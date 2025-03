I Will Take You by the Hand and Keep You

All roads lead to church as Drew and Libby sit down to review S3E10 of The Righteous Gemstones titled "I Will Take You by the Hand and Keep You." What scene had Libby scare the life out of her cat? Which moment between the kids have our hosts been waiting for since season 1? Does Dr. Gemstone really love his kids? Download and join the discussion! X: @Misbehavinpod E-mail: [email protected]