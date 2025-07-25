The Big Update You Probably Didn't Even Notice

This week, Federico and John dig into MacStories' big infrastructure update, John tours Wilmington, NC TV locations, and they both have TV, movie, and music picks, plus two movie deals. Also available on YouTube here. Links and Show Notes Unplugged Segment MacStories gets an under-the-hood makeover Wilmington, NC TV Dawson's Creek One Tree Hill The Waterfront on Netflix Picks Federico's Pick: Idols by Yungblud And Just Like That, Season 3 on HBO John's Pick: Mountainhead on HBO Unwind Deal Independence Day and Independence Day Resurgence 2-Pack $7.99 instead of $24.99 Furiosa Black and Chrome Edition - $4.99 usually $20