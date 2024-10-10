Big Bucks and Deer Genetics Explained with Steve Demarais
In this episode of the Mississippi Outdoors Podcast, host Matt Wyatt sits down with Dr. Steve Demarais, a renowned wildlife biologist with over 40 years of experience in deer ecology and management. Recently retired from the MSU Deer Lab, Steve reflects on his journey from Massachusetts to Mississippi and the groundbreaking research he’s conducted over his career. From studies on deer breeding behavior to the influence of habitat on antler and body size, Steve shares insights that have shaped Mississippi’s deer management strategies. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
47:10
Private Lands and Deer Management with Pierce Young
In this episode of the Mississippi Outdoors Podcast, Matt Wyatt talks with Pierce Young, a Private Lands Wildlife Biologist at MDWFP and the 2022 Wildlife Biologist of the Year. Pierce shares his journey from growing up in Columbus, Mississippi, to becoming a leader in deer management and private lands conservation. He discusses the importance of working with private landowners to manage Mississippi's wildlife, the challenges of habitat management, and the rewards of helping landowners achieve their goals. From deer hunting stories to success on hundreds of properties, Pierce offers unique insights into the work behind Mississippi’s thriving wildlife. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
30:31
Beyond the Museum of Natural Science with Corey Wright | Mississippi Outdoors
In this episode of the Mississippi Outdoors Podcast, we're talking to Corey Wright, a dedicated wildlife educator at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. With over two decades of experience, Corey shares his path from an intern to becoming a vital figure in wildlife education. His stories from handling native wildlife to fostering a deeper understanding of Mississippi's rich biodiversity, illuminate the importance of wildlife education. Corey's passion for connecting people with nature, especially the younger generation, and his commitment to conservation through education shine through, offering listeners a glimpse into the heart of Mississippi's natural heritage. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
41:34
CWD in Mississippi with Kamen Campell and William McKinley
In this episode of the Mississippi Outdoors Podcast, host Matt Wyatt sits down with William McKinley and Kamen Campbell from MDWFP’s Deer Program to discuss chronic wasting disease (CWD). They explore the history, spread, and impact of this fatal disease on Mississippi’s deer populations, as well as the ongoing efforts to monitor and manage it. From the importance of hunter participation in sampling to the science behind prion diseases, this episode dives deep into the challenges and strategies of managing CWD in the state. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
37:28
Managing the World's Best Crappie Fisheries with Keith Meals | MS Outdoors Podcast
In this episode of the Mississippi Outdoors Podcast, host Matt Wyatt sits down with veteran fisheries biologist Keith Meals, who has spent decades managing Mississippi’s renowned crappie fisheries. Keith shares his journey from North Carolina to Mississippi, his early days in fisheries management, and his role in making critical decisions that have shaped crappie fishing across the state’s top reservoirs. The conversation delves into the science and strategies behind size and bag limits, how new fishing technologies are affecting crappie populations, and the challenges of balancing recreational fishing with conservation. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
