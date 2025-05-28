In the very first episode of Let’s Talk Harlingen, Mayor Norma Sepulveda is joined by Cassandra Consiglio from Visit Harlingen as they introduce this brand-new podcast made for the people of Harlingen.Together, they share the vision behind the show — to bring City Hall closer to home and keep residents informed about what’s happening in our community. From local events to major city projects, this podcast is your inside look at how Harlingen works and what's coming next.
Let’s Talk Harlingen is the official podcast for the City of Harlingen, hosted by Mayor Norma Sepulveda and Cassandra Consiglio from Visit Harlingen. Together, they sit down with community leaders, city staff, and special guests to discuss the issues, projects, and stories shaping Harlingen. From infrastructure and public safety to culture, events, and economic development, this podcast offers an inside look at the city's progress—and the people behind it. These are real conversations for Harlingen residents, because here, your voice matters. Let’s talk!