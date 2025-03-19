Powered by RND
Media Moguls with Web Barr
Media Moguls with Web Barr

The Stories Behind Media's Biggest Moguls Behind every media empire is a story of ambition, power, and relentless vision. Hosted by longtime media operator Web Barr
History

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  The Ted Turner Saga | Part 1: Signs of a Revolution
    Season 1 begins with Ted Turner, the media maverick who revolutionized cable television, news, and sports. But before Turner built his media empire, he was just a young man shaped by ambition, discipline, and tragedy—driven by a relentless need to succeed. In this debut episode, longtime media operator and host Web Barr unpacks the pivotal moments that set Ted Turner on his path—from a chaotic childhood to selling advertising for his father's billboard company, and beyond. We also break down the broadcast TV revolution—how the birth of television changed everything, the slow rise of network news, and how a personal tragedy set Turner on his journey to transform media forever. Media empires aren't built overnight. They're forged through ambition, unorthodox thinking, and relentless drive. This is Media Moguls with Web Barr: The Ted Turner Saga.
    --------  
    1:47:47
  Introducing Media Moguls
    They're risk-takers, rule-breakers, and empire builders. These are the stories of the visionaries who transformed media forever. In the debut season of Media Moguls, longtime media operator Web Barr takes you inside the rise of one of the most daring and unconventional figures in media history—Ted Turner. Media Moguls: The Ted Turner Saga begins on March 19, 2025.
    --------  
    0:47

About Media Moguls with Web Barr

The Stories Behind Media’s Biggest Moguls Behind every media empire is a story of ambition, power, and relentless vision. Hosted by longtime media operator Web Barr, Media Moguls tells the in-depth stories of the visionaries, entrepreneurs, and innovators who built and shaped the media industry—starting with Ted Turner. Each season, we’ll explore a different mogul—their wins, losses, and lasting impact—while breaking down the game-changing innovations, paradigm-shifting strategies, and pivotal moments that shaped television, Hollywood, sports, and news over the last century. Along the way, we’ll tell the story of how we got to now.
