Learn English Through Listening

The Surprising Benefits Of Saunas And Better English Too Ep 801
Did you know that Finland has more saunas than cars? Or that spending just 15 minutes in a sauna can improve your heart health and help you sleep better? Welcome to Adept English, the podcast where we explore fascinating topics while helping you learn English in a fun and immersive way.Whether you're curious about reducing stress, improving circulation, or simply want to learn how to use words like "humidity" and "circulation," this episode has something for you. Plus, you'll learn how saunas can bring people together, breaking down social barriers and sparking meaningful conversations.
Improve Your English with Positive News: France's Clean POWER! Ep 800
France went 95% fossil-free, while the UK still struggles—why aren't we copying them? What about that small Danish city that recycled 735,000 reusable coffee cups in just one year? Welcome to Adept English, the podcast where we explore fascinating positive! real-world stories while helping you learn English in a fun and immersive way. Interesting content that keeps you listening!
Why Do Months Have Strange Names: Improve Your English & Find Out! Ep 799
In this episode, you'll learn how months like July and August got their names and why our calendar still follows ancient rules. We also touch on other calendars from Japan to India. Each fascinating fact will help improve your English and boost your understanding of history.
English listening Practice with Health News Stories Ep 798
Is America about to shake up its entire health system? With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stepping into a powerful government role, big changes could be on the way. But why is he such a controversial figure? And what does his appointment mean for food safety, vaccines, and healthcare in the US? In today's episode, we explore RFK Jr.'s surprising political journey, his bold views on health, and why some see him as a fearless reformer while others dismiss him as a conspiracy theorist. You'll hear useful political vocabulary, real-world English expressions, and fascinating insights into the power struggles shaping American politics.
Easy English-Brexit and Economy Words Ep 797
Have you ever wondered what happened after Brexit? Did disaster strike the UK's trade, immigration, and travel? In this episode, we examine key Brexit vocabulary and explore how changes in the UK economy, trade rules, and travel affect everyday life. You'll learn all about simple words and phrases—like "import," "export," and "tariff"—using clear, real-world examples. At Adept English, we believe in learning English through immersive listening. Today's discussion links the impact of Brexit to everyday topics, helping you understand news and exam-style questions with ease. We break down complex ideas into short, clear sentences that bring British current affairs right to your ears.
Discover Adept English, the modern way to learn to speak English. Our goal is to help you speak English fluently. The Adept English language teaching approach is to learn through listening. We publish two new English audio lessons, with full transcripts, weekly. Every one of our English lessons will help you learn to speak English in ways that are interesting and lead to success. We have lots of podcasts, at all difficulty levels, on many topics, suitable for all listeners, ready for you to listen too right now.