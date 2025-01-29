Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeLove, Lies, and Homicide
Listen to Love, Lies, and Homicide in the App
Listen to Love, Lies, and Homicide in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Love, Lies, and Homicide

Podcast Love, Lies, and Homicide
Osaybean Howard
Love, Lies, and Homicide, the podcast where we talk about the darkest corners of human relationships—where passion turns to obsession, trust becomes betrayal, a...
True Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Tia Young: and Restless
    When part of your job is to be on guard to protect others, when you get home you want to be able to drop your guard and relax. But what happens when your job protecting high class clients is safer than walking into your own house. Let’s take a look at the story of Tia and George Young on Love, Lies, and Homicide where we learn that sometimes love kills. Rate and Review: Wherever you stream TikTok: LoveLiesHomicidePodCST Insta: LoveLiesHomicidePod Facebook: Love, Lies and Homicide Discussion Group Gmail: [email protected]
    --------  
    40:43
  • BONUS: Do You Know Your Miranda?
    Bonus Episode: Let's talk about the story behind the Supreme Court decision in Miranda v. Arizona to learn how the well known Miranda Rights became the standard in police work! Know your rights so you know when they are being trampled on. Rate and Review: Wherever you stream TikTok: LoveLiesHomicidePodCST Insta: LoveLiesHomicidePod Facebook: Love, Lies and Homicide Podcast Discussion Group Gmail: [email protected]
    --------  
    18:43
  • Uloma Curry-Walker: Claim Denied
    When your life is dedicated to serving and protecting your community, you are almost guaranteed to rise up the ranks. That is exactly what happened for Lieutenant William Walker. Everything in his life seemed to be going in the right direction he just got a promotion, was recently married and was set to move into a bigger dream house, when all of a sudden he is gunned down. Who would want to hurt the Lieutenant? Let’s take a look at the case of Uloma and Will Walker on Love, Lies, and Homicide where we learn that sometimes love kills! Rate and Review: Wherever you Stream TikTok: LoveLiesPodCST Insta: LoveLiesHomicidePod Facebook: Love, Lies and Homicide Discussion Group Gmail: [email protected]
    --------  
    36:07
  • Chiquita Tate: For the Defense
    What happens when a high-powered defense attorney is subjected to violence. Could it be that one of her defendants were not pleasedwith her representation of them. Was she in the middle of a love triangle. Or was the killer someone who had vowed to love her til death do them part. Let’s take a look at the case of Chiquita Tate on Love, Lies and Homicide where we learn that sometimes… Love Kills. Insta: LoveLiesHomicidePod TikTok: LoveLiesHomicidePodcst Facebook: Love Lies Homicide Podcast Discussion Group Gmail: [email protected]
    --------  
    39:11
  • Gregory Green: Two Strikes
    On July 14, 1991 Dearborn Heights Michigan 911 dispatchers get a call from a man who says he has just stabbed his 6 months pregnant wife several times and is wanting to turn himself in. His name is Gregory Green. After the police arrive, he is arrested, taken into custody and decides to plead no contest to 2nd degree murder. He is sentenced to 15-25 years in prison. So that should be the end of this episode; unfortunately, that is not the end of the evil that lies within Gregory Green. No, that was just the tip of the iceberg for this ticking time bomb. Insta: LoveLiesHomicidePod TikTok: LoveLiesHomicidePodcst Facebook: Love, Lies and Homicide Podcast Discussion Group
    --------  
    36:41

More True Crime podcastsMore True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Love, Lies, and Homicide

Love, Lies, and Homicide, the podcast where we talk about the darkest corners of human relationships—where passion turns to obsession, trust becomes betrayal, and love leads to murder. Each week, we dive deep into the twisted stories of those who were bound by love, but torn apart by secrets and violence.
Podcast website

Listen to Love, Lies, and Homicide, The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 5:46:52 AM