Beyond the Museum of Natural Science with Corey Wright | Mississippi Outdoors

In this episode of the Mississippi Outdoors Podcast, we're talking to Corey Wright, a dedicated wildlife educator at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. With over two decades of experience, Corey shares his path from an intern to becoming a vital figure in wildlife education. His stories from handling native wildlife to fostering a deeper understanding of Mississippi's rich biodiversity, illuminate the importance of wildlife education. Corey's passion for connecting people with nature, especially the younger generation, and his commitment to conservation through education shine through, offering listeners a glimpse into the heart of Mississippi's natural heritage.