Season 8, Episode 2: Realistic Goals for Spiritual Growth
One of the best motivators to grow spiritually in your marriage is to have goals. But how can your ambitions be realistic when life is hectic? Greg shares with John and Erin about how he's learned from a goal he set that didn't go so well. Then, you'll hear Jim Daly speak to Dr. Josh and Christi Straub, as they discuss how parenting challenges have led them to show each other grace and helped them grow together. Finally, a few members of our staff will give you ideas for connecting spiritually with your mate, even when your schedule is busy. Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage: 12 Secrets for a Lifelong Romance Join the 10-Day Couples' Prayer Challenge Find More Marriage Resources Listen to Greg and Erin's Podcast Book: Famous at Home If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
Season 8, Episode 1: Why Spiritual Connection Matters
Is having a strong relationship with God the most important ingredient of succeeding in marriage? We tackle that very question on this week's episode of Loving Well. John, Greg and Erin share what a spiritual connection is, and why it's never too late to develop one with your mate. You'll also hear from a few friends of ours, who address the significance of a spiritual bond with your spouse. Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage: 12 Secrets for a Lifelong Romance Join the 10-Day Couples' Prayer Challenge Find More Marriage Resources Listen to Greg and Erin's Podcast If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
Season Eight Preview
We're excited about our brand new season 8 of the Loving Well Podcast! Join John Fuller, Dr. Greg Smalley, and Erin Smalley as they preview the upcoming season of Loving Well, which will focus on helping you develop a strong spiritual connection in your marriage. Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage: 12 Secrets for a Lifelong Romance Join the 10-Day Couples' Prayer Challenge If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
Season 7, Episode 4: Oh No! I Missed Valentine's Day
Did you accidentally forget to celebrate Valentine's Day? The truth is, we all make mistakes in our marriages, but if you forgot to celebrate February 14th, you'll be encouraged by the tips John, Greg and Erin give. They'll share how to make the most of missed opportunities. Also, some of our own staff members describe the need to show your spouse grace after a mistake. Receive the book Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage: 12 Secrets for a Lifelong Romance" for your donation of any amount! Learn more about your strengths and weaknesses as a couple by taking our free Marriage Assessment! Wondering if the Hope Restored intensive is for you? Check out the details here. Almost 2,000 marriages will end today. What if you could make a difference in one of those marriages? You don’t have to be a marriage expert. And you can make a difference in as little as 60 seconds a day. If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
Season 7, Episode 3: Making Valentine's Day Amazing
How are you planning to celebrate Valentine's Day this year? To give you some ideas, John, Greg and Erin each share their opinion on an ideal Valentine's Day date. You'll also hear from a few Focus staff members, who tell about their favorite Valentine's Day memories. Plus, if you're in a spot where you can't afford to spend a lot of money, John, Erin and Greg will give you a few helpful perspectives. Receive the book Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage: 12 Secrets for a Lifelong Romance" for your donation of any amount! Learn more about your strengths and weaknesses as a couple by taking our free Marriage Assessment! Wondering if the Hope Restored intensive is for you? Check out the details here. Almost 2,000 marriages will end today. What if you could make a difference in one of those marriages? You don’t have to be a marriage expert. And you can make a difference in as little as 60 seconds a day. If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
The secret sauce to the success of your marriage! Every season of this bingeable podcast series is chock -full of heartwarming love stories and practical marriage advice you can put into practice every day. The series from Focus on the Family will inspire you and your spouse to put Christ’s love at the center of your relationship. Along the way, marriage experts Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley will get you thinking about healthy boundaries in a romantic relationship, about how to respect and cherish one another, and about honoring God in your most important relationship.