The Most Bizarre Places in Latin America (Lugares Más Bizarros de América Latina)
So, by you now you know your Latin American beaches, your mountains and waterfalls - of which there are many, so congrats for that – but you probably haven’t yet heard of the lesser-known “bizarre” or even “haunted” places in Latin America. But what makes a place bizarre? Any number of things, starting from a worryingly high number of suicides having occurred there, or a horrific backstory of drowning or demonic possession… anything goes when it comes to the weirdest places in Latin America. Tequendama Falls, the Island of the Dead Dolls, the Devil’s Island… travel from Mexico to Argentina in this episode dedicated to the places you may actually love the idea of visiting, but make sure to prepare yourself: there is some horror to discover as we visit each place. Are you ready to learn of the places that makes Latin Americans’ blood run cold? Join us in this latest episode of the Learn Spanish with Stories podcast! Transcript of this episode is available at: https://podcast.lingomastery.com/listen/1165
5/2/2023
25:28
Pablo Escobar, "Plata o Plomo" (Pablo Escobar, Plata o Plomo)
While today we may recognize Medellín as a beautiful city that is not only welcoming of tourists and digital nomads but also a safe place to live, it was not this way just a few decades ago… You see, in the 1980s and early 1990s, a wanted criminal known Pablo Escobar had made this city – as well as much of Colombia – his personal territory in which he would grow what was the biggest drug trade business in history. It didn’t only earn him much riches and recognition, even being named on the Forbes list of international billionaires seven years in a row, but also put him in the sights of the U.S. government. A troubled man who some considered Colombia’s “Paisa Robin Hood”, this individual had a strong resentment for the oligarchy and wanted to change the political and social order in his nation by force. But was this violent drug lord who brought the region to a standstill a maniac or a genius? We will discover this in our latest episode of the Learn Spanish with Stories podcast. Enjoy! Transcript of this episode is available at: https://podcast.lingomastery.com/listen/1164
4/25/2023
27:38
O Rei Pelé: The Best Football Player in History? (O Rei Pelé, ¿El Mejor Futbolista de la Historia?)
Diego Maradona. Lionel Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo. They have all been the greatest of their times at some point… but there is a player who is even greater than these footballing giants. The winner of 7 Ballons d’Or (you’ll understand in a minute), 3 World Cup trophies (sorry Cristiano), Player of the Century and so many more awards, O Rei Pelé was on a whole different level. Furthermore, having been born into extreme poverty was unable to destroy his self-belief or his willpower, and you’ll discover more about this in this episode of the Learn Spanish with Stories podcast. But what is the story behind Pelé’s success? And what else happened in this man’s fascinating life; a life that came to a sad end so recently in 2022? This footballer who we must remember was also an actor, an ambassador for UNESCO and so much more – the time has come to dive headfirst into the biography of the (disputed) greatest footballer of all time. Transcript of this episode is available at: https://podcast.lingomastery.com/listen/1163
4/18/2023
27:59
Frida Kahlo, A… Feminist Icon? (Frida Kahlo, Un Ícono… ¿Feminista?)
Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo Calderón. You may know her simply as Frida Kahlo… An artist with a tragic past. A woman who knew suffering and sadness. A wonderful warrior who fought like no other, both against the societal reality of her time, as well as the difficulties of disability and chronic pain. And yet, her story is not always well told, as it also seems to leave out some important events. You see, for all her strengths and virtues as an artist and a human, she had one massive weakness. A man, who played with her feelings and humiliated her whenever he could, to the point in which she was quoted as having two great accidents – the one that left her body destroyed, and Diego Rivera. But let’s go more in depth in our latest episode of the Learn Spanish with Stories podcast, in which we question: was Frida Kahlo truly a feminist icon? Enjoy! Transcript of this episode is available at: https://podcast.lingomastery.com/listen/1162
4/11/2023
27:33
Antarctic Expedition, What’s Beyond Southern South America? (Expedición Antártica, ¿Qué Hay al Sur de Suramérica?)
South America is fascinating and has some incredibly remote areas, but what if you want to go even more south and even more remote? Well, good news for you, as you would find yourself in Antarctica, the land of the penguins and sea lions, the place where the coldest temperature in history has ever been recorded. But what is the link between Antarctica and Latin America, how do you get there, and what crazy story surrounds its discovery and exploration? Find out in this week’s episode of the Learn Spanish with Stories podcast by Lingo Mastery! Enjoy… and take a sweater! Transcript of this episode is available at: https://podcast.lingomastery.com/listen/1161
Learn Spanish with Stories is the number one podcast for upper beginner to intermediate Spanish learners. The main objective of this podcast is to give students fun and interesting stories from Latin America to help students with Spanish immersion. You can read while you listen if you head over to podcast.lingomastery.com to find the transcript.