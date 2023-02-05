Pablo Escobar, "Plata o Plomo" (Pablo Escobar, Plata o Plomo)

While today we may recognize Medellín as a beautiful city that is not only welcoming of tourists and digital nomads but also a safe place to live, it was not this way just a few decades ago… You see, in the 1980s and early 1990s, a wanted criminal known Pablo Escobar had made this city – as well as much of Colombia – his personal territory in which he would grow what was the biggest drug trade business in history. It didn’t only earn him much riches and recognition, even being named on the Forbes list of international billionaires seven years in a row, but also put him in the sights of the U.S. government. A troubled man who some considered Colombia’s “Paisa Robin Hood”, this individual had a strong resentment for the oligarchy and wanted to change the political and social order in his nation by force. But was this violent drug lord who brought the region to a standstill a maniac or a genius? We will discover this in our latest episode of the Learn Spanish with Stories podcast. Enjoy! Transcript of this episode is available at: https://podcast.lingomastery.com/listen/1164