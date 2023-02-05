Mean Girls (Touring)

This week we try to make fetch happen by heading to San Francisco to see the touring production based on the 2004 film of the same name. Angie tries her best to be a Cool Mom who understands the Youth™ and Kaveh wears pink on a Wednesday.