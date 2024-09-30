Missing & Murdered: Finding Cleo

Missing & Murdered Introduces: Someone Knows Something Season 9
Christine Harron, a book-loving teenager from Hanover, Ontario, leaves for school in the spring of 1993 and is never seen again. A suspect emerges, confessing to her murder, but the case falls apart and Christine's family are left without answers.In Season 9 of the award winning podcast Someone Knows Something, David Ridgen, along with Christine's mother, reopen the investigation and come face to face with the man who said he killed Chrissy.Someone Knows Something is the investigative true crime series by award-winning documentarian David Ridgen. Each season tackles an unsolved case, uncovering details and bringing closure to families.More episodes of Someone Knows Something are available at: https://link.chtbl.com/Dhp7oA5t
Missing & Murdered Introduces: Stolen Season 3 | Trouble in Sweetwater
From Spotify comes Stolen Season 3: Trouble In Sweetwater. Violence. Retaliation. Disappearances. The Navajo Nation is 27,000 square miles of remote terrain with just over 200 tribal police officers. This season on Stolen, Connie Walker’s investigation into the cases of two missing women leads her on a search for justice in a place where people say you can get away with murder. Reporting for Stolen: Trouble in Sweetwater was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s (IWMF) Fund for Indigenous Journalists reporting on issues related to Missing & Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) with a concentration on women, girls, Two-Spirit, and transgender people.
S2 Episode 10: Cleo’s letters
Even though it was supposed to have been destroyed in 1983, the police file documenting the investigation into Cleo's death still exists and it contains more detail than Christine ever imagined learning about the last days, hours and even minutes of Cleo's short life. For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/missing-murdered-season-2-finding-cleo-transcripts-listen-1.6733352
S2 Episode 9: Reunion
Christine travels to Pennsylvania for an emotional reunion with her brother, Johnny, who she hasn't seen since she was a baby. Determined to get more answers about the days and weeks leading up to her sister's death, Christine finally gets a copy of Cleo's death certificate. That, and other documents begin to shed light on the truth she's been seeking for decades.
For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/missing-murdered-season-2-finding-cleo-transcripts-listen-1.6733352
S2 Episode 8: Salesperson of the year
Digging through archives in Saskatchewan, Connie makes a shocking discovery. As she investigates the controversial Adopt Indian Metis program which Cleo and her siblings were a part of, the man who started the program agrees to speak with her about its controversial origins, and legacy.
For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/missing-murdered-season-2-finding-cleo-transcripts-listen-1.6733352
