Art. Mindfulness. Conversation. Shabazz Larkin goes live from Music City Nashville to the world, with true stories of black artists, buddhists, yogis, therapist...
  • Shabazz Larkin, Tonya Lewis, Evan Brown, Kamilah Sander, Exhibition One: May I be Brave Enough To Speak My Truth
    Join us for the inaugural episode of Museum of Presence, "May I Be Brave Enough To Speak My Truth". Setting the tone for our series, hosts Shabazz Larkin, Tonya Lewis, and Evan Brown guide listeners on a virtual walk through our unique art exhibition, featured in our QR code filled newspaper.In this episode, we delve into the necessity of black art in public spaces, exploring themes of Black Identity, Black Mindfulness, and the cultural impact of icons like Little Richard and Thich Nhat Hanh. We passionately discuss the significance of black people telling black stories, aiming to inspire builders and developers moving into Nashville to engage black artists in sharing our narratives.Our featured exhibition, "May I Be Brave Enough to Speak My Truth," is a bold testament to sharing uncomfortable truths with vulnerability and aesthetic grace. This session is filled with laughter, community, and love amongst all the hosts, making for a light-hearted yet profound experience.In the spirit of bravery and truth, we invite you to be part of our journey. Share this episode, subscribe to the Museum of Presence podcast, and follow us on Instagram @museumofpresence. Help us weave a tapestry of black stories, told by black voices, as we illuminate the richness of the BIPOC community in Nashville through art, mindfulness, and history.If you are interested in being a part of the True Voice community: Join True Voice HereView the Exhibition and all art mentioned here at Museumofpresence.comYou are now entering the Museum of Presence.00:00 Museum of Presence x Exhibition Walkthrough00:00 Introduction01:02 Welcome to The Museum of Presence02:10 Meet Tonya Lewis03:01 Meet Kamilah Sander03:49 Meet Evan Brown05:01 missing Black galleries in Nashville06:09 a Different Kind of Museum Experience08:26 Meet Shabazz Larkin09:28 Karen taught me to trust the process12:20 Exhibition: May I be Brave Enough to Speak My Truth12:58 The Cover14:32 Enter the exhibition: Two Pillars18:02 Little Richard & Malcom X - Two Sides of the same coin21:45 Exhibition: Screaming, Singing or using Loud Voices?23:53 Exhibition: Fear Has no home here25:59 Exhibition: Masking Neurodivergence29:26 Exhibition: Redifining Sanctuary31:15 Exhibition: Fragile Black Man Series33:26 Exhibition: Black Liberation & A Black Buddha35:31 Exhibition: Heavens to Marcy 36:31 Acknowledgments This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit museumofpresence.substack.com
  • Omari Booker on Finding Freedom through art, incarceration & the beauty of North Nashville Community
    In this deeply moving episode of "The Museum of Presence," we journey into the heart of Nashville, exploring the intersection of art, mindfulness, and the Black experience. Join host Shabazz as he converses with local artist and visionary, Omari Booker, who has carved out an extraordinary path for himself amidst the trials and tribulations of his past.From the confines of a prison cell to a thriving career in Nashville’s art scene, Omari narrates his inspiring journey that spans 15 years. He shares, “... all the pieces are about that 15 years. And in large part, they're about the people that helped get me through that 15 years.”Guiding us through his exhibition at the Elephant Gallery, Omari depicts the profound impact of his experiences, personified through abstract images of his time in prison. “People would have the experience, of sitting in my cell with me...” he shares. His signature piece - a life-sized self-portrait - is a captivating reflection of his strength and vulnerability during his incarceration.The narrative takes a profound turn as we explore the heart of North Nashville. Known for its rich cultural heritage and dynamic Black music scene, the district’s struggles with over-policing and high incarceration rates shed light on the resilience and spirit of the community. It’s within these challenges that Omari finds the honesty and authenticity to create his art.Toward the end, Omari’s heartfelt recitation of his poem "This Black Bird" signifies the power of hope and the quest for freedom, even within the walls of a prison. The bird is not just a motif in his paintings; it's a symbol of his dreams taking flight. As he shares, “This bird, showing up in my room every day...It brings me hope. It feeds my dreams. They're only bars, they're only screens. It's only tears, it's only screams...”Join us for this intimate conversation, shedding light on the transformative power of art, the shared narratives of our communities, and the promise of presence in every moment. This episode of "The Museum of Presence" is an invitation to contemplate the silence between the words, delve into the beauty of the struggle, and celebrate the enduring spirit of the Black community in Nashville.You are now Entering the Museum of Presence00:00 Omari Booker: You can't sleep your time away - the transformational power of an art practice against a 15 year prison sentence00:00 Intro02:20 Exhibition Walk Through03:45 North Nashville Highway Dilemma06:20 Responsibility of The Artist09:20 Glimpses of a life12:18 This Black Bird Poem18:39 The Prison inside. The Freedom inside25:31 The Process of Painting is the joy30:04 Community31:48 Brotherhood & Joy live everywhere33:45 Cultivating joy42:18 Blackbird Poem Reprise This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit museumofpresence.substack.com
  • Mike Floss - 16 For the City Freestyle, talks Black Nashville Assembly and The Creative Process
    In this captivating episode of 'Museum of Presence,' join host Shabazz Larkin as he engages in an empowering conversation with renowned artist and activist, Mike Floss. With a deep passion for organizing, politics, and activism, Floss is an integral part of the Black Nashville Assembly—a community-driven initiative that brings people together to discuss and advocate for the issues impacting the Black community.Together, Larkin and Floss delve into thought-provoking topics, exploring the power of organizing, the significance of political engagement, and the transformative impact of activism. The conversation touches upon pivotal issues, highlighting the essential role of community advocacy in shaping a more equitable society.A particularly poignant moment arises when Floss declares, 'queerness is inherently Black,' sparking a profound exploration of the intersectionality within the Black experience and the importance of inclusivity within the community. Support the 'Museum of Presence' by sharing this episode and spreading the message of empowerment and activism. Follow us on Instagram @museumofpresence and subscribe to our podcast to join our vibrant artistic community. Together, let's take action to amplify the voices of Black artists, activists, and change-makers.Join us as we celebrate the transformative power of art, activism, and community engagement, fostering a future where equality and justice prevail."If you like this work - Share this episode, follow Museum of Presence on Instagram @museumofpresence, subscribe to the podcast, and join the movement to amplify the voices of Black artists and activists.You are now entering the Museum of Presence.00:00 Museum of Presence x Mike Floss00:25 16 For The City  Freestyle02:13 Introduction: Mike Floss03:49 Black Nashville Assembly04:42 Pan-Africanism05:01 Black Queer Identity05:22 Abolition of Prison Industial Complex06:22 Representation 07:55 Jamel Cambel Gooch11:29 The People Are The Anchor12:53 One of the best rappers alive15:12 Dancing on Jefferson - a painting19:55 Maya Angelou22:13 Creative Process of Writing Raps24:40 The Four Pillars of The Black Nashville Assembly25:07 Blackness is Inherintly Queer28:48 Evolving Culture vs Cancel Culture32:59 Southern Movement Committee34:50 Block Meetings39:07 Mike Floss shares his Top 543:13 Acknowledgments This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit museumofpresence.substack.com
  • Reaux Marquez offers a 16 for the city freestyle, talks about why Hip-Hop is a religion, fatherhood, and black presence
    Embark on a captivating journey with the episode 'Reaux Marquez: 16 For The City' in the immersive world of 'Museum of Presence.' Join host Shabazz Larkin as he explores the life, music, fatherhood, spirituality, and creative process of Nashville rapper Reaux Marquez.In this episode Marquez offers a freestyle. A mesmerizing showcase of his lyrical prowess. As one of the city's finest wordsmiths, Marquez weaves his experiences into a tapestry of artistry, delving into the complexities of balancing fatherhood and a musical career while offering insight into the transformative power of spirituality.Support the 'Museum of Presence' by sharing this episode and spreading the word about our mission. Follow us on Instagram @museumofpresence and subscribe to our podcast to stay connected with our vibrant artistic community. Together, let's honor the brilliance of Reaux Marquez and celebrate the undeniable influence of music and meaningful connections on our collective journey. Join us as we embark on an enchanting exploration, where the beats of life converge with artistic expression, inspiring deeper understanding and shared inspiration.You are now entering the Museum of Presence.00:00 Museum of Presence x Reaux Marquez00:00 How Did you Start Rapping?00:22 16 For The City Freestyle03:18 Reaux Marquez03:33 Introduction05:36 The Creative Process06:59 Start With Drums08:51 Dancing On Jefferson09:27 Making Music For Me First12:06 disruption14:30 Telling Our Stories 16:24 Black Art in Public Spaces16:57 Music City History23:34 Top Five: Reaux Marquez26:46 Fatherhood28:34 Childhood Memories in Nashville - TSU Parade This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit museumofpresence.substack.com
  • Brittney Boyd Bullock on slowing down the creative process, Memphis and making a soft space in her work
    Welcome to another episode of the Museum of Presence. Our guest, the remarkably warm and genuine artist, Brittney Boyd Bullock, invites us into her creative world. Growing up in Memphis, Brittney talks about the importance of relationships in her hometown, a small community where everyone is closely connected.As a mother and artist, she embraces a "slow process" in her art, a deliberate choice to slow down, inviting gentleness into her work, and ultimately sharing that softness with those around her. Brittney's ethos revolves around listening to and honoring our elders and ancestors, a theme that shines through our conversation.She brings up the iconic Nina Simone, offering a rich layer of understanding to her artistic philosophy. This episode is a breath of fresh air, a testament to a different picture of what an artist can be.Enjoy, share, and subscribe to the Museum of Presence podcast, and follow us on Instagram @museumofpresence for more meaningful explorations of the BIPOC community in Nashville through art and mindfulness. You are now entering the Museum of Presence.00:00 Museum of Presence x Brittney Boyd Bullock00:00 Britney Boyd Bullock invites you to slow down00:16 Introduction02:04 Growing up Memphis09:42 May I be Brave Enough To Speak My Truth10:39 The Ancestor Speaks13:59 Working With Yarn18:37 Why do you spin Yarn?21:23 Little Waste is a little Footprint23:07 Creative Process26:40 Soft Space31:52 acknowledgment This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit museumofpresence.substack.com
Art. Mindfulness. Conversation. Shabazz Larkin goes live from Music City Nashville to the world, with true stories of black artists, buddhists, yogis, therapists and peculiar BIPOC folk that unfold like little movie soundtracks for your ears. Beautiful stories with vulnerable moments, big feelings, and a lot of great music. Get lost in these meaningful conversations that explore the power of presence, through the stories of southern life. museumofpresence.substack.com
