The Unfortunate Timelessness of Heathers Starring Winona Ryder
Heathers is an undeniable classic. We take a look at the creative elements that came together to bring us the first and arguably the best Mean Girls, and the first appearance of the ultimate bad boy that you have to fight everything to resist. Before toxic relationships became an overused phrase, we had Veronica and JD. Unfortunately, the plot of Heathers has become all too real, but the film is still a favorite of Gen X, and here, we try to explain why to the following generations who deem it to be straight up offensive. HEATHERS (1988) Director: Michael Lehmann Writer: Daniel Waters Starring: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, Kim Walker Production Designer: Jon Hutman Costume Designer: Rudy Dillon Hair and Makeup: Julie Hewett Heathers Finds on Etsy https://bit.ly/4gFSaWv Watch Heathers https://amzn.to/42RfAoM Get full access to Look Behind The Look's Substack at lookbehindthelook.substack.com/subscribe
--------
15:51
Oscar Nominee Mike Marino | Transforming Sebastian Stan In A Different Man
Mike Marino talks with me about working with director Aaron Schimberg, and actors Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson to create one of the year’s most memorable creations in film.In this episode, we discuss more than just his process and techniques. We actually dove into philosophical implications of body image, the marketing of body horror, the genius of David Lynch, and a lot more. Mike offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of prosthetics and its impact on storytelling. Tune in for a conversation that not only highlights the technical aspects of his craft but also the emotional depth that drives his work.WATCH A Different Man Get full access to Look Behind The Look's Substack at lookbehindthelook.substack.com/subscribe
--------
26:29
Dark Romance and Realism | The Artistry Behind Nosferatu's Haunting Looks
In this episode of Look Behind The Look, we dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of Nosferatu with the Oscar-nominated hair and makeup team: Traci Loader, David White, and Suzanne Stokes Munton. Under the masterful direction of Robert Eggers, this film artfully blends gothic romance with chilling horror, captivating audiences with its mesmerizing visuals and intricate character designs. Join us as we explore the creative process behind the film’s stunning aesthetics, from the realistic prosthetics to the romantic yet terrifying blood effects. The team shares their experiences in crafting the iconic looks, including the enigmatic mustache that sparked curiosity and the chilling eye effects that have left viewers spellbound. We discuss the challenges faced during production, such as maintaining realism in the film's black-and-white aesthetic and the meticulous planning that went into each character’s transformation. Tracy, David, and Suzanne reveal the secrets behind Willem Dafoe's dusty, unkempt look and Nicholas Hoult's gradual deterioration throughout the film, showcasing their dedication to authenticity. Get ready for an in-depth look at the artistry involved in creating a film that transcends traditional horror, merging beauty and terror into a compelling narrative. If you haven't seen Nosferatu yet, prepare to be enchanted and frightened in equal measure. 00:00:00 Welcome to Look Behind The Look 00:03:15 Meet the Oscar-nominated hair and makeup team 00:08:30 Crafting Willem Dafoe’s unique character 00:09:30 Nicholas Hoult's transformation journey 00:20:25 Crafting Willem Dafoe’s unique character 00:25:10 Nicholas Hoult's transformation journey 00:10:35 The mesmerizing eye effects of Lily Rose Depp 00:12:34 The biggest challenge on set 00:14:25 Oh, RATS! 00:15:40 That final scene... 00:16:45 How were Lily's convulsions and eye rolls achieved and testing Lily's wigs. Get full access to Look Behind The Look's Substack at lookbehindthelook.substack.com/subscribe
--------
22:05
Less Than Zero | Gen X's 1987 Gem in its Stunning Excess
As Gen Z slowly but surely unearths gems in film history, one of our beloved Gen X films, Less Than Zero, always seems to escape their discovery. This is because the film is not available anywhere- when it is streaming for a few months on MAX, my various text threads light up, but alas, it leaves as quickly as it comes. One of my top 10 gifts ever received was the Vinyl LP for my Birthday 5 years ago and they can pry my burned DVD of the film from my cold dead hands. It's one of my all-time favorites and I am not alone. Everyone knows that this is Robert Downy Jr.'s best performance, that fans of the Brett Easton Ellis novel hated it, that Jami Gertz' performance was widely criticized (not by me- I love it) and that Brad Pitt is famously in the movie as a random party guest, but let's look deeper into the design, the cinematography and the soundtrack. In this episode, we begin looking at the creative elements of this film that no one will discuss with me. No one. So here I am, crowd-sourcing for as much info as possible to put into one place. Kelli and I scoured what is out there and are parsing it into 2 episodes. If you are out there and worked on this film, please know I have reached out to find you and have heard back that you will not talk about the film or I haven't heard back at all and would absolutely love to. This Gorgeous Film was assembled by: Director: Marek Kanievska Starring: Robert Downey, Jr., Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz, James Spader DP: Edward Lachman Production Designer: Barbara Ling Costume Designer: Richard Hornung HMU: Deborah Figuly, Adam Christopher, Barbara O'Neill, Angelo Di Biase 00:00:00 1987's Less Than Zero 00:03:20 Depicting Addiction in Film and Robert Downey Jr.'s unforgettable performance. 00:05:48 Robert Downey Jr. interview clip 00:09:16 Impresario Rick Rubin and his first soundtrack- Less Than Zero 00:11:37 Class Consciousness in Production Design For more insights and interviews, check the show notes and stay tuned for a follow-up episode as we continue to uncover the mysteries of Less Than Zero. LINKS:Less Than Zero on DVDLess Than Zero on VinylLess Than Zero BookSome IG gems Looking back on the gorgeous ’80s excess in Less Than Zero - Interview Magazine Bret Easton Ellis - Interview Magazine Brat by Andrew McCarthy Excerpts on Less Than Zero Brat by Andrew McCarthy The BEST way to Support is to SUBSCRIBE INSTAGRAM Get full access to Look Behind The Look's Substack at lookbehindthelook.substack.com/subscribe
--------
16:53
Makeup Artist Julia Floch-Carbonel On Transformation In Emilia Pérez
In this episode of Look Behind The Look, I delve into the vibrant world of the film Emilia Pérez with the head of the makeup department, Julia Floch-Carbonel. The film stars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña as you have never seen them, and everyone is talking about Karla Sofía Gascón this awards season. We explore the intricate artistry behind the film's makeup design, discussing the creative processes that brought the characters to life. We also touch on the film's controversial aspects, inviting listeners to engage in the broader conversation surrounding its reception.Julia shares her journey of working with renowned director Jacques and how the collaboration evolved from their previous project. She provides insights into the unique challenges and rewarding experiences of crafting the film's visual narrative, including the symbolic transition of the main character and the collaborative efforts with costume designers like Virginie Montel… Speaking of costumes, just imagine the costume department’s surprise when Saint Laurent came on to the project 3 weeks before shooting had a few new ideas (!)The episode highlights the meticulous preparation and creative freedom that allowed the team to push boundaries and create an authentic yet stylized portrayal of the characters. From the influence of opera and musical elements to the innovative choreography, Julia offers a behind-the-scenes look at the dedication and passion that fueled the film's success.00:00:00 Welcome!00:05:07 So tell me how it came into your life to work with Jacques00:10:28 Everything centers around the mouth because it says something about the character00:14:19 The transformation of Rita (Zoe Saldaña)00:17:17 Saint Laurent came, um, along three weeks before we shoot00:19:03 Film references that inspired Emilia Pérez00:22:20 What was the hardest film to shoot? Get full access to Look Behind The Look's Substack from Tiffany Bartok at lookbehindthelook.substack.com/subscribeFollow us on YouTube Instagram for more updates! Get full access to Look Behind The Look's Substack at lookbehindthelook.substack.com/subscribe
New York Times Recommended Look Behind The Look, hosted by filmmaker Tiffany Bartok (Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story), breaks down the most creative looks across TV, film, music, and fashion in exclusive conversations with the artists that created them. Oscar and BAFTA Award Winning makeup and hair artists and costume designers share their process and stories from set with A-List talent, while fashion's elite makeup and hair stylists, photographers and stylists recount tales behind their VOGUE covers. Even hear from Beauty Brand CEO's about how they created their empires. Join us to Look Behind the Look.
lookbehindthelook.substack.com