Do you find giving presentations at work stressful? Learn ways you can prepare.(Image credit: BBC/Getty Images) Find a full transcript for this episode and more programmes to help you with your English at https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/office-english/250414
Office English: Saying no
Is it OK to say no at work? In this episode of Office English, Pippa and Phil talk about setting boundaries at work.(Image credit: BBC/Getty Images)Find a full transcript for this episode and more programmes to help you with your English at https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/office-english/250407
Office English: Selling Yourself
It's important to be able to talk about our achievements at work. How do you talk about your strengths? What are interview questions really asking? In this episode of Office English, Pippa and Phil talk about phrases for selling yourself at work and when to use them.Find a full transcript for this episode and more programmes to help you with your English at https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/office-english/240325Note: this programme was first broadcast in March 2025.(Image credit: BBC/Getty Images)
Office English: Negotiating
It can be stressful to make sure you get the best price for something. Do you know how to open a negotiation? How can we be firm and professional in a negotiation? In this episode of Office English, Pippa and Phil talk about negotiating at work.Find a full transcript for this episode and more programmes to help you with your English at https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/office-english/240318Note: this programme was originally broadcast in 2024.(Image credit: BBC/Getty Images)
Office English: Conflict
We don't always agree with people at work. But we still need to get the job done. In this episode of Office English, Pippa and Phil talk about how to stay polite and professional at work when conflict arises.Find a full transcript for this episode and more programmes to help you with your English at https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/office-englishNot: this programme was originally broadcast in March 2024.(Image credit: BBC/Getty Images)
