of judgment, Angie repents for her past anti-Shrek sins, and Kaveh provides a post post modern interpretation of this beloved tale.
5/2/2023
58:52
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
This week we are joined by Emily St. James in unpacking the War & Peace based critical darling performed by the Shotgun Players in Berkeley, CA. Angie and Emily share musical tattoo stories and Kaveh learns what an egg is.
4/18/2023
1:07:15
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (2022)
This week we dive into the popular 2022 film adaptation of the successful stage musical based on the beloved children's book. Angie relives her epic Friday nights at Borders and Kaveh laments having to become a grown-up.
4/4/2023
1:03:12
Mean Girls (Touring)
This week we try to make fetch happen by heading to San Francisco to see the touring production based on the 2004 film of the same name. Angie tries her best to be a Cool Mom who understands the Youth™ and Kaveh wears pink on a Wednesday.
3/21/2023
1:02:45
Diana: The Musical
We're back for the new season with our discussion of the notorious 2019 dumpster fire! Angie wonders if musical theater was a mistake and Kaveh moonlights as a studio executive.