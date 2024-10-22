I'm Afraid Of Getting Older, How Do I Change This?
In this episode of Dear Millennial, host Megan Tan dives into the inevitable challenge of aging. From the pressures of youth-driven social media to real-life reflections on growing older, Megan explores how we navigate the complexities of age and identity.
Megan takes us halfway around the world to Singapore, where traditions and cultural attitudes toward aging provide a different perspective on how we view our later years.
Dear Millennial is an independent production. To support the show subscribe to our Patreon! Just go to: http://Patreon.com/DearMillennial. If you have a question you want to submit, email Megan at [email protected] or call +1 (442) 444-0756 and leave a voicemail. Instagram: @meganleetan and the show @millennialpodcast.
Dear Millennial is a Tan Lines production.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
32:14
I Always Wanted Something Big To Happen, Did It?
In this episode of Dear Millennial, Megan Tan speaks with Maria, a former CBS employee who wrote to Megan ten years ago about taking a leap of faith in her career by quitting her salaried job to pursue her passion.
Together, they discuss how Maria went from creating a DIY podcast on a shoestring budget to landing a full-time job, where she now leads a team. Along the way, Maria talks about the financial and emotional challenges of being a millennial, especially in a world that constantly pushes you to “do more” and “be more.”
Dear Millennial is an independent production. To support the show subscribe to our Pateron! Just go to: http://Patreon.com/DearMillennial. If you have a question you want to submit, email Megan at [email protected] or call +1 (442) 444-0756 and leave a voicemail.
Instagram: @meganleetan and the show @millennialpodcast
Dear Millennial is a Tan Lines production.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
24:56
Am I Letting My Family Down By Living Far Away?
In this episode, Megan is joined by her mom, Susan Tan, as they tackle a letter from a listener grappling with the emotional weight of living far from family.
Amor, a millennial who moved from Los Angeles to New York City, shares her struggles with the guilt and the challenges of maintaining close family ties while pursuing her dreams. Discover insights on how to grow independently and maintain a long distance relationship with family.
Dear Millennial is an independent production. To support the show subscribe to our Pateron! Just go to: http://Patreon.com/DearMillennial. If you have a question you want to submit, email Megan at [email protected] or call +1 (442) 444-0756 and leave a voicemail.
Instagram: @meganleetan and the show @millennialpodcast.
Dear Millennial is a Tan Lines production.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
32:47
What Do I Do After I've Been Laid Off?
In June 2023, the unexpected became a harsh reality for Megan and her fiancé, Erick, when they both received layoff notices during a virtual meeting, 10 months after buying their first house and moving Megan’s father in to live with them.
Join us on this episode of Dear Millennial, where we dive deep into the emotional landscape of job loss and the journey to reclaiming your value.
Listen as Megan sits down with Amber, a filmmaker, storyteller, and creative director, who encourages Megan to create value out of this moment.
Millennial is an independent production. To support the show subscribe to our Pateron! Just go to: http://Patreon.com/DearMillennial.
If you have a question you want to submit, email Megan at [email protected] or call +1 (442) 444-0756 and leave a voicemail.
Instagram: @meganleetan and the show @millennialpodcast.
Dear Millennial is a Tan Lines production.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
34:58
Letting Go of Childhood Homes
In this episode, Megan explores the emotional journey of saying goodbye to her childhood home, unlocking family memories and healing along the way. Joined by Cari, whose family once owned the house Megan currently lives in, they reflect on the significance of spaces and the physical doors that connect us to our past. Dive into this rebroadcasted episode as it discuss family legacies, childhood memories, and the profound impact of parting ways with a home that shaped us.
If you had to give up your childhood home and have an experience to share, email me at [email protected] or call (442) 444-0756 and leave a voicemail.
**********
If you want to support the new iteration of Millennial become a member. Go to Patreon.com/DearMillennial. With your membership you'll have access to behind-the-scenes footage, extended cuts, and will be able to vote on what you want the show to talk about.
Follow Megan at @meganleetan and the show @millennialpodcast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices