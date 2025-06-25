adrienne maree brown

adrienne maree brown joins Dean Spade for the first episode of Love in a F*cked Up World. adrienne and Dean talk about collectivity, working in fractals to overcome feelings of overwhelm, pleasure, and letting go of ownership and possessiveness to build abundant support systems.Transcript available at https://deanspade.net/podcastBooks, podcasts, and more from adrienne maree brown: https://adriennemareebrown.net/ @adriennemareebrown adrienne maree brown's books:Loving Corrections (AK Press, 2024)Holding Change: The Way of Emergent Strategy Facilitation and Mediation (AK Press, 2021)We Will Not Cancel Us And Other Dreams of Transformative Justice (AK Press, 2020)Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good (AK Press, 2019)Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds (AK Press, 2017)Octavia's Brood: Science Fiction Stories from Social Justice Movements (AK Press, 2015) Grievers (AK Press, 2021)Maroons (AK Press, 2023)Ancestors (AK Press, 2025)adrienne maree brown's podcasts:How to Survive the End of the World (with Autumn Brown)Octavia's Parables (with Toshi Reagon) Also mentioned in this episode: WALL-E (film, 2008)Fumbling Towards Repair: A Workbook for Community Accountability Facilitators by Mariame Kaba & Shira Hassan (AK Press, 2019)Woman on the Edge of Time by Marge Piercy (Knopf, 1976)SURJ: A home for white people working for justiceCatalyst Project: Anti-Racism for Collective LiberationMovement Memos podcast by Kelly HayesDaniel Hunter (educator and activist)