THE ORIGIN STORY: How one video changed our entire lives!
In our very first episode, we’re diving into how it all began. Rich had survived abuse, two divorces, and a gambling addiction. Rox was battling alcoholism, relationship chaos, debt, and mental health struggles. Between us, we’ve had over 20 different jobs and hit rock bottom more than once.
Then we found each other, got sober, and built something extraordinary. With ADHD creativity fueling our ideas, we made one video that changed everything—going viral and creating a community of over 5 million people.
In this episode, we’ll share the highs, the lows, and the hilarious moments that made us a dream team. Plus, why we believe ADHD can be both a disability and a superpower—and how the right support can help anyone change their life.
--------
28:17
1: LATE BLOOMERS - trailer
Introducing “LATE BLOOMERS”, the podcast where Rich and Rox Pink—self-proclaimed experts in messing up life—share their raw and unfiltered journey from barely surviving to thriving.
Between them, they’ve
• Drowned in debt
• Battled addictions
• Survived multiple divorces
• Quit countless jobs
• Faced severe mental health struggles
Now, with over 5 million followers and two Sunday Times bestselling books, they’re here to prove that no matter how messy life gets, it’s never too late to turn it around.
Tune in for candid conversations and hard-earned lessons for a no bullsh*t guide to personal growth.
Introducing “LATE BLOOMERS”, the podcast where Rich and Rox Pink—self-proclaimed experts in how to mess up your life—share their raw and unfiltered journey from barely surviving to thriving.
Between them, they’ve
• Drowned in debt
• Battled addictions
• Survived multiple divorces
• Quit countless jobs
• Faced severe mental health struggles
Now, with over 5 million followers and two Sunday Times bestselling books, they’re here to prove that no matter how messy life gets, it’s never too late to turn it around.
Tune in for candid conversations and hard-earned lessons. This is your no bullsh*t guide to personal growth.