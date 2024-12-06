I learned a new word during this interview you’re about to hear with Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker and the deeply under appreciated singer-songwriter Tucker Zimmerman:
Numinous.
It means “having a strong religious or spiritual quality; indicating or suggesting the presence of a divinity.”
Numinous. That’s how Tucker described the experience of recording the album Dance of Love, with Big Thief as his backing band, and the album’s producer. Released in October, Dance of Love is a collection of absolutely gorgeous folk tunes, written and amassed by Tucker over many, many years. It’s beauty derives not only from what is actually on the album, but also from the spirit behind it — of kindred creative souls finding each other, across generations, across international miles, to make something gentle and singular and true.
About twelve minutes into the interview, Adrianne tells the story of how she first heard Tucker’s 1980 album Square Dance while getting a tattoo in Colorado. She was instantly mesmerized, and introduced his music to her Big Thief bandmates. They were all baffled that they’d never heard of him before, baffled that he wasn’t more well-known, in general.
Now 83 years old, Tucker began releasing albums back in 1969, and there are so many treasures to be discovered in his extensive catalog since then.
In addition to discussing the collaboration and how it happened, they each share how they first connected with their own creativity as a child, and I couldn’t help but notice how profoundly their current artistic approach carries the long reverberation of their first, naive awareness of their creative side.
It was a joy to get these two back together (along with Tucker’s wife, Marie Claire, who has a cameo at the beginning) for a conversation I feel honored to have witnessed.
Tucker will be on tour in early 2025. Get tickets here. Adrianne's latest solo album, Bright Future, is nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.
39:16
Jessica Pratt
“I’ve always been pretty attached to my dreams,” says singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt. “[Dreams have] consistently been this means of receiving symbolic information that feels important. They do feel somewhat connected — the mental space that I’m in when I’m writing and the way that I feel in certain kinds of dreams. Sometimes you have a dream where it feels very loaded and weighted in this way that you can’t really argue with, and I look forward to those. And sometimes it’s the same with songs, where you just get hit with something and you don’t know where it came from, and it feels like there’s no work involved, like it’s just sort of this thing that is delivered, and then that’s when you get really lucky.”
It was a pleasure to have this conversation with Pratt, whose gorgeous fourth full-length, Here In The Pitch, is one of my favorite albums of this year, and has rightfully been among 2024’s most critically lauded LPs. Given how often folks describe the album as dreamlike or hypnagogic, it was fascinating to hear Jessica talk about the similarities between her dream life and her songwriting process — one of the many subjects touched upon in this episode.
I was also fascinated to hear from Jessica about how, growing up in the same household as her great-grandmother influenced her toward an early affinity with a bygone era of film and fashion, while her mother’s adventurous taste in music inspired her own artful leanings toward “if you know, you know” type albums by Captain Beefheart or Nazz, at a time when other kids her age were probably listening to things like Eminem or Justin Timberlake. She also talks about how her songwriting process has evolved over the years and how her approach to making music continues to follow from intuition rather than ambition.
39:41
Julian Casablancas
What an incredible joy it was to spend some time talking face to face with one of my all-time favorite artists — Julian Casablancas of The Voidz and The Strokes — for episode 113 of the LSQ podcast. We met up for this interview backstage at LA’s Orpheum Theater just after The Voidz played a mind-blowing set, including music from their awesome new album, Like All Before You. Although we’re old friends and have done more than a few interviews over the years, this conversation allowed us to touch on subjects we’d never reached in the past. In addition to talking about both of his bands and how their goals have evolved, we discuss Julian’s own development as a songwriter and musician, starting with his teenage years learning to play songs by Nirvana and Green Day on guitar as a springboard for writing his own tunes, how he gained the confidence to begin sharing his music with friends (at one point pretending that his own composition was a Rancid tune, just to see what people thought of it), and how long it took before he finally felt like his writing was on the right track (turns out it wasn’t until the Strokes song “Soma,” during the bands early days). He also shares about his songwriting practice (sometimes they come to him in dreams) and about the moments when he feels most inspired by the creative process. And more! Keep up with The Voidz here!
39:09
Madi Diaz
I kind of felt like I already knew Madi Diaz, even though we’d never met before, when we connected over Zoom this summer for the conversation in episode 112 of the LSQ podcast. That’s in part because we have many music friends in common, and I’ve heard a lot of great things about her over the years. But it’s even more the case because her songs are so beautifully direct and intimate; they give you a really vivid sense of her inner world, with all of its relatable nuances.
You can hear that gift on full display on albums like her 2021 LP History of a Feeling, and even more powerfully on her latest one, Weird Faith, which came out earlier this year, and of which a deluxe edition arrives later this month.
In this conversation, we talk about creative experiences that have impacted her since childhood, whether it’s doing laps around her house while listening to her dad play piano, or singing along with Whitney Houston and the Beatles and The Mamas & the Papas as a kid in rural Pennsylvania, or connecting with Patti Griffin’s music during a difficult time in her family life, or learning to burst out of the constraints imposed by a judgmental guitar teacher during adolescence, in particular finding her voice and artistic footing during her recent years living in Nashville.
Madi heads out on tour with Rainbow Kitten Surprise in early November - get tickets here.
37:49
The Jesus Lizard - David Yow
I’ll never forget the first time I heard the music of the iconic noise-rock band The Jesus Lizard — it was more than thirty years ago, thanks to my older brother Michael playing me their song “Seasick,” from the band’s second studio album, Goat, released in 1991 and produced by the legendary Steve Albini. That song blew my mind. It made me feel like I was actually inside of the tune itself, and that, like the narrator of the song, yowling about how he “can’t swim,” that I was somehow drowning in the music. Not in a scary way — in an empowering, visceral way. It’s a song I still go back to, and that album is one I go back to all the time. It was a thrill to get to ask David about that song, in particular, about working with Albini, and so much more. In this episode, David discusses his earliest creative inclinations as a visual artist, and as a music lover and musician, and how everything changed when he discovered punk rock at age twenty. We also delved into the making of the first new studio album by The Jesus Lizard in twenty-six years, their excellent, newly released LP Rack. Although he cites influences such as the Beatles and Queen and The Huns and Fear and Nick Cave’s band The Birthday Party, what David does is a thing unto itself. He is truly an inimitable performer and it was an honor to speak to him for this episode.
