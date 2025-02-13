Maiden Mother Matriarch with Louise Perry

The Coming British Civil War - David Betz | Maiden Mother Matriarch Episode 124
My guest today is David Betz, Professor of War in the Modern World at King's College London, and specialist in the study of insurgency and counterinsurgency, information warfare, cyberwarfare, and propaganda. We spoke about David's 2023 article titled 'Civil War Comes to the West' and his fear that such a conflict could break out in Britain within the next five years. We spoke about the academic literature on modern civil wars, why Britain is particularly vulnerable, the importance of the rural/urban divide, the vulnerability of British infrastructure, and the errors currently being made by the British government.
