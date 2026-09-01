Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah

Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah

'Move the Sticks' is for the curious football fan — player evaluation, team building, and conversations with the people doing the work. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Introducing 'Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah'

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About Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah

About Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah

About Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah