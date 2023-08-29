Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Military Culture Shift Podcast in the App
Listen to Military Culture Shift Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Military Culture Shift Podcast

Military Culture Shift Podcast

Podcast Military Culture Shift Podcast
Podcast Military Culture Shift Podcast

Military Culture Shift Podcast

Corie Weathers, LPC, BCC
add
Pre-order your copy of Military Culture Shift here. Out November 14th! Based on the book, Military Culture Shift by clinical consultant and SME on military fam...
More
Government
Pre-order your copy of Military Culture Shift here. Out November 14th! Based on the book, Military Culture Shift by clinical consultant and SME on military fam...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Military Culture Shift Podcast
    Pre-order your copy of Military Culture Shift here. Out November 14th! Based on the book, Military Culture Shift by clinical consultant and SME on military family culture, Corie Weathers. This podcast offers leaders an opportunity to understand the growing shifts happening within the military culture as an immersive supplement to the book. Based on 15 years of research, counseling, and teaching the military culture across all branches. Gain insights on changing perspectives within the culture, generational shifts in authority, the impact of Department of Defense budget decisions, emerging social trends within the military community, and the cumulative effect of two decades of the War on Terror on military family wellness. Pre-order your copy of Military Culture Shift here. Out November 14th Listen to Corie's Lifegiver Podcast Here
    8/29/2023
    3:56

More Government podcasts

About Military Culture Shift Podcast

Pre-order your copy of Military Culture Shift here. Out November 14th! Based on the book, Military Culture Shift by clinical consultant and SME on military family culture, Corie Weathers. This podcast offers leaders an opportunity to understand the growing shifts happening within the military culture. This podcast offers an immersive opportunity to supplement what readers will gain from the book based on 15 years of research, counseling, and teaching the military culture across all branches. Gain insights on changing perspectives within the culture, generational shifts in authority, the impact of Department of Defense budget decisions, emerging social trends within the military community, and the cumulative effect of two decades of the War on Terror on military family wellness. Listen to Corie’s Lifegiver Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lifegiver-military-marriage-leadership/id1023542546
Podcast website

Listen to Military Culture Shift Podcast, No Compromise and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Military Culture Shift Podcast

Military Culture Shift Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store