Shabazz Larkin, Tonya Lewis, Evan Brown, Kamilah Sander, Exhibition One: May I be Brave Enough To Speak My Truth
Join us for the inaugural episode of Museum of Presence, "May I Be Brave Enough To Speak My Truth". Setting the tone for our series, hosts Shabazz Larkin, Tonya Lewis, and Evan Brown guide listeners on a virtual walk through our unique art exhibition, featured in our QR code filled newspaper.In this episode, we delve into the necessity of black art in public spaces, exploring themes of Black Identity, Black Mindfulness, and the cultural impact of icons like Little Richard and Thich Nhat Hanh. We passionately discuss the significance of black people telling black stories, aiming to inspire builders and developers moving into Nashville to engage black artists in sharing our narratives.Our featured exhibition, "May I Be Brave Enough to Speak My Truth," is a bold testament to sharing uncomfortable truths with vulnerability and aesthetic grace. This session is filled with laughter, community, and love amongst all the hosts, making for a light-hearted yet profound experience.In the spirit of bravery and truth, we invite you to be part of our journey. Share this episode, subscribe to the Museum of Presence podcast, and follow us on Instagram @museumofpresence. Help us weave a tapestry of black stories, told by black voices, as we illuminate the richness of the BIPOC community in Nashville through art, mindfulness, and history.If you are interested in being a part of the True Voice community: Join True Voice HereView the Exhibition and all art mentioned here at Museumofpresence.comYou are now entering the Museum of Presence.00:00 Museum of Presence x Exhibition Walkthrough00:00 Introduction01:02 Welcome to The Museum of Presence02:10 Meet Tonya Lewis03:01 Meet Kamilah Sander03:49 Meet Evan Brown05:01 missing Black galleries in Nashville06:09 a Different Kind of Museum Experience08:26 Meet Shabazz Larkin09:28 Karen taught me to trust the process12:20 Exhibition: May I be Brave Enough to Speak My Truth12:58 The Cover14:32 Enter the exhibition: Two Pillars18:02 Little Richard & Malcom X - Two Sides of the same coin21:45 Exhibition: Screaming, Singing or using Loud Voices?23:53 Exhibition: Fear Has no home here25:59 Exhibition: Masking Neurodivergence29:26 Exhibition: Redifining Sanctuary31:15 Exhibition: Fragile Black Man Series33:26 Exhibition: Black Liberation & A Black Buddha35:31 Exhibition: Heavens to Marcy 36:31 Acknowledgments This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit museumofpresence.substack.com