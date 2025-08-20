#172: Beyond Beauty And The Restor Revolution: Inside The Vision Of Two Trailblazing Sisters

Cameron is joined by sisters Dominique and Flora Waples, co-founders of Restor Medical Spa. They discuss their journey into the medical aesthetics industry, the importance of defining roles in a partnership, and the challenges of balancing family and business. The conversation covers key topics such as the significance of feedback, the implementation of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), and the necessity of financial awareness and customer service in practice management. They also emphasize the importance of marketing strategies, data-driven decision-making, and the need for practice owners to invest in their future to stay competitive in the growing medical aesthetics industry.Listen In!Thank you for listening to this episode of Medical Millionaire!Takeaways:The importance of defining clear roles in a partnership.Feedback from patients and employees is crucial for growth.Implementing EOS can streamline business operations.Surrounding yourself with talented individuals is key to success.Financial awareness is essential for sustainable growth.Marketing needs to be data-driven and consistent.Utilization rates are critical for practice profitability.Balancing personal branding with business growth is challenging.Accountability in leadership sets the tone for company culture.The medical aesthetics industry is rapidly evolving, and providers must adapt.