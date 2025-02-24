Living Intentionally, Seasons, and The Power of Home with Christy Nockels
What does it really mean to live intentionally?How do we build an intentional life, especially in the seasons that feel exhausting, unpredictable, or just downright busy? How do we find our creativity when life feels mundane?What is the goal of all our doing?My dear friend, Christy Nockels, is such a special voice in this world. From leading worship for 3,000 people to cultivating a home of worship for her family, Christy talks about the different seasons of life and how the Holy Spirit has helped her prioritize the sacred in a public life. She is one of the most intentional, grace-filled, WISE, and tender people I’ve ever met. I’m so grateful we get the chance to learn from her! She has been such a tangible example of how to steward your gift well, while always maintaining the integrity of her soul. Not to mention, her music feels like a massage to your soul, reminding you of who is always in control..Follow along with Christy on Instagram here: www.instagram.com/christynockelsLearn more about Christy, her music, her books, and her podcast here: https://www.christynockels.com
S3 EP02: Motherhood, Ministry, + Finding Jesus in the Mundane with Amy Gannett
You will love this episode with Amy Gannett— we talk motherhood, ministry, and everything in-between. How do we balance it all? Or do we? How do we steward our season well? How do we care about what God cares about?We also talk about postpartum struggles, body image and just the overall tension of learning to walk in the spirit in a culture that is nonstop and noisy.You will be encouraged to dig deep, release the pressure from your shoulders, and open your Bible!Amy is a church planter, a mama, a wife, a speaker and podcaster, and a fellow entrepreneur- she has several businesses including, “Bible Study Schoolhouse” and “Tiny Theologians.” She is a Bible teacher that sits deep into the Word and helps create resources that aid others in digging deep in practical, relatable, and life-giving ways.Follow Amy on Instagram here: www.instagram.com/amycategannettLearn more about Amy here: https://amygannett.comShop all things Tiny Theologians here: https://www.tinytheologians.shopShop all things Bible Study Schoolhouse here: https://study.amygannett.com
S3 EP 01: Welcome back!!!!, Let them theory + Power of prayer
We are backkkkkk!!!!:)Season 3 is kicking off with a short and sweet episode where we talk about a few things that have really been helpful for me this year and I think could bless you!The “let them” theory by Mel Robbins— I’m sure you’ve seen it everywhere but it is truly transformational if you walk it out! This theory asks the question, “What is truly my responsibility?”. Let’s just say I didn’t realize how often I was taking responsibility for things that I had ZERO control over!The power of PRAYER: The Lord has been reminding me of this truth over and over again through my own life and those around me— there is nothing like the power of prayer! Specific prayers open your eyes in ways nothing else can. Bold prayers increase your faith in ways nothing else can. We talk about how I’ve seen this with Sledge’s life!Healing is a Heavenly process that is unique to each and every situation. How you define it matters greatly in how you experience it.Follow along with us on instagram at @cleerelystated.Shop all my devotional books, encouraging gifts, and faith-based products at www.cleerelystated.com
S2 EP24: Revive your everyday with Nancy Ray!
I had the privilege and absolute JOY of talking with my new friend, Nancy Ray-- a fellow North Carolina girl and entrepreneur. She is kind, genuine, and full of SO MUCH PRACTICAL WISDOM! As a mama of four and someone who has owned and operated different kinds of businesses, who has learned how to gracefully step away and enter new seasons, Nancy Ray reminds us of the power of seasons. Things change and God has graced us for each one. Nancy digs into some practical rhythms that help her and her family walk in contentment amidst the busyness of life -- in particular, the Sabbath, which has become a crucial part of their every week. You don't want to miss this one! Nancy's calming voice, along with her ability to gently guide as she helps you discern what your God-given territory is --it's a true gift!
Learn more about Nancy Ray and all her resources, tips, blog, and more here: https://www.nancyray.com/
Follow Nancy Ray on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/nancyray
S2 EP23: Revive Your Peace This Holiday Season
It’s that time of year! Gatherings and festivities and managing life’s obligations and sometimes, we forget that our peace isn’t negotiable. We get caught up in the hustle of life and the pressure of the world around us, tying our peace to the ever-going ships of people, places + particulars around us instead of the anchor Himself. And though we know it happens, we still find ourself doing it! Frazzled, frustrated, and frantic in spirit, we try to survive the holidays instead of thrive as we experience them. HOW CAN THIS YEAR BE DIFFERENT?! In this episode, we dig into how to revive our peace this holiday season. With Jesus, it IS possible, no matter the circumstance we’re facing or enduring. Let’s commit to pursuing peace, whatever it requires. ‘Tis the season for a new way— a life-giving way— that savors the present + surrenders the unimportant.Buy my new devotional, "Revive: Declarations of God's Truth to Renew your Spirit" : https://amzn.to/3Z6VsLW
Welcome to Let's Be Cleere! This is a podcast where we get CLEAR about how to find a Kingdom perspective in ALL THINGS. My hope is that this podcast is a space where we get raw and honest about what matters and lean into Jesus together. We will also have bonus episodes including interviews and additional content.