When part of your job is to be on guard to protect others,
when you get home you want to be able to drop your guard and relax. But what happens when your job protecting high class clients is safer than walking into your own house. Let’s take a look at the story of Tia and George Young on Love, Lies, and Homicide where we learn that sometimes love kills.
40:43
BONUS: Do You Know Your Miranda?
Bonus Episode: Let's talk about the story behind the Supreme Court decision in Miranda v. Arizona to learn how the well known Miranda Rights became the standard in police work! Know your rights so you know when they are being trampled on.
18:43
Uloma Curry-Walker: Claim Denied
When your life is dedicated to serving and protecting your
community, you are almost guaranteed to rise up the ranks. That is exactly what happened for Lieutenant William Walker. Everything in his life seemed to be going in the right direction he just got a promotion, was recently married and was set to move into a bigger dream house, when all of a sudden he is gunned down. Who would want to hurt the Lieutenant? Let’s take a look at the case of Uloma and Will Walker on Love, Lies, and Homicide where we learn that sometimes love kills!
36:07
Chiquita Tate: For the Defense
What happens when a high-powered defense attorney is
subjected to violence. Could it be that one of her defendants were not pleasedwith her representation of them. Was she in the middle of a love triangle. Or was the killer someone who had vowed to love her til death do them part. Let’s take a look at the case of Chiquita Tate on Love, Lies and Homicide where we learn that sometimes… Love Kills.
39:11
Gregory Green: Two Strikes
On July 14, 1991 Dearborn Heights Michigan 911 dispatchers get a call from a man who says he has just stabbed his 6 months pregnant wife several times and is wanting to turn himself in. His name is Gregory Green. After the police arrive, he is arrested, taken into custody and decides to plead no contest to 2nd degree murder. He is sentenced to 15-25 years in prison. So that should be the end of this episode; unfortunately, that is not the end of the evil that lies within Gregory Green. No, that was just the tip of the iceberg for this ticking time bomb.
Love, Lies, and Homicide, the podcast where we talk about the darkest corners of human relationships—where passion turns to obsession, trust becomes betrayal, and love leads to murder. Each week, we dive deep into the twisted stories of those who were bound by love, but torn apart by secrets and violence.