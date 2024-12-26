When host Jasmin asks her sister Sarah about what she thinks her little devil is, her worst trait, she’s surprised by the answer. So she sets out to learn what and if she should fix this issue that has left behind scorched earth within her family. At the center of it all stands the question: What do I owe my family?
Little Devils is a TRZ Media Original and an independent production and relies on listener funding. You can support the show on https://www.patreon.com/littledevils
Follow us on Instagram and BlueSky: @littledevilsshow / @jasminbauomy / @trz_media
42:30
#03 Embodied
Instead of feeling happy when she learns that her cancer therapy is working, host Jasmin is confronted with grief. In an effort to understand her own situation, she tries to find people who can relate. In a collaborative art piece, Jazmine (JT) Green gives us a snapshot of what it feels like to finally learn to inhabit a body that could feel like home.
Jazmine (JT) Green has been a fixture in the audio and podcast world for years. Her latest projects include Because the Boss Belongs to Us, Girl VHorse and Basket Case. Jazmine is known for both her documentary work, her music as CMD+Jazmine, as well as her audio art. She’s the founder of Molten Heart, an award-winning podcast studio.
27:44
#02 Gone Too Far
How do you react to humiliation? One of the most well-known storytellers in the US, Ray Christian, tells the story of a “revenge prank” gone wrong.
Ray Christian, a US-army combat-decorated veteran, is the creator and host of the show What’s Ray Saying? He’s a regular on Snap Judgment and is a Fulbright Specialist Expert in Education and Storytelling Narrative. Ray has performed at numerous storytelling festivals and stages across the US and Canada. You can support Ray’s podcast through his Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/whatsraysaying
Little Devils is a TRZ Media Original and an independent production. This is the pilot season. You can support the show on https://www.patreon.com/littledevils
36:53
#01 An Evil Man
When Endre was a student, he acted in an artsy Youtube comedy series called An Evil Man. A decade later, Jasmin meets Endre at a group dinner. A bubbly, smart guy who works in theatre. But when she asks him what he’s looking forward to these days, Endre can’t seem to finish a sentence for fear of jinxing things. Did it have anything to do with that show?
39:46
Little Devils Trailer
Welcome to Little Devils!
We're often quick to judge others and ourselves for mistakes, failures, and imperfections. But what happens if you move towards those things, examine how they came to be, and unearth the stories beneath them? Are they truly flaws? What's the story behind the debilitating fear of jinxing things? Whatever happened to the prankster who lost control of the prank? How does it feel to find a beloved enemy within your body? And how can you be a good daughter, son or sibling if you’re unwilling to make sacrifices for your family?
People think host Jasmin Bauomy is too nice, but actually - she’s kind of judgy. In turn, that makes her wonder how much she's misjudging people in her life, too. So, she goes out and tries to follow her curiosity and learns about the stories behind our small fucked-upness. These small things she calls "Little Devils" that - if you don't pay attention to them, might grow into real big and scary problems.
What she finds surprises her, and might surprise you, too.
3:15
