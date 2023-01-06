During this age of misinformation, journalist Anthony Davis and former Federal Prosecutor Ron Filipkowski expose the extremist propaganda spread via hidden righ... More
Inside the MAGA philosophy and why mainstream media ignores dangerous propaganda.
Trump attacks his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany. Trump's plan to deny citizenship to US babies born to migrant parents and the war on woke Target continues. Listen to the premiere episode of MAGA Uncovered with Anthony Davis and Ron Filipkowski.
6/1/2023
59:54
MAGA Uncovered - Trailer
During this age of misinformation, journalist Anthony Davis and former Federal Prosecutor Ron Filipkowski expose the extremist propaganda spread via hidden right-wing media, responsible for Republican voter brainwashing. Watch episodes live on YouTube every Wednesday at 4p ET/1p PT and listen right here every Thursday morning.
MAGA Uncovered
