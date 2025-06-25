Morgan Bassichis joins Dean Spade to talk about how to deal with hard feelings–like jealousy, possessiveness, and control–when they inevitably come up. Morgan and Dean talk about how it doesn't help to shame ourselves for having feelings that don't align with our principles, and how we can use humor and curiosity to find playful ways to engage these emotions and get the emotional satisfaction we desire.Transcript available at https://deanspade.net/podcastDon’t miss Morgan's new show, Can I Be Frank? at Soho Playhouse starting July 24! Tickets are available at https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/see-a-show/morgan-bassichis-can-i-be-frank
adrienne maree brown joins Dean Spade for the first episode of Love in a F*cked Up World. adrienne and Dean talk about collectivity, working in fractals to overcome feelings of overwhelm, pleasure, and letting go of ownership and possessiveness to build abundant support systems.Transcript available at https://deanspade.net/podcastBooks, podcasts, and more from adrienne maree brown: https://adriennemareebrown.net/ @adriennemareebrown adrienne maree brown's books:Loving Corrections (AK Press, 2024)Holding Change: The Way of Emergent Strategy Facilitation and Mediation (AK Press, 2021)We Will Not Cancel Us And Other Dreams of Transformative Justice (AK Press, 2020)Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good (AK Press, 2019)Emergent Strategy: Shaping Change, Changing Worlds (AK Press, 2017)Octavia's Brood: Science Fiction Stories from Social Justice Movements (AK Press, 2015) Grievers (AK Press, 2021)Maroons (AK Press, 2023)Ancestors (AK Press, 2025)adrienne maree brown's podcasts:How to Survive the End of the World (with Autumn Brown)Octavia's Parables (with Toshi Reagon) Also mentioned in this episode: WALL-E (film, 2008)Fumbling Towards Repair: A Workbook for Community Accountability Facilitators by Mariame Kaba & Shira Hassan (AK Press, 2019)Woman on the Edge of Time by Marge Piercy (Knopf, 1976)SURJ: A home for white people working for justiceCatalyst Project: Anti-Racism for Collective LiberationMovement Memos podcast by Kelly HayesDaniel Hunter (educator and activist)
Why do so many of us act our worst in relationships? How can we hold on to our liberatory values even when strong feelings are involved? For 25 years, Dean Spade has been working in movements for queer and trans liberation and to end police, prisons, immigration enforcement, and war. In his new podcast, Love in a F*cked Up World, Dean and his guests offer concrete tools for building and sustaining strong relationships, because our connections to each other are the building blocks of our resistance.