How do you know if you are stressed? Can you just feel it? Sometimes yes, but much of the time the stressors on the body work in insidious ways and may not be easily recognizable. However, in today's world of wearables and better access to health metrics, heart rate variability (HRV) has emerged as key in early detection and ongoing monitoring of stressors and health. Guest Dr. Torkil Faero, author of The Pulse Cure, joins Dr. Parker Hays to discuss what HRV is, its role as a proxy for stress, factors which affect HRV, and how to manage these factors to your benefit.