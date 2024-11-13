Ask Me ANYTHING! How To Start A Business, BTS From The Ranch, And More

It's time for an extra special Q and A episode with Rachel Rodgers! We promised that we would host an Ask Me Anything session with Rachel if Hello Seven's YouTube channel hit 15K subscribers. Thanks to every single one of you, we smashed this goal and, as of writing this, we're at 22K subscribers. Now that's what we like to see! So today, Rachel has opened the floor up to all of y'all and taken the time to answer some of your most pressing, ambitious, and juicy questions. Rachel breaks down her best business advice for budding entrepreneurs, gives a glimpse into her everyday life, and so much more. If Rachel didn't answer your question, leave a comment! Who's to say we can't do another one of these when we hit 100K YouTube subscribers… 0:00 – Intro 2:34 – What are impactful leadership skills any new leader should cultivate? 6:38 – How can I be a guest on the Hello Seven podcast? 8:38 – What is the most valuable advice you've received? 11:10 – Can we hear more about your ranch? 14:04 – How do you build your network and go about cold outreach? 23:40 – What is the first step for anyone wanting to build a business? 25:43 – How do I get over the fear of quitting my 9-5? 27:40 – How do you deal with people who undervalue you in business? 29:25 – What is the biggest mistake you've made in business? 34:22 – If you could start over, what changes would you make? 37:45 – What is your favorite strategy for getting more leads? 40:12 – What are the key figures every business owner should know? 44:14 – What are your favourite hobbies? 48:45 – Should I have a remote or in-person team? 51:50 – How do a cultivate friendships that encourage growth? 56:20 – How do I go on this journey without feeling too old? Resources mentioned: Radical Candor book by Kim Scott: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Radical-Candor-What-Want-Saying/dp/1509845356 Work The System book by Sam Carpenter: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Work-System-Simple-Mechanics-Working/dp/160832253X Rachel's Book We Should All Be Millionaires: https://helloseven.co/the-book/