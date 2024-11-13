Look At Me Now with Alexis Artin

Ep. 20 - Female Body Positivity Meets REAL Science: How Women Can Get Stronger in WEEKS with Jen Scheinman
This episode is brought to you by Timeline Nutrition. Can you imagine a world where the food we eat not only nourishes our bodies but also fuels our spirit? Join us for an engaging conversation with Jen Scheinman, a veteran registered dietitian and the senior manager of nutrition affairs at Timeline Nutrition. Through her unique journey from an aspiring veterinarian to a leader in nutrition, Jen shares insights on body positivity and the critical role nutrition plays in our well-being. As a cancer survivor, I also reflect on my personal experiences and the importance of conscious consumption, reminding us all of the power of mindful eating. "Shifting the conversation from how we look to how we thrive and feel is essential for true body positivity, emphasizing nourishment over control." - Jen Scheinman Together, we embark on a journey to shift our focus from outward appearances to how we truly feel and thrive. Jen and I delve into the innovative research behind Timeline's cutting-edge supplement, MitoPure, and its star ingredient, Urolithin A. These groundbreaking discoveries are supported by 15 years of rigorous scientific investigation, promising robust health benefits. As we uncover the connections between gut health, mitochondrial function, and wellness, we emphasize the importance of maintaining vitality through a healthy microbiome and the critical role mitochondria play in our longevity. "We are changing the narrative in the supplement industry by offering products backed by 15 years of substantial scientific research." - Jen Scheinman The conversation takes an exciting turn as we discuss the skincare benefits of enhancing mitochondrial turnover and the potential of GLP-1 medications for weight management. We explore how Timeline's products, particularly their focus on muscle health, can complement these advancements. Jen and I reflect on personal empowerment through scientific progress, leaving listeners with the hope and inspiration to explore innovative wellness solutions. In this episode we discuss… (00:00) Dale's Approach to Resilience and Overcoming Adversity (14:13) Discovering Identity and Pivoting Gracefully (22:33) Dale's Journey of Detachment (32:12) Navigating Relationships and Personal Growth (42:12) Pursuing Passion Projects and New Careers (51:59) Embracing Ownership and Self-Acceptance (01:05:04) Unleashing His Inner Strength (01:13:13) Building Connections Through Authenticity
Ep. 19 - The Art of the Pivot, What Great Relationships Really Look Like, and Why Resilience is Your Responsibility with Dale Moss
What happens when a former NFL player, a reality TV star, and a passionate creative collide in the journey of life? Dale Moss joins us today to explore the transformative power of resilience, passion, and identity. Dale's story is one of embracing the multifaceted nature of his journey—from sports to entertainment—and the profound impact of family and personal belief. "I've always held onto the belief that if my mother could do the impossible, then there's nothing in the world that I can't do." - Dale Moss In this episode, Dale sheds light on the pivotal decisions that have defined his life. From transitioning from college basketball to the NFL to navigating the world of entertainment and fashion in New York City, Dale reflects on the power of determination and the courage it takes to pivot gracefully. Our discussion touches on embracing vulnerability and self-reflection, highlighting how personal growth often requires letting go of rigid identities and embracing change. "Sometimes, the thing you want most in life is the very thing you need to be willing to walk away from if it controls you." - Dale Moss Dale doesn't shy away at all from the complexities of human relationships and personal development. Dale opens up about how childhood traumas can be transformed into strengths and the importance of setting boundaries in relationships. Dale's story serves as a testament to the power of self-awareness and servant leadership, inspiring us to align with our values and reach out to others. — In this episode we discuss… (00:00) Dale's Approach to Resilience and Overcoming Adversity (14:13) Discovering Identity and Pivoting Gracefully (22:33) Dale's Journey of Detachment (32:12) Navigating Relationships and Personal Growth (42:12) Pursuing Passion Projects and New Careers (51:59) Embracing Ownership and Self-Acceptance (01:05:04) Unleashing His Inner Strength (01:13:13) Building Connections Through Authenticity
Ep. 18 - How to Stay Sober for 20 Years Through Daily Habits with Michael Chernow
Michael Chernow, famed restaurateur turned wellness entrepreneur, joins us for an eye-opening conversation about his personal triumph over addiction and the pivotal moments that shaped his life. Raised amidst the cultural and chaotic streets of 80s and 90s New York City, Michael's story is a raw and honest reflection on the struggles of substance abuse and the turning point that put him on the path to recovery. With 20 years of sobriety under his belt, he continues to inspire others with his message of hope and resilience, showing that it's never too late to rewrite your story. The episode takes a gripping look at the dark descent into addiction and the chaos of life on the streets, painting a vivid picture of a young person's escape from a toxic home environment only to find themselves lost in a world of drugs and violence. Michael recounts a pivotal near-death experience that became his wake-up call, highlighting the critical need for support and the courage to seek transformation. This is a tale that underscores the urgency of finding a new path amidst life's upheavals, demonstrating the profound impact of determination and support systems in rebuilding one's life. We dive into the foundational elements that have helped Michael build a successful and fulfilling life post-recovery, focusing on the importance of lifestyle habits and mental wellness. From structured morning routines to the transformative power of fitness, Michael explains how simple, consistent habits have contributed to his personal growth and sobriety. — In this episode we discuss… (03:27) Overcoming Adversity Through Addiction Recovery (17:16) Michael's Life Transformation Through Sobriety (26:07) How to Live in the NOW (35:50) Spirituality's Role in the Sobriety Journey (43:58) Follow the Feedback Loop (46:38) From Restauranteur to Wellness Brand (51:46) Michael's Non-Negotiable Daily Habits (54:03) Embracing Weaknesses and Self-Reflection
Ep. 17 - Championing Self-Advocacy in Women's Health and Why We Must Lift Up Other Women with Katy Whalen
This episode is brought to you by Timeline Nutrition. Have you ever wondered why a significant number of women feel let down by their healthcare experience, especially when it comes to menopause and hormonal changes? Guest Katy Whalen joins us to uncover the systemic gaps that leave many women without proper support and share how Joi is revolutionizing women's healthcare through proactive and personalized solutions, including comprehensive lab tests and hormone therapies. "I named it Joy because that is the feeling I wanted women to have. After everything we go through, women deserve to feel good." - Katy Whalen Our discussion takes a heartfelt turn as we share personal stories of pregnancy, miscarriage, and postpartum challenges. We delve into the transformative power of hormone balancing, innovative therapies like peptides, and the critical role of community support in overcoming postpartum depression and embracing motherhood. This episode underscores the essential need for awareness and dialogue to navigate these complex health challenges. "The journey through hormonal changes can be isolating and challenging. It's crucial to have a community and the right support to help women navigate these stages." - Katy Whalen Empowering women in their healthcare decisions is at the forefront of our conversation. We emphasize the importance of self-advocacy and the pursuit of comprehensive information to make informed choices about hormone therapy and overall health. By breaking the silence surrounding sensitive topics such as menstruation, menopause, and fertility struggles, we aim to inspire a shift toward open, shame-free discussions that foster community, understanding, and support. — In this episode we discuss… (00:00) Empowering Women's Health and Wellness (09:00) Modern Day Women's Health Challenges (21:11) How to Make More Empowered Women's Healthcare Decisions (26:42) Break Your Silence (32:05) Supporting Other Women Through Their Health Struggles (39:21) Building a More Promising Healthcare Future
Ep. 16 - Summiting the Highest Mountains and Healing the Deepest Wounds with Cory Richards
What happens when a National Geographic photographer turned adventurist opens up about facing some of life's greatest challenges? Cory Richards joins us for an honest and heartfelt conversation about his journey through creativity, mental health, and self-discovery. Cory offers a glimpse into his struggles with bipolar II disorder, the influence of sibling rivalry on his mental well-being, and his transition from professional athletics to exploring the art of "wilding." Through his stories and insights from his works, "The Color of Everything" and the forthcoming "Bi Polar," you are invited to reflect on resilience, authenticity, and the intricate dance between vulnerability and strength. "The story I'm going to tell you is just data, and then we apply the meaning. It's important to remember that the facts of our lives are just that—facts—and we have the power to redefine their meaning." - Cory Richards Ever wondered how childhood environments shape our mental health landscapes? The episode delves into the impact of generational trauma, mental health privilege, and the societal narratives that often dictate our self-worth. By examining personal experiences and broader societal themes, we highlight the importance of empowerment, encouraging listeners to reclaim their intrinsic value amidst the noise of external validations. From the struggles of self-soothing techniques to the challenges of navigating a world that demands resilience, every conversation challenges preconceived notions and invites a deeper understanding of mental health dynamics. "Our stories can trap us, but they also hold the key to understanding our own resilience. It's not about blaming the past but recognizing it as data that helps us build a healthier future." - Cory Richards Join us as we explore personal empowerment and the complexities of existence, where love, trust, and vulnerability are not just abstract concepts but essential elements of healing. Cory's candid reflections offer a fresh perspective on connecting with our inner truth, breaking free from societal expectations, and embracing life's ambiguities with compassion. —- In this episode we discuss… (09:48) Cory's Childhood: Homelessness, Abuse, and Bipolar Diagnosis (21:05) Understanding and Attempting to Heal Generational Trauma (31:13) What is Mental Health Privilege? (41:38) Cory's Journey to Personal Empowerment (50:54) Unpacking Parental Narratives (01:02:52) Navigating the Ambiguity of Existence (01:09:24) Exploring Love, Trust, and Wilding