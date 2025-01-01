THE ORIGIN STORY: How one video changed our entire lives!

In our very first episode, we’re diving into how it all began. Rich had survived abuse, two divorces, and a gambling addiction. Rox was battling alcoholism, relationship chaos, debt, and mental health struggles. Between us, we’ve had over 20 different jobs and hit rock bottom more than once. Then we found each other, got sober, and built something extraordinary. With ADHD creativity fueling our ideas, we made one video that changed everything—going viral and creating a community of over 5 million people. In this episode, we’ll share the highs, the lows, and the hilarious moments that made us a dream team. Plus, why we believe ADHD can be both a disability and a superpower—and how the right support can help anyone change their life.