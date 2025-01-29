Gregory Green: Two Strikes

On July 14, 1991 Dearborn Heights Michigan 911 dispatchers get a call from a man who says he has just stabbed his 6 months pregnant wife several times and is wanting to turn himself in. His name is Gregory Green. After the police arrive, he is arrested, taken into custody and decides to plead no contest to 2nd degree murder. He is sentenced to 15-25 years in prison. So that should be the end of this episode; unfortunately, that is not the end of the evil that lies within Gregory Green. No, that was just the tip of the iceberg for this ticking time bomb.