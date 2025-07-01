Unpack the March Pixel Feature Drop: AI-powered scam detection via on-device Gemini, expanded Satellite SOS for emergency situations, new family and productivity features, Pixel Watch updates, and GoPro connectivity. See how Pixel continues to innovate and enhance user experience. #PixelFeatureDrop #GeminiAI #SatelliteSOS #PixelUpdates Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Get the inside scoop on the Pixel 9a, the phone that brings Google AI to everyone. We unpack the features that make this phone a standout, including Gemini integration, AI-powered photography, and enhanced safety features. Discover how the Tensor G4 chip delivers a seamless user experience, learn about brand new family-friendly features, and hear about the design choices that make the 9a unique. #Pixel9aReview #GoogleAI #GeminiLive #TensorG4 #TechUnboxing #MadeByGoogle

Missed The Android Show: I/O Edition? Rachid and Seang have you covered! They dive deep into the gorgeous Material 3 Expressive design, explain the latest Gemini AI advancements and where it's headed, and break down the latest safety and security features protecting your Android device. Don't get left behind – listen now!

Android 16 is here, and with it comes a brand new Pixel Drop! Learn more about the latest features we added to the Pixel universe, which includes a whole new way to stay in touch with the VIPs in your life. Pixel Product Manager Aisha Sharif also has more to share on smarter notifications, improvements to Expressive Captions, and more.

Ever wish your notes could talk? On this episode of the Made by Google Podcast, host Rachid Finge dives deep into NotebookLM with guests Steven Johnson and Simon Tokumine. Discover how this AI-powered tool helps you "understand anything" by transforming your documents into dynamic insights, complete with AI-generated audio overviews that feel surprisingly human. Hear about everything from writing screenplays to managing D&D campaigns, plus get pro tips on how to maximize NotebookLM's potential.

Dive into the world of Google: Every week, Rachid Finge talks to fellow Googlers about the latest #MadeByGoogle projects.The result? An exciting look behind the scenes.In a snackable 15 to 20 minutes, they explain how custom-designed hardware, powerful software and advances in artificial intelligence combine to create helpful -- and sometimes magical -- experiences for their users. Each episode promises insights, tips and tricks, a bit of nerd knowledge, and an anecdote or two. Listen to a new episode every Monday.Get more information about the Made by Google products here: store.google.com