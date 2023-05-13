Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Helping Latter-day Saints be Better Prepared to Lead
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Helping Latter-day Saints be Better Prepared to Lead More

  • “I’m Not the Gatekeeper, I’m the Welcoming Committee” | An Interview with Kurt Brown
    Kurt Brown hails from Sacramento, California, where his family joined the Church when he was young. He played two years of college basketball, studied Finance and Economics at Brigham Young University, and dropped out senior year to go to Wall Street, where he was a trader on the New York Stock Exchange and the co-manager of an investment fund for 13 years. He started his own firm, TownSquare Capital, in 2018 and sold it to a larger, national firm (Orion) in 2022. In the Church, his callings have included single adult ward bishop, Young Men president, scoutmaster, Gospel Doctrine teacher, elders quorum president, and ward clerk. He served in the Canada Halifax mission. Kurt and his wife, Katie, have been married 16 years and have four children: one biological son, an adopted daughter, and two special-needs foster children they adopted. Kurt and Katie have been called to serve as the mission leaders of the Washington Tacoma Mission starting July 2023. Highlights 03:40 Introduction to Kurt Brown, his childhood, his family joining the church, and his mission. 12:30 Working at wall street, going to college, and playing basketball. 15:20 Slipping away from the church for a time. Kurt’s faith journey and ending up back in Utah. 19:00 Coming back to Utah, getting his life back in order, got married at 35. 21:30 Kurt helped create a mid singles ward in Provo, Utah and was the bishop of that ward. He talks about what he did to start the ward. 30:00 Establishing positive culture at church. They did this by creating a space that felt like the savior was present. The first weeks they had 120 people and within 5 months they had 500 people attending. 33:30 The experience that people need at church is to feel warm and welcomed. Every Sunday after sacrament meeting they would break into visitors meeting. Kurt shares what they would share with people in those meetings. 36:30 From the very first visitor’s meeting they established the culture. Everyone got vulnerable, shared their stories. Every single meeting was focused on helping people feel hope and the holy ghost. 37:50 There is something powerful about sharing our stories. When hearing people’s stories we need to have as much compassion as the savior would. 40:00 You aren’t the gatekeeper. You are the welcoming committee. 41:30 In three years they never assigned a topic for sacrament meeting. 42:15 Kurt constantly invited people to come see him and unload their pain on him. 43:20 Kurt shares an experience with President Eyring. President Eyring taught that while we are a handbook heavy church, the handbook is not what we are doing. It’s about love, not a checklist from the handbook. 45:40 After serving as bishop, Kurt has been able to see people in a completely different way. He is no longer a harsh judge. 47:50 Creating a bishop’s office that is a place to unload pain and feel hope. 49:00 Too many bishops insert themselves too much in other people’s repentance process. You are not their parole office. You are their advocate. You help carry the baggage. 52:20 Helping people with repentance Setting the framework The people choose their own path to repentance, not the bishop Take the focus off the shame and shift it to creating better self worth 1:02:30 Letting people choose their own path to repentance. What’s meaningful and personal to people is different and that’s why a repentance checklist from the bishop isn’t going to work for everyone. They have to work with the spirit to find out what they need to do to repent. 1:05:00 Disciplinary council is the last resort. We have to lean to the side of compassion and listen to the spirit. 1:08:45 Getting in trouble as bishop because he refused to kick anyone out of the ward just because they didn’t live in the boundaries. He felt strongly about protecting ‘the one’ and giving them a home. 1:12:20 Getting called as mission president.
    5/27/2023
    1:18:22
  • Offering Your Authentic Self to Those You Lead | A How I Lead Interview with Tommy Wilson
    Tommy Wilson was born and raised in Georgia. He now lives in Crestview, Florida, and serves as first counselor in the stake presidency. He has also served in the stake Young Men organization and as a bishop. Highlights 02:40 Introduction to Tommy Wilson. He shares about getting called to the stake presidency. 09:00 Tommy describes his area and the demographic of his stake 11:15 Advice to a new bishop 14:15 The personal weaknesses that come to the surface as a bishop. Things Tommy regrets. 21:15 Being vulnerable as a bishop and encouraging others to do the same 25:20 Tommy shares about losing his baby boy. The thing that helped him the most was finding a community that had gone through the same thing. The people around you have more in common with you than you think. Open up and talk to them. 29:15 Tommy’s invitation to his ward to open up and talk. You have to learn to be okay with uncomfortable topics. 32:00 Connecting with people on a deeper level. One on one. 40:40 Not taking yourself too seriously as a bishop 43:40 Tommy shares how he gained his testimony and the first time he felt like God loved him. 46:00 An experience Tommy had feeling the love of God for a man in his ward Links Read the TRANSCRIPT of this podcast Watch on YouTube Get 14-day access to the Core Leader Library The Leading Saints Podcast is one of the top independent Latter-day Saints podcasts as part of nonprofit Leading Saints' mission to help Latter-day Saints be better prepared to lead. Learn more and listen to any of the past episodes for free at LeadingSaints.org. Past guests include Emily Belle Freeman, David Butler, Hank Smith, John Bytheway, Reyna and Elena Aburto, Liz Wiseman, Stephen M. R. Covey, Julie Beck, Brad Wilcox, Jody Moore, Tony Overbay, John H. Groberg, Elaine Dalton, Tad R. Callister, Lynn G. Robbins, J. Devn Cornish, Dennis B. Neuenschwander, Anthony Sweat, John Hilton III, Barbara Morgan Gardner, Blair Hodges, Whitney Johnson, Ryan Gottfredson, Greg McKeown, DeAnna Murphy, Michael Goodman, Richard Ostler, Ganel-Lyn Condie, and many more in over 500 episodes. Discover podcasts, articles, virtual conferences, and live events related to callings such as the bishopric, Relief Society, elders quorum, Primary, youth leadership, stake leadership, ward mission, ward council, young adults, ministering, and teaching.
    5/24/2023
    52:12
  • Engaging the Bystanders | An Interview with Keyth Pankau
    Keyth Pankau was baptized a member of the Church about six months after joining the Navy when he was 21 years old. He spent nine years in the Navy, including deployments to Fallujah, Iraq, as a member of a convoy security team, and providing relief immediately following Hurricane Katrina. During this time he obtained a degree in Persian Studies from the Defense Language Institute and a bachelor of science. Keyth continued to serve in the Church between deployments as a youth Sunday School teacher, a Gospel Doctrine teacher, a counselor in the Young Men presidency, and a scoutmaster, along with serving while deployed as a sacrament group leader. Keyth was selected as a Direct Commission Intelligence Officer and switched over to the Coast Guard where he continued a life of travel and service with much shorter trips. He was a dual career track officer (Intelligence/Operations Ashore Response) where he specialized in crisis/emergency management. In the Coast Guard, Keyth also completed his Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University and a Master of Science in Environmental from Louisiana State University. During this time, Keyth served as a 2nd counselor in a Young Men’s presidency, scoutmaster, Young Men president, second counselor in a bishopric, ward mission leader, and a branch president. When the Baton Rouge Temple was rededicated he started serving as an ordinance worker and continues in that capacity today. He is also the bishop of his ward and has been serving for about a year. Keyth currently works as a civil servant for the Coast Guard and is pursuing a doctor of education in Applied Learning Sciences from the University of Miami. He is the producer, host, and content creator of the podcast "That ALL Might Be Edified: Discussions on Servant Leadership". Keyth and his wife Tiffany have two daughters and one granddaughter. Originally from Washington, Keyth spent about a year in Illinois and met Tiffany in California. They have also served & lived in Georgia, Alaska, and twice in Louisiana, where they now reside. Highlights 02:00 Introduction to Keyth and the episode theme 03:20 Keyth’s background in the Coast Guard, serving as bishop, and his podcast 07:15 Search and rescue and how it relates to church leadership 13:41 The indicators that we can use in the Church to search for the individuals who might need rescue 15:10 Keyth shares a personal experience he has had with a member in his ward. 19:10 Coming together as a ward council to help one individual: Keyth shares how a targeted approach can work in search and rescue. 21:00 Finding the families that need help. How do you do it? What to look for and tools to help. Your ward council is your team. 27:30 Not everyone wants to be rescued. Not everyone is excited to help either. We have to try to help them understand that the Lord wants what is best for them. 33:10 Who are the bystanders in the ward? Who is not active in the Lord’s vineyard? What invitations could we make to them to help them feel the Lord’s love? 37:40 Coming together as a ward council to find people that need invitations 39:15 Helping the bystander. It’s more than just giving them a calling. We need to invite them to do inspired things. Maybe what they need is help finding friends. 41:40 Keyth shares an analogy about boats and making sure they are seaworthy. In the same way individuals have to be ready and "seaworthy" before they can go out and rescue others. 49:20 As a council we have to learn how to ask better questions. What do you like? What works for you? What skills do you have? We have to understand who someone is and what skills they have. Then we can harness those gifts and skills to help them get active in the vineyard. 50:20 Where are you at? How are you really doing? Get used to asking these questions and create an environment where people will answer you truthfully and vulnerably.
    5/20/2023
    53:19
  • Helping Stakes & Wards Work Together to Create Awesome Church Activities | A How I Lead Interview with Jenna Rhoads
    Jenna Rhoads currently serves as stake activities director, ward nursery leader, and temple ordinance worker. She has loved planning ways to gather the saints, create a fun relaxed environment, and provide a great place for missionary opportunities. Jenna's previous church callings have mostly been with the young women and the youth. She loves Girls’ Camp and has only missed about four years since she was 12 years old. She has also been a Gospel Doctrine teacher, which prepared her to teach four years of Seminary. Jenna and her husband, Daryl Rhoads, have been married for 30 years and raised their family of four in Las Vegas, where they have enjoyed a fun, full life together. She studied education and worked as a substitute teacher before working as a cosmetologist for 17 years. Her next adventure is to get a degree in Business Management so that when her husband retires from the police department they can start a business together. Highlights 02:50 Jenna’s story and background 05:00 Jenna describes her ward and stake in Las Vegas, Nevada. She serves as a stake activities director. 07:00 Jenna describes what she does as a stake activities director and how her calling came to be. She began something called first Friday, which is basically a huge hangout. 12:00 Working with the stake presidency to plan activities and budgeting for the activities 14:40 Ideas for stake activities. Everything from dancing, movie nights, fall festivals, and service projects. 22:15 Jenna’s advice is to not focus on the fluff and remember that you don’t have to do anything extravagant. Each person on the committee had their niche. 25:20 First Fridays were to help the stake gather again after covid. However, they shifted gears and are only doing three stake activities a year and Jenna goes around to the wards and helps them in their ward activities. 28:00 CHARITY. Christ gathered everyone and made people feel like they belonged. It’s charitable to create an activity that makes people feel like they belong. 33:30 UNITY. Come as you are and be a part of it. 36:30 MISSIONARY WORK. It’s easier to invite people to an activity. It’s a more comfortable atmosphere and place to connect. Plus everyone loves free food. 39:50 GIRLS CAMP. Invite people that want to be there. One bad apple spoils the bunch. Jenna shares how they create experiences for the girls. 41:50 Marketing stake activities. Use several ways to advertise. 44:00 What’s next for Jenna’s stake? They want to focus on doing more interfaith activities. 48:00 Jenna shares her final testimony and what being a leader has taught her. Links Read the TRANSCRIPT of this podcast Watch on YouTube Get 14-day access to the Core Leader Library The Leading Saints Podcast is one of the top independent Latter-day Saints podcasts as part of nonprofit Leading Saints' mission to help Latter-day Saints be better prepared to lead. Learn more and listen to any of the past episodes for free at LeadingSaints.org. Past guests include Emily Belle Freeman, David Butler, Hank Smith, John Bytheway, Reyna and Elena Aburto, Liz Wiseman, Stephen M. R. Covey, Julie Beck, Brad Wilcox, Jody Moore, Tony Overbay, John H. Groberg, Elaine Dalton, Tad R. Callister, Lynn G. Robbins, J. Devn Cornish, Dennis B. Neuenschwander, Anthony Sweat, John Hilton III, Barbara Morgan Gardner, Blair Hodges, Whitney Johnson, Ryan Gottfredson, Greg McKeown, DeAnna Murphy, Michael Goodman, Richard Ostler, Ganel-Lyn Condie, and many more in over 500 episodes. Discover podcasts, articles, virtual conferences, and live events related to callings such as the bishopric, Relief Society, elders quorum, Primary, youth leadership, stake leadership, ward mission, ward council, young adults, ministering, and teaching.
    5/17/2023
    51:37
  • Connecting the General with the Individual | An Interview with Reyna and Elena Aburto
    Reyna Aburto studied Industrial Engineering in her home country, Nicaragua, and holds a degree in Computer Science from Utah Valley University. She owns a translation business with her husband. She has served as the second counselor in the General Relief Society Presidency and is the author of Reaching for the Savior. Elena was born in Utah and served a mission in Modesto, California. She graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in Music from Brigham Young University-Idaho. Currently she is working toward her masters at Utah Valley University, works at a junior high school, and teaches piano. Reyna and Elena co-host the Consecrating Your Life Podcast. Highlights 01:15 Introduction to the episode 03:00 Reyna and Elena introduce themselves and their backgrounds. 05:30 Reyna getting called as a counselor in the General Relief Society Presidency 10:50 Getting started in her new calling in the General Relief Society Presidency 12:30 Reyna’s advice to presidencies and the bishoprics working together Put your personal agenda aside Say what you feel in the counsels but then let it go 14:40 Elena shares her perspective on her mother’s calling and they talk about how it changed their family. 17:50 The process of writing a talk for general conference. 21:30 Elena’s shares about her mental health struggles and how it led Reyna writing a talk on mental health. 25:00 All talks must be submitted three weeks before conference. The last three weeks before conference she would prepare physically, mentally, and emotionally because the delivery of the talk is also important. 28:30 It’s much easier to relate to your leaders when they are vulnerable and open up. 38:00 Counsel WITH people and not ABOUT them. Go directly to the people and organizations and ask them what they need and want. 41:00 How would you like me to pray for you this week? This is a question that actually helps people open up and be vulnerable. 44:30 Sit down as friends or as family and counsel together on how you can help a family member or friend. 45:50 Getting assignments as a counselor in the General Relief Society Presidency. Reyna shares the purposes of those visits and sitting down with area presidencies. 50:00 Preparation for speaking at devotionals and stake conferences. It’s different from general conference. Reyna struggled to prepare but has learned to use an outline and rely on the Spirit. 55:10 Being a general leader but wanting to be a personal leader Get there early to greet and hug people Stay at the end if possible and continue to talk with people. Sometimes a hug or small conversation can make a difference for people. 56:50 Elena talks about being an FSY counselor 1:00:00 Be inclusive with your words as you are talking with people and giving talks. By changing a few words you can include everyone. 1:03:15 Elena and Reyna started a podcast called Consecrating Your Life. 1:05:30 Final testimonies on the importance of leadership Links 2023 NorthStar Conference Consecrating Your Life Podcast "Thru Cloud and Sunshine, Lord, Abide with Me!" Reaching for the Savior Read the TRANSCRIPT of this podcast Watch on YouTube Get 14-day access to the Core Leader Library The Leading Saints Podcast is one of the top independent Latter-day Saints podcasts as part of nonprofit Leading Saints' mission to help Latter-day Saints be better prepared to lead. Learn more and listen to any of the past episodes for free at LeadingSaints.org. Past guests include Emily Belle Freeman, David Butler, Hank Smith, John Bytheway, Liz Wiseman, Stephen M. R. Covey, Julie Beck, Brad Wilcox, Jody Moore, Tony Overbay, John H. Groberg, Elaine Dalton, Tad R. Callister, Lynn G. Robbins, J. Devn Cornish, Dennis B. Neuenschwander, Anthony Sweat, John Hilton III, Barbara Morgan Gardner, Blair Hodges, Whitney Johnson, Ryan Gottfredson, Greg McKeown, DeAnna Murphy, Michael Goodman, Richard Ostler,
    5/13/2023
    1:03:48

About Leading Saints Podcast

Helping Latter-day Saints be Better Prepared to Lead
