Next Generation ERP - with Sandeep Chopra, Co-founder and Co-CEO at Everest Systems
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) has been the foundation for larger companies dating back to the introduction of SAP R-3 in the late nineties. Sandeep Chopra, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Everest Systems says that ERP vendors have lost their "customer focus" and believes their is a large opportunity to re-invent ERP in the cloud to help companies run their business more efficiently. Introducing Next Generation ERP to the SaaS industry is the first step.During today's episode our host Ray Rike and Sandeep discuss the next era of ERP includingThe need for a next generation ERP platformAdvantage of leading edge technology to re-engineer business processesWhat stage of company should evaluate ERPOffice of Finance use cases for leveraging AIBenefits of integrating accounting, billing and planning in one platformIf you are currently a Quick Books user and/or are evaluating the benefits of an integrated accounting, billing, revenue management and planning platform this conversation is full of interesting ideas and business reasons to consider this strategy.
29:26
Rule of X - with the co-author, Sam Bondy, Bessemer Venture Partners
The Rule of X is a recently published SaaS metric that factors in the relevant importance of growth rate and operating profitability for B2B SaaS companies. Sam Bondy is the co-author of this metric and shares the catalyst for creating the metric, the latest trends and how the Rule of X impacts Enterprise Value to Revenue multiples.Sam joined me as a speaker at the recent SaaS Metrics Palooza to provide the details behind the metric and why it is an important metric that helps to evolve the traditional Rule of 40 metric.This episode is part of the "SaaS Metrics Palooza" re-load series on the Metric that Measure Up podcast.
26:08
State of Interactive Product Demonstrations - with Natalie Marcotullio, Head of Growth at Navattic
SaaS buyers complete ~70% of the buying process before they speak to a vendor's sales organization. As a result more and more SaaS companies are leveraging interactive product demonstrations on their website which is the topic of today's episode. Natalie Marcotullio, Head of Growth at Navattic discusses their recent "State of Interactive Product Demonstrations" with our host Ray Rike where they cover multiple topics including:The State of Interactive Product DemonstrationsTo Gate or Not to Gate - what is the best practiceMeasuring the Impact of "Self-Directed" Interactive DemonstrationsIn 2024, almost 12% of SaaS companies are providing interactive product demonstrations on their website which is an increase from 9.3% in 2023. Surprisingly, 73% of interactive demonstrations are not gated, and one primary reason is that non-gated interactive demonstrations have a 10% higher engagement rate.How do we measure engagement on interactive demonstrations? Natalie highlighted four: 1) Number of users who get past step one of the demo; 2) Number of users who complete the demo; 3) Users who click at least one CTA to an external resource and; 4) time spent on the interactive demonstration.Of course, at the end of the day measuring the outcomes from an investment in an interactive demo is critical, and the top two metrics that Natalie recommends include the number of qualified leads and win rate from those leads and users who engaged with the interactive demonstration.If you are looking for new ways to engage with your target buyers and ensure your product is initially understood and evaluated by potential buyers, this is a great conversation to understand how to introduce and leverage the power of self-guided, interactive demonstrations on your website!
25:57
B2B Sales Elixir of AI + Collective Intelligence with Stephen Messer, Founder and CEO Collective[I]
The possibilities of combining AI with the collective intelligence from hundreds of B2B companies to increase their customer acquisition efficiency are limitless. Stephen Messer, Founder and CEO of Collective[I] shares his unique insights into how the potential is becoming a reality for many B2B companies. During today's episode, Stephen and our host, Ray Rike will cover the following topics:The vision behind founding Collective[I] and the Economic Foundation ModelWhy buyer's historic behavior is more important than a selling processThe challenges and benefits of a "give to get" collective for go-to-market data sharingIf you have ever used Waze to identify the shortest time from where you are to where you need to go, you understand the value of "collective intelligence". When you start to think about being able to understand which companies are most likely to buy your product and/or to understand why a specific customer buys, and who are the key decision makers you need to engage with, the possibilities that come to mind are limitless!Stephen shares how a Neural Network (AI) is being applied to Go-to-Market data to help B2B companies materially increase the ROI on their customer acquisition investments.Stephen shares how his experience founding LinkShare and the concept of affiliate networks is foundational to Collective[I]. Over 10 years ago, Stephen identified that salespeople create a new "roadmap" for every new opportunity. He envisioned building a network where everyone shares their sales process data anonymously so that the collective group can benefit from the collective wisdom generated by the group.The result was building one large neural network and creating an economic foundation model trained on how buyers buy from real-world processes.One of the fundamental premises is that companies cannot build their own neural network and thus not build their own foundational model - as they do not have the insights required into how new target companies actually buy.If you are responsible for leading a B2B Sales team, rely upon a sales team to achieve your financial plan, or are an individual sales professional who would like to know more about how a target customer or existing prospect buys, this conversation is one of the most thought-provoking discussions that we have had on the Metrics that Measure Up podcast.
38:07
The Role of a SaaS Acquisition Marketplace - with Andrew Gazdecki, Founder and CEO Acquire
SaaS company acquisition velocity will increase in 2025 and the role of marketplaces purpose built for buyer and sellers will become a must visit for both. If you are considering selling or buying a SaaS company, this discussion with Andrew Gazdecki, Founder and CEO at Acquire.com is a must listen. During the episode Andrew and our host, Ray Rike cover the following topics:The catalyst for founding Acquire.comThe trends in B2B SaaS start-up and early stage company acquisitionsTop lessons learned from the insights of hundreds of B2B SaaS acquisitionsSome of the key insights shared during the episode include:The value of preparing for the Confidential Information Memorandum (CIM)The importance of a discovery call with buyers prior to the Letter of Intent (LOI) The role of international buyers for U.S. companiesValuation expectations need to be realistic and reflect the current realityEBITDA is key for companies under $5M - know the current rangesDeal structures are widely varied - be open to different structuresGrowth Rate, Churn and Quality of Revenue are key metrics to highlightIf you are considering selling your SaaS company or a buyer thinking about buying an existing SaaS company, this conversation with Andrew Gazdecki, Founder and CEO of Acqiure.com is a must listen!
B2B SaaS and Cloud founders, CEOs, and Go-To-Market operating executives share their journey as they scaled their business from $0M ARR to $100M and beyond. The guests share their insights on measurements of success, performance metrics, and benchmarks they use to guide and inform their decision-making and growth journey.Guests include founders and CEOs of amazing success stories such as LinkedIn, DocuSign, Marketo, Gainsight, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, ringDNA, InsightSquared, Cloudera and Gong. Beyond founders and CEOs, we also speak with leading Venture Capitalists, Go-To-Market executives and industry thought leaders who share their experience and insights into customer acquisition, customer retention, and customer expansion best practices.