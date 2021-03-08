The Learn to Code With Me podcast, created by Laurence Bradford, is for aspiring techies and self-taught coders looking to transition into the tech industry. Wa... More
The End of Season 8
As the eighth season of the Learn to Code With Me podcast draws to a close, I wanted to share a few quick updates on LTCWM and my life outside of work. To stay in touch while we're off-season, join our email list at learntocodewith.me. Catch up on all past episodes at learntocodewith.me/podcast, including these Season 8 episodes: S8E1: From Stay-At-Home Mom to Full-Time Front-End Developer With Phoebe Voong-Fadel S8E2: From Frying Chicken to Working at Google With Danny Thompson S8E3: From Prison to Programming: How Nikkole Spurgeon Learned to Code While Incarcerated S8E4: From Washing Dishes to Managing Engineers: How Jesse Weigel Pivoted into a New Tech Career S8E5: From Admin Assistant and Cancer Survivor to Software Developer With Stacey Graham S8E6: How to Code With Your Voice (No Typing Required) With Matt Wiethoff S8E7: From Tutus to Tech: How a Ballerina Became a Front-End Developer With Kara Luton S8E8: From Film Student and Rugby Player to Startup Software Engineer with Michael Poage
9/7/2021
3:22
S8E8: From Film Student and Rugby Player to Startup Software Engineer with Michael Poage
After playing rugby in college, working an unpaid filmmaking internship, and switching into recruiting, Michael Poage was feeling burnt out. But after teaching himself how to code, Michael was able to land a job at startup Teachable without a computer science degree or coding bootcamp experience. In this episode, Mike talks about how he got his job at Teachable, what internal tools are and why they matter to a company, and his experience watching a brand new startup grow into a 200+ employee company.
8/31/2021
48:59
S8E7: From Tutus to Tech: How a Ballerina Became a Front-End Developer With Kara Luton
At 17, Kara Luton was living on her own in New York City on her way to becoming a professional ballerina. But after realizing that a career in ballet wasn't for her, she worked in the music industry and PR before she stumbled across coding. In this episode, you'll learn how Kara's athletic training helped her in her tech career, and how she became a UX engineer at CrowdStrike.
8/17/2021
48:54
S8E6: How to Code With Your Voice (No Typing Required) With Matt Wiethoff
Matt Wiethoff had a promising career in tech, until everything was put on pause because of an injury that made it painful to type on a keyboard. But he turned his challenge into an opportunity and founded Serenade, a powerful tool that lets you code using only your voice, from refactoring code to writing docs. Your move, RSI.
8/3/2021
39:44
S8E5: From Admin Assistant and Cancer Survivor to Software Developer With Stacey Graham
It took Stacey Graham 13 years to earn her IT degree. She's gone through a lot – moving into another state, becoming a mother of three, surviving cancer, and losing a six-month-old son – and amidst these difficult situations, Stacey was still able to find a successful career in tech.
