METAL UP YOUR PODCAST - All Things Metallica

Metal Tales - Jamilah Meets Lars!

On this very special edition of Metal Tales we get to speak with friend and patron of the show, Jamilah, about her amazing experience meeting Lars, Kirk and Robert at the MetLife show in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Jamilah was invited to the meet and greet by fellow MUYP family member Kaye and was able to chat with Lars about how he is her biggest drumming inspiration, how Metallica got her through some of the lowest points of her life and proclaim her love for St. Anger.We also discussed what makes Lars so special, why Metallica's music is so powerful, the merits of St. Anger and Some Kind of Monster, Jamilah's six hour St. Anger documentary and what's special about the MUYP community. Enjoy!