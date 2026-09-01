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Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah
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Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah

ESPN, Omaha Productions, Daniel Jeremiah
FootballSports
Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah
Latest episode

1 episodes

  • Introducing 'Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah'

    08/31/2026 | 1 mins.
    'Move the Sticks' is for the curious football fan — player evaluation, team building, and conversations with the people doing the work.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah
'Move the Sticks' is for the curious football fan — player evaluation, team building, and conversations with the people doing the work.
Podcast website
FootballSports

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