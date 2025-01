Uloma Curry-Walker: Claim Denied

When your life is dedicated to serving and protecting your community, you are almost guaranteed to rise up the ranks. That is exactly what happened for Lieutenant William Walker. Everything in his life seemed to be going in the right direction he just got a promotion, was recently married and was set to move into a bigger dream house, when all of a sudden he is gunned down. Who would want to hurt the Lieutenant? Let's take a look at the case of Uloma and Will Walker on Love, Lies, and Homicide where we learn that sometimes love kills!