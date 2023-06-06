Dive into the psyche of a man, alone adrift in space, as he fights not only for a way to survive but for a reason to. Featuring aliens, far away worlds and a heavy dose of introspection, “Man in Space" is a journey that takes place both out across the stars and inward into oneself.
It's been 154 days since Commander Kelly witnessed nuclear catastrophe on Earth, ending with all contact severed. Alone in a small station orbiting the planet, each passing day he grows less optimistic any further communication or rescue is coming his way. With his resources and fight to go on both dwindling, each episode consists of a new audio log from Commander Kelly. Each entry we learn more about Kelly's past, while his present torpedoes into an adventure he never could have expected.
Man in Space is Written and Produced by Dillan Cohen, Starring Michael Pate, with Original Music by Nico Sleator and Sound Design by Graeme Haels