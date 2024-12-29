Tune in to this year end message from Arundhati. She’s walking you through what’s in store for 2025 on this podcast and beyond. If you’re ready for enhanced yoga enrichment in the new year, then tune in. You wouldn’t want to miss this update. Happy New Year! Pranayama Yoga Teacher TrainingPranayama Yoga Teacher Training Info SessionJoin our mailing listFind all the resources mentioned in this episodeConnect with us on Instagram
A Masterclass On Enlightenment with Indu Arora
In this episode, Indu Arora returns to explore the profound topic of enlightenment, or Samadhi, in yoga. Through an engaging and insightful discussion, she unpacks the concept of Samadhi as a state of total absorption and balance, achieved through consistent practice, silence, and discernment. Indu delves into the types of Samadhi described in yogic texts, the role of preparatory practices like pratyahara and dhyana, and the importance of cultivating humility and clarity on this path. She emphasizes that enlightenment is not a fleeting magical event but a process of everyday courage and sincerity, offering ripple effects of harmony within individuals and the wider world.Episode Highlights:Understanding enlightenment (Samadhi) in yogaIs Samadhi temporary?Types of SamadhiThe Role of Silence (Mauna)The importance of enlightenmentIs enlightenment for everyone?Ego and enlightenmentQualities of a SeekerHard work is always valuable.
108 Sun Salutations – Everything You Need to Know
In this episode, I dive deep into the transformative practice of 108 Sun Salutations, a sacred tradition in yoga. I explore the spiritual and astronomical significance of the number 108, explain why classical Surya Namaskar is the best choice for this ritual, and share how you can approach it with mindfulness and preparation. Whether you're a student or a teacher, I provide practical tips on building readiness, making modifications, and pacing yourself safely. I also discuss the meditative and symbolic aspects of this practice, highlighting how it can foster personal growth and a deeper connection to universal energy. This episode is your one-stop guide to understanding and experiencing the richness of 108 Sun Salutations.Episode Highlights:Debunking myths about 108 Sun SalutationsSignificance of the Number 108Classical Surya NamaskarThe distinction between regular practice and the 108 classical Surya NamaskarsPreparation and readiness for 108 Sun SalutationsWho Should Avoid 108 Sun SalutationsTips for leading and modificationsImportance of not participating fully as a teacher when leading a classEncouraging breaks, hydration, and mindful participation without competition.Structuring the practice with a cooling-down period, Pranayama, and extended Shavasana
Understanding the Law of Karma with Medha Narwani
A lot of people nowadays only have surface-level knowledge about karma. It's often misunderstood and oversimplified in various contexts. For instance, you might be under the impression that karma is the consequence of our own "actions". You reap what you sow, whether it be good or bad. Surprisingly, it's actually more than just our actions but even our thoughts and words that are considered karma. It has a really profound philosophy. Well, in today's conversation, we're going to discover this and all things karma with Medha Narwani.Law of Karma Episode Highlights:The law of karmaHow does karma become a part of yoga?Why does one act contrary to the laws of karma despite knowing itWhat qualifies as negative and positive karma and how to mitigate them through lifeThe aspect of the intention behind one's actionsThe new age concept of the "Law of attraction" in connection to karmaHow does one turn karma into karma yogaHow does a teacher or a guru help with the navigation of karma
3 Types of Sequencing - Listen Before My Masterclass
Sequencing in yoga is a vital skill that transforms a collection of poses into a meaningful and impactful practice, and that's why I want to explore this topic today. As yoga teachers, our ability to craft thoughtful sequences directly influences how students experience and grow in their practice, whether they're beginners seeking balance or advanced practitioners reaching for deeper challenges. By understanding the principles of sequencing—whether it's preparing for a peak pose, building a theme-based class, or creating a well-rounded flow for general well-being—we can deliver classes that are not only structured but also deeply rewarding. This discussion sets the stage for my upcoming free masterclass, where I'll dive even deeper into this essential teaching skill.Episode Highlights:What is sequencing?Importance of tailoring sequencing to students' levels and needs. Sequencing is central to modern yoga teaching but is only one part of a well-rounded class.Three Key Types of SequencingPeak Pose SequencingChallenges: Requires adaptation to students' levels to avoid overwhelming them.Themed Sequencing Caution: Avoid overly complicated or abstract themes to ensure substance and engagement. General Well-Being Sequencing
