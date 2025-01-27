Omari Booker on Finding Freedom through art, incarceration & the beauty of North Nashville Community

In this deeply moving episode of "The Museum of Presence," we journey into the heart of Nashville, exploring the intersection of art, mindfulness, and the Black experience. Join host Shabazz as he converses with local artist and visionary, Omari Booker, who has carved out an extraordinary path for himself amidst the trials and tribulations of his past.From the confines of a prison cell to a thriving career in Nashville’s art scene, Omari narrates his inspiring journey that spans 15 years. He shares, “... all the pieces are about that 15 years. And in large part, they're about the people that helped get me through that 15 years.”Guiding us through his exhibition at the Elephant Gallery, Omari depicts the profound impact of his experiences, personified through abstract images of his time in prison. “People would have the experience, of sitting in my cell with me...” he shares. His signature piece - a life-sized self-portrait - is a captivating reflection of his strength and vulnerability during his incarceration.The narrative takes a profound turn as we explore the heart of North Nashville. Known for its rich cultural heritage and dynamic Black music scene, the district’s struggles with over-policing and high incarceration rates shed light on the resilience and spirit of the community. It’s within these challenges that Omari finds the honesty and authenticity to create his art.Toward the end, Omari’s heartfelt recitation of his poem "This Black Bird" signifies the power of hope and the quest for freedom, even within the walls of a prison. The bird is not just a motif in his paintings; it's a symbol of his dreams taking flight. As he shares, “This bird, showing up in my room every day...It brings me hope. It feeds my dreams. They're only bars, they're only screens. It's only tears, it's only screams...”Join us for this intimate conversation, shedding light on the transformative power of art, the shared narratives of our communities, and the promise of presence in every moment. This episode of "The Museum of Presence" is an invitation to contemplate the silence between the words, delve into the beauty of the struggle, and celebrate the enduring spirit of the Black community in Nashville.You are now Entering the Museum of Presence00:00 Omari Booker: You can't sleep your time away - the transformational power of an art practice against a 15 year prison sentence00:00 Intro02:20 Exhibition Walk Through03:45 North Nashville Highway Dilemma06:20 Responsibility of The Artist09:20 Glimpses of a life12:18 This Black Bird Poem18:39 The Prison inside. The Freedom inside25:31 The Process of Painting is the joy30:04 Community31:48 Brotherhood & Joy live everywhere33:45 Cultivating joy42:18 Blackbird Poem Reprise This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit museumofpresence.substack.com