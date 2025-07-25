This week, John struggles to update an old Apple TV and two HomePod minis, Federico sets up OTA TV, and they both go bananas over Donkey Kong Bananza. Also available on YouTube here. This episode is sponsored by: Hello Weather: The Exceptionally Useful Weather App for iOS, Totally Redesigned for 2025 Links and Show Notes Unplugged Topics John struggles to update an Apple TV and HomePod minis Federico installs an HDHomeRun for OTA TV Picks John and Federico’s Joint Pick: Donkey Kong Bananza Leave Feedback for John and Federico MacStories Unwind Feedback Form Follow us on Mastodon MacStories Federico Viticci John Voorhees Follow us on Bluesky MacStories Unwind MacStories Federico Viticci John Voorhees Affiliate Linking Policy
22:47
Shifting Workflows and a Dark Comedy
This week, Federico's return to Apple system apps has ended and new workflow experiments have begun. Plus, John shares a dark comedy, and Federico has an anti-pick. Also available on YouTube here. Links and Show Notes Federico's Evolving Workflow: MCP and More Mentioned: HyperContext Longplay Longplay for Mac Launches with Powerful AI and Shortcuts Integration Longplay comes to the Mac Picks John's Pick: Friendship Federico's Anti-Pick: The Bear, Season 4 Unwind Deal Note: Sadly since recording, Zombieland has returned to $14.99 but is still available as a $3.99 rental.
21:57
Our Updated Gear Setups
This week, Federico and John discuss the updates to their work and play tech gear setups. Also available on YouTube here. Links and Show Notes Our Gear Setups Federico's Pick: ASUS ROG PG27UCDM monitor with built-in KVM Nintendo Switch 2 Mac Studio Coiled USB-C to USB-C Cable Razer Wolverine V3 Pro Controller Viture Pro XR glasses Viture Mobile dock John's Pick: Arylic LP10 AirPlay 2 Wireless Music Streamer GL.iNet GL-BE3600 (Slate 7) Portable Travel Router tomtoc Sling Bag Crossbody Backpack MOFT Invisible Laptop Stand
18:47
Tending Your HomeKit Garden
This week, automation crimes, HomeKit Gardens, tattoo crime shows, and videogames. It's a packed episode, just in time for the long holiday weekend in the U.S. Also available on YouTube here. Links and Show Notes Automation and HomeKit Crimes HomeKit-Compatible Kasa Smart Plugs HDHomeRun Love Island (USA and Italy) 'Montoya, por favor!' the viral Spanish clip that could change reality TV for ever Television The Guardian 'Montoya Por Favor!' Picks John's Pick: Blindspot on Netflix Federico's Picks: Mario Kart World Fast Fusion Fantasy Life i
21:24
The Big Update You Probably Didn't Even Notice
This week, Federico and John dig into MacStories' big infrastructure update, John tours Wilmington, NC TV locations, and they both have TV, movie, and music picks, plus two movie deals. Also available on YouTube here. Links and Show Notes Unplugged Segment MacStories gets an under-the-hood makeover Wilmington, NC TV Dawson's Creek One Tree Hill The Waterfront on Netflix Picks Federico's Pick: Idols by Yungblud And Just Like That, Season 3 on HBO John's Pick: Mountainhead on HBO Unwind Deal Independence Day and Independence Day Resurgence 2-Pack $7.99 instead of $24.99 Furiosa Black and Chrome Edition - $4.99 usually $20