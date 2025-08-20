#173: From No Lights In Havana To $150K Months: Nelly Gal’s MedSpa Masterclass In Resilience & The American Dream
Cameron is joined by Nelly Johansson, aka Nelly Gal, owner of LiveVibrant Wellness And Aesthetics, and they discuss her journey from Cuba to owning a thriving practice in Florida. Despite growing up without basic amenities, Nelly emphasizes the importance of resilience and purpose and details her strategy for patient acquisition, including leveraging Groupon and Facebook marketing. Her practice, Live Vibrant Med Spa, generated over $150,000 monthly with one full-time provider. She outlines her future plans, including a digital health academy for women over 35. They also highlight the significance of building relationships and providing personalized treatment plans.Listen In!Thank you for listening to this episode of Medical Millionaire!Unlock the Secrets to Success in Medical Aesthetics & Wellness with "Medical Millionaire"Welcome to "Medical Millionaire," the essential podcast for owners and entrepreneurs inMedspas, Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, Cosmetic Dental, and Elective Wellness Practices! Dive deep into marketing strategies, scaling your medical practice, attracting high-end clients, and staying ahead with the latest industry trends. Our episodes are packed with insights from industry leaders to boost revenue, enhance patient satisfaction, and master marketing techniques.Our Host, Cameron Hemphill, has been in Aesthetics for over 10 years and has supported over 1,000 Practices, including 2,300 providers. He has worked with some of the industry's most well-recognized brands, practice owners, and key opinion leaders.Tune in every week to transform your practice into a thriving, profitable venture with expert guidance on the following categories...-Marketing-CRM-Patient Bookings-Industry Trends Backed By Data-EMR's-Finance-Sales-Mindset-Workflow Automation-Technology-Tech Stack-Patient RetentionLearn how to take your Medical Aesthetics Practice from the following stages....-Startup-Growth-Optimize-Exit Inquire Here:http://get.growth99.com/mm/
--------
1:10:11
--------
1:10:11
#172: Beyond Beauty And The Restor Revolution: Inside The Vision Of Two Trailblazing Sisters
Cameron is joined by sisters Dominique and Flora Waples, co-founders of Restor Medical Spa. They discuss their journey into the medical aesthetics industry, the importance of defining roles in a partnership, and the challenges of balancing family and business. The conversation covers key topics such as the significance of feedback, the implementation of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), and the necessity of financial awareness and customer service in practice management. They also emphasize the importance of marketing strategies, data-driven decision-making, and the need for practice owners to invest in their future to stay competitive in the growing medical aesthetics industry.Listen In!Thank you for listening to this episode of Medical Millionaire!Takeaways:The importance of defining clear roles in a partnership.Feedback from patients and employees is crucial for growth.Implementing EOS can streamline business operations.Surrounding yourself with talented individuals is key to success.Financial awareness is essential for sustainable growth.Marketing needs to be data-driven and consistent.Utilization rates are critical for practice profitability.Balancing personal branding with business growth is challenging.Accountability in leadership sets the tone for company culture.The medical aesthetics industry is rapidly evolving, and providers must adapt.Unlock the Secrets to Success in Medical Aesthetics & Wellness with "Medical Millionaire"Welcome to "Medical Millionaire," the essential podcast for owners and entrepreneurs inMedspas, Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, Cosmetic Dental, and Elective Wellness Practices! Dive deep into marketing strategies, scaling your medical practice, attracting high-end clients, and staying ahead with the latest industry trends. Our episodes are packed with insights from industry leaders to boost revenue, enhance patient satisfaction, and master marketing techniques.Our Host, Cameron Hemphill, has been in Aesthetics for over 10 years and has supported over 1,000 Practices, including 2,300 providers. He has worked with some of the industry's most well-recognized brands, practice owners, and key opinion leaders.Tune in every week to transform your practice into a thriving, profitable venture with expert guidance on the following categories...-Marketing-CRM-Patient Bookings-Industry Trends Backed By Data-EMR's-Finance-Sales-Mindset-Workflow Automation-Technology-Tech Stack-Patient RetentionLearn how to take your Medical Aesthetics Practice from the following stages....-Startup-Growth-Optimize-Exit Inquire Here:http://get.growth99.com/mm/
--------
1:11:50
--------
1:11:50
#171: Behind The Billion-Dollar Byte: The Skater-Dentist Who Changed Everything
Cameron is joined by Dr. Jon Marashi, a renowned cosmetic dentist and entrepreneur, and they discuss Jon's journey from aspiring skateboarder to successful dentist, discussing the challenges he faced in dental school and his transition to practice ownership. He emphasizes the importance of resilience, building a strong team, and the impact of word-of-mouth referrals in growing his cosmetic dentistry practice. Dr. Marashi recounts his experience launching Byte, a direct-to-consumer dental product, which led to a billion-dollar exit. They also reflect on the lessons they have learned from both success and adversity, including the importance of community and personal growth.Listen In!Thank you for listening to this episode of Medical Millionaire!Takeaways:Dr. Marashi's journey from skateboarding to dentistry showcases the importance of following one's passion.Resilience is key in overcoming challenges, especially in rigorous programs like dental school.Building a strong team is essential for success in any business venture.Word-of-mouth referrals play a crucial role in growing a cosmetic dentistry practice.Transitioning from employee to practice owner requires careful planning and execution.The launch of Byte demonstrates the potential for innovation in the dental industry.Success often comes from being open to new opportunities and partnerships.Work-life balance is a myth; choices have outcomes that shape our lives.Experiencing loss can lead to personal growth and a reevaluation of priorities.Continuous learning and adaptation are vital in entrepreneurship.Unlock the Secrets to Success in Medical Aesthetics & Wellness with "Medical Millionaire"Welcome to "Medical Millionaire," the essential podcast for owners and entrepreneurs inMedspas, Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, Cosmetic Dental, and Elective Wellness Practices! Dive deep into marketing strategies, scaling your medical practice, attracting high-end clients, and staying ahead with the latest industry trends. Our episodes are packed with insights from industry leaders to boost revenue, enhance patient satisfaction, and master marketing techniques.Our Host, Cameron Hemphill, has been in Aesthetics for over 10 years and has supported over 1,000 Practices, including 2,300 providers. He has worked with some of the industry's most well-recognized brands, practice owners, and key opinion leaders.Tune in every week to transform your practice into a thriving, profitable venture with expert guidance on the following categories...-Marketing-CRM-Patient Bookings-Industry Trends Backed By Data-EMR's-Finance-Sales-Mindset-Workflow Automation-Technology-Tech Stack-Patient RetentionLearn how to take your Medical Aesthetics Practice from the following stages....-Startup-Growth-Optimize-Exit Inquire Here:http://get.growth99.com/mm/
--------
1:07:17
--------
1:07:17
#170: Why Knowing Your Numbers is Sexy: Financial Clarity For Aesthetic Success With Stephanie Simkins
Cameron is joined by Stephanie Simkins, owner of Harper & Faye Financial, and they discuss the critical importance of financial clarity for aesthetics practice owners. They explore various aspects of financial management, including bookkeeping, P&L statements, payroll, cost of goods, and cash flow. The conversation emphasizes the need for practice owners to understand their numbers to drive business success and prepare for future growth or exit strategies.Listen In!Thank you for listening to this episode of Medical Millionaire!Takeaways:Understanding your numbers is crucial for business success.Bookkeeping is often overlooked but is the backbone of your business.P&L statements provide insight into your financial health.Cost of goods sold directly impacts your profitability.Consistency in bookkeeping is essential for long-term success.Payroll management is a significant expense that needs careful consideration.Cash flow issues are common and need to be monitored closely.Preparing for business valuation requires clean financial records.Discounts and promotions should be approached strategically.Hiring a financial expert can provide significant ROI.Unlock the Secrets to Success in Medical Aesthetics & Wellness with "Medical Millionaire"Welcome to "Medical Millionaire," the essential podcast for owners and entrepreneurs inMedspas, Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, Cosmetic Dental, and Elective Wellness Practices! Dive deep into marketing strategies, scaling your medical practice, attracting high-end clients, and staying ahead with the latest industry trends. Our episodes are packed with insights from industry leaders to boost revenue, enhance patient satisfaction, and master marketing techniques.Our Host, Cameron Hemphill, has been in Aesthetics for over 10 years and has supported over 1,000 Practices, including 2,300 providers. He has worked with some of the industry's most well-recognized brands, practice owners, and key opinion leaders.Tune in every week to transform your practice into a thriving, profitable venture with expert guidance on the following categories...-Marketing-CRM-Patient Bookings-Industry Trends Backed By Data-EMR's-Finance-Sales-Mindset-Workflow Automation-Technology-Tech Stack-Patient RetentionLearn how to take your Medical Aesthetics Practice from the following stages....-Startup-Growth-Optimize-Exit Inquire Here:http://get.growth99.com/mm/
--------
1:01:07
--------
1:01:07
#169: Stop Doing Everything: Systems, Mindset & Scale For MedSpa Owners With Andrea Liebross
Cameron is joined by Andrea Liebross, business coach and podcast host, and they discuss the journey to becoming a coach, the mindset blocks that hold entrepreneurs back, the importance of delegation, and how to visualize future success. Andrea emphasizes the need for a growth mindset, the power of a 'believe list', and the necessity of investing in business knowledge. They also touch on overcoming guilt in delegation and establishing non-negotiable habits for success.Listen In!Thank you for listening to this episode of Medical Millionaire!Takeaways:You have to go through the journey to become a coach.Mindset blocks can prevent entrepreneurs from scaling their practices.Delegation is crucial for freeing up time to focus on growth.Comfort zones can hinder business expansion.Visualizing your future self can guide your current actions.Creating a 'believe list' can shift your mindset.Guilt in delegation is a common barrier that can be overcome.Understanding the difference between costs and investments is key.Investing in business knowledge is essential for practice owners.Establishing non-negotiable habits can lead to success.Unlock the Secrets to Success in Medical Aesthetics & Wellness with "Medical Millionaire"Welcome to "Medical Millionaire," the essential podcast for owners and entrepreneurs inMedspas, Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, Cosmetic Dental, and Elective Wellness Practices! Dive deep into marketing strategies, scaling your medical practice, attracting high-end clients, and staying ahead with the latest industry trends. Our episodes are packed with insights from industry leaders to boost revenue, enhance patient satisfaction, and master marketing techniques.Our Host, Cameron Hemphill, has been in Aesthetics for over 10 years and has supported over 1,000 Practices, including 2,300 providers. He has worked with some of the industry's most well-recognized brands, practice owners, and key opinion leaders.Tune in every week to transform your practice into a thriving, profitable venture with expert guidance on the following categories...-Marketing-CRM-Patient Bookings-Industry Trends Backed By Data-EMR's-Finance-Sales-Mindset-Workflow Automation-Technology-Tech Stack-Patient RetentionLearn how to take your Medical Aesthetics Practice from the following stages....-Startup-Growth-Optimize-Exit Inquire Here:http://get.growth99.com/mm/
Unlock the Secrets to Success in Medical Aesthetics & Wellness with "Medical Millionaire"Welcome to "Medical Millionaire," the essential podcast for owners and entrepreneurs inMedspas, Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, Cosmetic Dental, and Elective Wellness Practices! Dive deep into marketing strategies, scaling your medical practice, attracting high-end clients, and staying ahead with the latest industry trends. Our episodes are packed with insights from industry leaders to boost revenue, enhance patient satisfaction, and master marketing techniques.Our Host, Cameron Hemphill, has been in Aesthetics for over 10 years and has supported over 1,000 Practices, including 2,300 providers. He has worked with some of the industry's most well-recognized brands, practice owners, and key opinion leaders.Tune in every week to transform your practice into a thriving, profitable venture with expert guidance on the following categories...-Marketing-CRM-Patient Bookings-Industry Trends Backed By Data-EMR's-Finance-Sales-Mindset-Workflow Automation-Technology-Tech Stack-Patient RetentionLearn how to take your Medical Aesthetics Practice from the following stages....-Startup-Growth-Optimize-Exit