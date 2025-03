Episode 8 | “Chiiile, I Have Never in My Life…”

Baby, let me tell you something- we LOVE a good story! And, we hope you do too, because in this episode, that is exactly what you’re going to get!We were joined by the beautiful, talented, and optimistic Crystal Chiles. Crystal is an amazing creative and DMV native. And her experiences in marriage are unlike any other that we have heard. We felt all the things and she had our full attention as she shared her story with admirable grace and a touch of humor.So pull up a chair and get ready for this roller coaster ride of emotions on Episode 8 of the Mindfully Delusional Podcast.