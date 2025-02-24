S3 EP 01: Welcome back!!!!, Let them theory + Power of prayer

We are backkkkkk!!!!:)Season 3 is kicking off with a short and sweet episode where we talk about a few things that have really been helpful for me this year and I think could bless you!The “let them” theory by Mel Robbins— I’m sure you’ve seen it everywhere but it is truly transformational if you walk it out! This theory asks the question, “What is truly my responsibility?”. Let’s just say I didn’t realize how often I was taking responsibility for things that I had ZERO control over!The power of PRAYER: The Lord has been reminding me of this truth over and over again through my own life and those around me— there is nothing like the power of prayer! Specific prayers open your eyes in ways nothing else can. Bold prayers increase your faith in ways nothing else can. We talk about how I’ve seen this with Sledge’s life!Healing is a Heavenly process that is unique to each and every situation. How you define it matters greatly in how you experience it.Follow along with us on instagram at @cleerelystated.Shop all my devotional books, encouraging gifts, and faith-based products at www.cleerelystated.com