MeidasTouch Network
During this age of misinformation, journalist Anthony Davis and former Federal Prosecutor Ron Filipkowski expose the extremist propaganda spread via hidden righ... More
NewsNews Commentary
Available Episodes

  • Inside the MAGA philosophy and why mainstream media ignores dangerous propaganda.
    Trump attacks his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany. Trump's plan to deny citizenship to US babies born to migrant parents and the war on woke Target continues. Listen to the premiere episode of MAGA Uncovered with Anthony Davis and Ron Filipkowski. Remember to subscribe to ALL the Meidas Media Podcasts: MeidasTouch: https://pod.link/1510240831 Legal AF: https://pod.link/1580828595 The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://pod.link/1595408601 The Influence Continuum: https://pod.link/1603773245 Kremlin File: https://pod.link/1575837599 Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen: https://pod.link/1530639447 The Weekend Show: https://pod.link/1612691018 The Tony Michaels Podcast: https://pod.link/1561049560 American Psyop: https://pod.link/1652143101 Burn the Boats: https://pod.link/1485464343 Majority 54: https://pod.link/1309354521 Political Beatdown: https://pod.link/1669634407 Lights On with Jessica Denson: https://pod.link/1676844320
    6/1/2023
    59:54
  • MAGA Uncovered - Trailer
    During this age of misinformation, journalist Anthony Davis and former Federal Prosecutor Ron Filipkowski expose the extremist propaganda spread via hidden right-wing media, responsible for Republican voter brainwashing. Watch episodes live on YouTube every Wednesday at 4p ET/1p PT and listen right here every Thursday morning.
    5/30/2023
    0:28

About MAGA Uncovered

During this age of misinformation, journalist Anthony Davis and former Federal Prosecutor Ron Filipkowski expose the extremist propaganda spread via hidden right-wing media, responsible for Republican voter brainwashing.

