About Midnight Local

When you spend all day in a studio shooting a YouTube series about drinking, things can run off the rails in a hurry, and carefully managing that chaos is vital if you’re going to make a show like How to Drink, and that’s what Greg & Meredith have done for years. Here at Midnight Local we give into that chaos and let the rails be damned. These are the conversations that make you pause the movie because it just can't wait. Things like how the Hays Code destroyed cinema from 1934 - 1968, why David Lindelof should never be able to hold a pen again, and the fact that Joss Whedon doesn't live up to the morality of his own characters and also has tiny teeth. Midnight Local is a place to get weird about movies and shows and the rest and go beyond the who, what and where. For advertising opportunities please email [email protected] We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy