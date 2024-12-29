Understanding the Law of Karma with Medha Narwani

A lot of people nowadays only have surface-level knowledge about karma. It's often misunderstood and oversimplified in various contexts. For instance, you might be under the impression that karma is the consequence of our own "actions". You reap what you sow, whether it be good or bad. Surprisingly, it's actually more than just our actions but even our thoughts and words that are considered karma. It has a really profound philosophy. Well, in today's conversation, we're going to discover this and all things karma with Medha Narwani.Law of Karma Episode Highlights:The law of karmaHow does karma become a part of yoga?Why does one act contrary to the laws of karma despite knowing itWhat qualifies as negative and positive karma and how to mitigate them through lifeThe aspect of the intention behind one's actionsThe new age concept of the "Law of attraction" in connection to karmaHow does one turn karma into karma yogaHow does a teacher or a guru help with the navigation of karma