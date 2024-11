Letting Go of Childhood Homes

In this episode, Megan explores the emotional journey of saying goodbye to her childhood home, unlocking family memories and healing along the way. Joined by Cari, whose family once owned the house Megan currently lives in, they reflect on the significance of spaces and the physical doors that connect us to our past. Dive into this rebroadcasted episode as it discuss family legacies, childhood memories, and the profound impact of parting ways with a home that shaped us. If you had to give up your childhood home and have an experience to share, email me at [email protected] or call (442) 444-0756‬‬ and leave a voicemail.