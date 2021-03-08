S8E6: How to Code With Your Voice (No Typing Required) With Matt Wiethoff

Matt Wiethoff had a promising career in tech, until everything was put on pause because of an injury that made it painful to type on a keyboard. But he turned his challenge into an opportunity and founded Serenade, a powerful tool that lets you code using only your voice, from refactoring code to writing docs. Your move, RSI. To learn more about Matt Wiethoff, Laurence Bradford, and today’s key takeaways, visit learntocodewith.me/s8e6. Thank you to our sponsor for this season, Linode. Host your app, website, or service on the cloud from just $5 a month, plus get $100 in credit when you create a new account at linode.com/learntocode.