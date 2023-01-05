When you spend all day in a studio shooting a YouTube series about drinking, things can run off the rails in a hurry, and carefully managing that chaos is vital... More
Nerd and Newbie debate Dungeons & Dragons
One of us is a massive D&D fan, can you guess which one? In this episode of Midnight Local we are talking about Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Amongst Thieves, the pros and cons of movie franchises, domestic life and what types of movies make us feel 13 again.
More about the show:
Twitch: http://bit.ly/2VsOi3d
Twitter: http://bit.ly/H2DTwit
Instagram: http://bit.ly/H2dIG
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MidnightLocal
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/1/2023
1:21:15
Eat The Rich
Does The Menu and Triangle of Sadness, two "eat the rich" movies that came out last year, stand out in the long history of eat-the-rich movies? With other recent movies like Parasite and Knives Out or older movies like Society it seems debatable. Which is why we have Midnight Local.
4/24/2023
1:06:47
Sequels are hard, Glass Onion
Greg and Mere discuss if the star-studded Knives Out sequel Glass Onion lives up to the original. We also play a game to see which napkin inventions pass the bull shit test.
4/17/2023
1:04:35
Actually talking about Barbarian...mostly
WE DID IT! We spent a good proportion of this episode talking about the movie we intended to talk about. But we also touch on the history of the word Barbarian, film school, and read some movie reviews from twitter.
4/10/2023
1:13:19
We try to talk about Barbarian
We split this episode into 2 parts because we got pretty off topic talking about how impossible Greg is to please when it comes to movies, 90's stranger danger PSAs and other booze infused revelations. In this episode of Midnight Local we are trying to talk about Barbarian.
When you spend all day in a studio shooting a YouTube series about drinking, things can run off the rails in a hurry, and carefully managing that chaos is vital if you’re going to make a show like How to Drink, and that’s what Greg & Meredith have done for years. Here at Midnight Local we give into that chaos and let the rails be damned. These are the conversations that make you pause the movie because it just can't wait. Things like how the Hays Code destroyed cinema from 1934 - 1968, why David Lindelof should never be able to hold a pen again, and the fact that Joss Whedon doesn't live up to the morality of his own characters and also has tiny teeth. Midnight Local is a place to get weird about movies and shows and the rest and go beyond the who, what and where.
