Welcome to Let's Talk Harlingen

In the very first episode of Let’s Talk Harlingen, Mayor Norma Sepulveda is joined by Cassandra Consiglio from Visit Harlingen as they introduce this brand-new podcast made for the people of Harlingen.Together, they share the vision behind the show — to bring City Hall closer to home and keep residents informed about what’s happening in our community. From local events to major city projects, this podcast is your inside look at how Harlingen works and what's coming next.