Episode 24: Divine Confusion

Confusion gets a bad rap. When we feel clear, when we know who we are and where our life is headed, we often suppose that this is a desirable way to be. On the other hand, when we feel confused, it's as if we can't quite relax. There's a queasiness in our body that we long to get rid of. But what if clarity and confusion are just two facets of a single gem? What if we need confusion to truly be clear, and clarity to unlock the power of "divine confusion?" Have a listen to this episode and see if your relationship to confusion doesn't start to shift straight away.