METAL UP YOUR PODCAST - All Things Metallica

Episode 348 - M72 in New Jersey
Episode 348! Clint talks with patrons David Fredericks and Matt Hicks about both nights of the kickoff to the US M72 tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Before that Clint addresses the news of one of Metallica's semi's crashing on the way to Montreal and the lucky winner of the KILL EM ALL boxset is named!Topics discuss in this episode include:- discovering Metallica- the M72 stage- issues with getting in and out of MetLife Stadium- leaving mistakes in live recordings- chasing rare songs- Pantera 2.0- live debuts of Shadows Follow and Too Far Gone- Orion vs. Ktulu- a fantasy setlist for a 3rd night on the M72 tour
8/14/2023
2:19:39
Metal Tales - Jamilah Meets Lars!
On this very special edition of Metal Tales we get to speak with friend and patron of the show, Jamilah, about her amazing experience meeting Lars, Kirk and Robert at the MetLife show in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Jamilah was invited to the meet and greet by fellow MUYP family member Kaye and was able to chat with Lars about how he is her biggest drumming inspiration, how Metallica got her through some of the lowest points of her life and proclaim her love for St. Anger.We also discussed what makes Lars so special, why Metallica's music is so powerful, the merits of St. Anger and Some Kind of Monster, Jamilah's six hour St. Anger documentary and what's special about the MUYP community. Enjoy!You can find Jamilah online at the following spots:St. Anger DocumentaryMusic Performance BlogMusic Essays BlogJamilah's Podcast
8/9/2023
50:00
Episode 347 - Lars and Club Random
This week guest host Tom Kwei (Alphabetallica) joins the show to break down the highlights of Lars' appearance on Bill Maher's stoner-podcast: Club Random. Here are is what we discussed:- Bill Maher's career- Club Random- Joey Diaz- Metallica being apolitical- keeping Metallica together- Napster- losing and gaining fans- taking criticism- Dean Delray beef- what's tricky about being in a band- U2 still like one another- why great bands break up- Tom Waits' net worth- Metallica's touring schedule- stand up comedy- Bill Maher's impact in the UK- Lars and The Rolling Stones- an interesting Prince storyWatch CLUB RANDOMListen to ALPHABETALLICA
8/7/2023
1:12:18
Episode 346 - The E-Mail Portal and Pick Contest
On this episode Clint checks in from a day off on tour in lovely Aspen, CO to read a handful of e-mails and announce the winners of the Pick Contest for July. Topics discussed in this episode:- touring update- Wolfgang Van Halen on M72 Tour- Lars and Hunter S. Thompson- the e-mail portal- deep thoughts on 72 Seasons- beef with Dean Delray- Marc Maron- Shadows Follow and Batman- new 72S MUYP picks- Morgan Wade European Fall Tour- Metallica collectors- pick contest winners
7/31/2023
26:00
MUYP Radio - Ask Me Anything!
On this MUYP radio episode Clint plays some of his current favorite songs and answers questions from Patrons. Topics include Metallica's rehearsal schedule, favorite Metallica songs of the last 20 years, AI and songwriting, putting together setlists for Morgan, touring in stadiums and arenas with Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton, similarities between DMB and Metallica, the songwriting process, pre-show rituals, arguing with Metallica fans and accepting what you cannot control.Tracklist:1. Fuck Whoever Started This - Liquid Death2. On The Edge Of - Low3. Rock Is Dead - Marilyn Manson4. We'll Do It All Again - Bleu5. Gibson Girl - Ethel Cain6. Looking For A Vein - Dave Matthews Band7. Bloodshot - Julien Baker8. Louisville - The Damnwells9. Trouble With Boys - David BazanApple Music playlist is HERE.Spotify playlist is HERE.
About METAL UP YOUR PODCAST - All Things Metallica
