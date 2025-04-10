Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationLearning English For Work
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Learning English For Work
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Learning English For Work

BBC News
EducationLanguage Learning
Learning English For Work
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 53
  • Office English: Presentations
    Do you find giving presentations at work stressful? Learn ways you can prepare.(Image credit: BBC/Getty Images) Find a full transcript for this episode and more programmes to help you with your English at https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/office-english/250414 FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE: Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER: ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters LIKE PODCASTS? Try some of our other popular podcasts including: ✔️ 6 Minute English ✔️ Learning English from the News ✔️ Learning English Conversations They're all available by searching in your podcast app.
    --------  
    6:19
  • Office English: Saying no
    Is it OK to say no at work? In this episode of Office English, Pippa and Phil talk about setting boundaries at work.(Image credit: BBC/Getty Images)Find a full transcript for this episode and more programmes to help you with your English at https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/office-english/250407FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE: Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusSUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER: ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newslettersLIKE PODCASTS? Try some of our other popular podcasts including: ✔️ 6 Minute English ✔️ Learning English from the News ✔️ Learning English ConversationsThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.
    --------  
    7:41
  • Office English: Selling Yourself
    It's important to be able to talk about our achievements at work. How do you talk about your strengths? What are interview questions really asking? In this episode of Office English, Pippa and Phil talk about phrases for selling yourself at work and when to use them.Find a full transcript for this episode and more programmes to help you with your English at https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/office-english/240325Note: this programme was first broadcast in March 2025.(Image credit: BBC/Getty Images)FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE: Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER: ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters LIKE PODCASTS? Try some of our other popular podcasts including: ✔️ 6 Minute English ✔️ Learning English from the News ✔️ Learning English Conversations They're all available by searching in your podcast app.
    --------  
    11:17
  • Office English: Negotiating
    It can be stressful to make sure you get the best price for something. Do you know how to open a negotiation? How can we be firm and professional in a negotiation? In this episode of Office English, Pippa and Phil talk about negotiating at work.Find a full transcript for this episode and more programmes to help you with your English at https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/office-english/240318Note: this programme was originally broadcast in 2024.(Image credit: BBC/Getty Images)FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE: Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER: ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters LIKE PODCASTS? Try some of our other popular podcasts including: ✔️ 6 Minute English ✔️ Learning English from the News ✔️ Learning English Stories They're all available by searching in your podcast app.
    --------  
    10:07
  • Office English: Conflict
    We don't always agree with people at work. But we still need to get the job done. In this episode of Office English, Pippa and Phil talk about how to stay polite and professional at work when conflict arises.Find a full transcript for this episode and more programmes to help you with your English at https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/office-englishNot: this programme was originally broadcast in March 2024.(Image credit: BBC/Getty Images)FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE: Visit our website ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER: ✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters LIKE PODCASTS? Try some of our other popular podcasts including: ✔️ 6 Minute English ✔️ Learning English from the News ✔️ Learning English ConversationsThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.
    --------  
    11:09

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Learning English For Work

Short podcasts to improve your English at work. Find more at bbclearningenglish.comFollow us at bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus
Podcast website
EducationLanguage Learning

Listen to Learning English For Work, The Jamie Kern Lima Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Learning English For Work: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/14/2025 - 10:49:46 PM