METAL UP YOUR PODCAST - All Things Metallica

MUYP Radio - Ask Me Anything!

On this MUYP radio episode Clint plays some of his current favorite songs and answers questions from Patrons. Topics include Metallica's rehearsal schedule, favorite Metallica songs of the last 20 years, AI and songwriting, putting together setlists for Morgan, touring in stadiums and arenas with Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton, similarities between DMB and Metallica, the songwriting process, pre-show rituals, arguing with Metallica fans and accepting what you cannot control.Tracklist:1. Fuck Whoever Started This - Liquid Death2. On The Edge Of - Low3. Rock Is Dead - Marilyn Manson4. We'll Do It All Again - Bleu5. Gibson Girl - Ethel Cain6. Looking For A Vein - Dave Matthews Band7. Bloodshot - Julien Baker8. Louisville - The Damnwells9. Trouble With Boys - David BazanApple Music playlist is HERE.Spotify playlist is HERE.