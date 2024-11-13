Trump will be the USA’s next President. So now what?! How can all business owners and entrepreneurs thrive during this time? 🔥 Join the Hello Seven Club today: https://helloseven.co/club/ Listen, it’s no secret—the Hello Seven team was disappointed to see Trump win the election. It’s been a tough reality to process. But here’s the truth: we’ve faced challenges before, and we’re ready to do it again. If you’re feeling lost, worried, or frustrated, know you’re not alone. This moment is a call for us to gather our strength and choose a path forward—because here’s the real deal: these next four years don’t have to be marked by fear or defeat. Your business, your dreams, and your goals are not bound by political outcomes. They’re shaped by you. Yes, there are things outside of our control. But our mindset, our choices, and our actions? Those are ours to command. So, if you’re ready to create success, no matter what the future holds in Washington, this episode is for you. Let’s dive in and make the next four years your best yet. Want MORE Hello Seven? 🎟️ Join us at the ROI Millionaire Summit while you still can: https://helloseven.co/roi Follow Us! Rachel’s Instagram: @rachrodgersesq Rachel’s Threads: @rachrodgersesq Hello Seven's TikTok: @hellosevenco 0:00 – Intro 1:03 – The US election results 1:38 – We need to make good trouble 2:27 – What to do if you’re feeling disappointed 4:17 – We allowed America to trick us 5:30 – I was INVESTED in Kamala Harris 7:49 – The moment everything came crashing down 9:17 – Am I a fool for believing? 11:24 – You cannot stop believing 14:15 – The ROI on belief 15:06 – How belief was the recipe to Rachel’s success 17:09 – What does progress actually look like? 18:25 – How belief has generated me $50 million 19:02 – Planning for your next big milestone 22:30 – Take back your power 23:58 – Look for proof that you can thrive 26:32 – I believe in YOU 26:53 – Outro #helloseven #rachelrodgers #donaldtrump #entrepreneur #womeninbusiness #pocinbusiness #businessmindset #entrepreneurship #election #trump #trumpelection #usaelection #usaeconomy #economy2024
27:56
I Scaled This Woman's Business To Financially Support Her Family (in under an hour)
What's the secret to running a successful business AND juggling the pressure of supporting your family? You're about to find out! Today's podcast guest joining us in the hot seat is Corean Canty. She's the Co-Founder of Shift To Play, as well as a successful Life & Leadership Transformation Coach. But she's facing a problem we know MANY of you watching will relate to. Corean is juggling multiple businesses – with multiple revenue streams – while also trying to support her aging parents and her kids (hello, sandwich generation). It's a recipe for burnout! So what can we do? Rachel Rodgers sits down with Corean and peels everything back to the fundamentals of her business. How can we scale her income by $100K+ without adding more weight to Corean's back? This is all about streamlining for success and making her business model as slick, smooth and simple as possible. Whether you're a mom too, trying to balance multiple income streams, or just looking to make your current systems more efficient, this will be the episode for you. Happy listening y'all! 0:00 – Intro 3:05 – Corean breaks down her revenue streams 5:04 – Why do SO MANY things to make money? 6:48 – The rise in the Sandwich generation 8:30 – The guilt of being the only family member generating wealth 11:20 – Making enough money to take care of my mom 15:58 – What excites you the most in business? 17:57 – Should you go all in on one income stream? 26:00 – Recognising your core skills 30:18 – Mapping out the vision 31:51 – You are NOT charging enough! 36:22 – Stop trying to solve the world's problems 38:32 – Strategising for a streamlined revenue source 43:20 – Why do people underprice themselves? 45:00 – Corean's homework 47:04 – Outro #helloseven #rachelrodgers #coaching #businesscoaching #businesscoach #entrepreneur #womeninbusiness #pocinbusiness #businessmindset #entrepreneurship #burnout #incomestream #mominbusiness #businesswomen #sandwichgeneration
48:13
This Is What Happened When I Doubled My Prices…
Want to know how to double your prices without scaring any clients off? Follow Rachel's Rodgers' strategy! If you struggle with pricing, THIS is the episode for you! This week, Hello Seven has partnered with LinkedIn to create our very own mini documentary. You'll hear all about the moment Rachel realized she was underselling her services – and more importantly, what she did about it next.. Every successful entrepreneur knows their own worth. It's about time you did too. And today, we're making it super simple to achieve. It's not about developing pages of business strategy. It's not about having all the right figures up your sleeve. No, all you need to create your own 8-figure business is the right mindset. So, let's get started… Let us know how the 'double your prices' challenge goes for you. We'd love to hear! 0:00 – Intro 0:34 – We teamed up with LinkedIn! 2:28 – Starting out as a lawyer 2:49 – Rachel's embarrassing underpricing 3:13 – You NEED to double your prices! 4:04 – Taking the jump 5:07 – How to claim your value 5:40 – Be rejected MORE! 6:27 – Hello Seven Coaching 7:25 – Outro #helloseven #rachelrodgers #coaching #businesscoaching #businesscoach #entrepreneur #womeninbusiness #pocinbusiness #businessmindset #entrepreneurship #pricing
8:02
Ask Me ANYTHING! How To Start A Business, BTS From The Ranch, And More
It's time for an extra special Q and A episode with Rachel Rodgers! We promised that we would host an Ask Me Anything session with Rachel if Hello Seven's YouTube channel hit 15K subscribers. Thanks to every single one of you, we smashed this goal and, as of writing this, we're at 22K subscribers. Now that's what we like to see! So today, Rachel has opened the floor up to all of y'all and taken the time to answer some of your most pressing, ambitious, and juicy questions. Rachel breaks down her best business advice for budding entrepreneurs, gives a glimpse into her everyday life, and so much more. If Rachel didn't answer your question, leave a comment! Who's to say we can't do another one of these when we hit 100K YouTube subscribers… 0:00 – Intro 2:34 – What are impactful leadership skills any new leader should cultivate? 6:38 – How can I be a guest on the Hello Seven podcast? 8:38 – What is the most valuable advice you've received? 11:10 – Can we hear more about your ranch? 14:04 – How do you build your network and go about cold outreach? 23:40 – What is the first step for anyone wanting to build a business? 25:43 – How do I get over the fear of quitting my 9-5? 27:40 – How do you deal with people who undervalue you in business? 29:25 – What is the biggest mistake you've made in business? 34:22 – If you could start over, what changes would you make? 37:45 – What is your favorite strategy for getting more leads? 40:12 – What are the key figures every business owner should know? 44:14 – What are your favourite hobbies? 48:45 – Should I have a remote or in-person team? 51:50 – How do a cultivate friendships that encourage growth? 56:20 – How do I go on this journey without feeling too old? Resources mentioned: Radical Candor book by Kim Scott: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Radical-Candor-What-Want-Saying/dp/1509845356 Work The System book by Sam Carpenter: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Work-System-Simple-Mechanics-Working/dp/160832253X Rachel's Book We Should All Be Millionaires: https://helloseven.co/the-book/ #helloseven #rachelrodgers #coaching #businesscoaching #businesscoach #entrepreneur #womeninbusiness #pocinbusiness #businessmindset #entrepreneurship #qanda #askmeanything
1:01:12
How I Beat Imposter Syndrome and Built an 8-Figure Business
What's the secret to Rachel Rodger's entrepreneurial success? It all comes down to mindset. We see it every day: people overflowing with ideas, potential, and talent. But their faith is holding them back – or should we say, their LACK of faith. But today, we're changing this up. Rachel is sitting down to give you all the pep talk of a lifetime. No matter where you are in your entrepreneurial journey, y'all want to hear this! Rachel is letting us in on her very own business goals and offering you listeners some guidance on how to tackle your own obstacles. Prepare for some invaluable insight into dealing with failure, problem solving, overthrowing the voice in the back of your head full of self-doubt, and so much more. 0:00 – Intro 2:17 – Why entrepreneurs need to have faith 4:17 – How to follow through with your business idea 5:30 – You need to take risks – and this is why 6:18 – Lessons from The Congressional Black Caucus 8:25 – Acknowledging your business' barriers 10:40 – How to OWN your power 11:18 – Upcoming projects at Hello Seven 12:40 – Dealing with fears 13:51 – How to remove the things holding you back 14:28 – Q and A section 34:31 – Outro #helloseven #rachelrodgers #businesscoaching #coaching #businesscoach #entrepreneur #womeninbusiness #pocinbusiness #businessmindset #entrepreneurship
Welcome to your next Million Dollar Decision. On The Hello Seven Podcast, Rachel Rodgers breaks down the steps for diverse entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and build generational wealth.
Rachel is a wife, mama, and CEO of an 8-figure business on a mission to close the wealth gap… for good. She advocates for a fresh, equitable perspective surrounding wealth in her books: “We Should All Be Millionaires,” “Million Dollar Action,” and the upcoming “Future Millionaire” for young adults.
Tune in to this corner of the podcast-verse for unfiltered coaching sessions with bold founders, and no-BS solo episodes where Rachel shares lessons to help you level up your entrepreneurial game. From goal-setting to game-changing strategy, this podcast exists to help you build a joyful, seven-figure empire.
Ready to stop playing small? You’re in the right place. Happy listening!