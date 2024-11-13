Look At Me Now with Alexis Artin

Ep. 19 - The Art of the Pivot, What Great Relationships Really Look Like, and Why Resilience is Your Responsibility with Dale Moss

What happens when a former NFL player, a reality TV star, and a passionate creative collide in the journey of life? Dale Moss joins us today to explore the transformative power of resilience, passion, and identity. Dale's story is one of embracing the multifaceted nature of his journey—from sports to entertainment—and the profound impact of family and personal belief. "I've always held onto the belief that if my mother could do the impossible, then there's nothing in the world that I can't do." - Dale Moss In this episode, Dale sheds light on the pivotal decisions that have defined his life. From transitioning from college basketball to the NFL to navigating the world of entertainment and fashion in New York City, Dale reflects on the power of determination and the courage it takes to pivot gracefully. Our discussion touches on embracing vulnerability and self-reflection, highlighting how personal growth often requires letting go of rigid identities and embracing change. "Sometimes, the thing you want most in life is the very thing you need to be willing to walk away from if it controls you." - Dale Moss Dale doesn't shy away at all from the complexities of human relationships and personal development. Dale opens up about how childhood traumas can be transformed into strengths and the importance of setting boundaries in relationships. Dale's story serves as a testament to the power of self-awareness and servant leadership, inspiring us to align with our values and reach out to others. — In this episode we discuss… (00:00) Dale's Approach to Resilience and Overcoming Adversity (14:13) Discovering Identity and Pivoting Gracefully (22:33) Dale's Journey of Detachment (32:12) Navigating Relationships and Personal Growth (42:12) Pursuing Passion Projects and New Careers (51:59) Embracing Ownership and Self-Acceptance (01:05:04) Unleashing His Inner Strength (01:13:13) Building Connections Through Authenticity