Lasting Impact Wellness

Drs. Laura & Parker Hays
Optimize your health & well-being through science-based practices, practical knowledge and honest discussions. Laura & Parker Hays are board-certified emergenc...
Health & WellnessMedicineEducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & WellnessAlternative Health

Available Episodes

  • The Heart of Well-Being: A Holistic Approach to Health with Dr. Jonathan Fisher (Ep 33)
    At LIW, we believe that health is more than just the absence of disease - it's about thriving in all aspects of life. In this episode, we welcome Dr. Jonathan Fisher, a Harvard-trained cardiologist and advocate for holistic health, to explore the interconnected dimensions of well-being: physical, emotional, social and spiritual. Dr. Fisher shares his approach to overcoming burnout and fostering a balanced, fulfilling life through deeper self-awareness and alignment. This thoughtful conversation offers valuable insights and practical wisdom for anyone looking to live with greater intention and vitality. Please be sure to subscribe, download, leave us a review & SHARE this podcast with others! We truly appreciate your support. Connect with Dr. Fisher at https://www.drjonathanfisher.com/, on LinkedIn and Instagram Purchase his book: Just One Heart - A Cardiologist's Guide to Healing, Health and Happiness Reach out to us at [email protected] to discuss how we can partner together to help you or your organization achieve durable, sustainable well-being. Join our LIW community HERE As always, questions, comments & topic suggestions welcome at [email protected] Follow us on Instagram @drs.hays and Facebook @lastingimpactwellness Original music by EP3
    50:51
  • From Corporate Leadership to Inner Harmony: Embracing Stillness w/ Buffy McCoy Kelly (Ep 32)
    In this inspiring episode, Dr. Laura Hays sits down with Buffy McCoy Kelly, a former corporate leader and brand strategist turned master yoga teacher, to explore her transformative journey from the demands of leadership to a life centered on stillness and balance. Buffy shares some of her wisdom of yoga, including the eight limbs, and discusses how these principles helped her reconnect with herself and her purpose. This conversation is filled with actionable insights and meaningful reflections for anyone looking to find calm, clarity and connection in the midst of a busy life. Please be sure to subscribe, download, leave us a review & SHARE this podcast with others! We truly appreciate your support. Connect with Buffy @yogabuffy Reach out to us at [email protected] to discuss how we can partner together to help you or your organization achieve better, sustainable well-being. Join our LIW community https://members.lastingimpactwellness.com/podcast-newsletter-signup As always, questions, comments & topic suggestions welcome at [email protected] Follow us on Instagram @drs.hays and Facebook @lastingimpactwellness Original music by EP3
    36:34
  • Heart Rate Variability (HRV) & Stress w/ Dr. Torkil Faero (Ep 31)
    How do you know if you are stressed? Can you just feel it? Sometimes yes, but much of the time the stressors on the body work in insidious ways and may not be easily recognizable. However, in today’s world of wearables and better access to health metrics, heart rate variability (HRV) has emerged as key in early detection and ongoing monitoring of stressors and health. Guest Dr. Torkil Faero, author of The Pulse Cure, joins Dr. Parker Hays to discuss what HRV is, its role as a proxy for stress, factors which affect HRV, and how to manage these factors to your benefit. Connect with Dr. Faero @dr.torkil Please be sure to subscribe, download, leave us a review & SHARE this podcast with others! We truly appreciate your support. Reach out to us at [email protected] to discuss how we can partner together to help you or your organization achieve better, sustainable well-being. Join our LIW community https://members.lastingimpactwellness.com/podcast-newsletter-signup As always, questions, comments & topic suggestions welcome at [email protected] Follow us on Instagram @drs.hays and Facebook @lastingimpactwellness Original music by EP3
    42:22
  • Diet Trends & The Latest Fads w/ Nutritionist Erin Falls (Ep 30)
    She's back! Erin Falls, MS, RD, LDN, E-RYT, is a self-described pizza loving dietician and yoga teacher with a passion for helping others discover their healthiest, best life. You may have met her in our season 2 kick-off episode (Healthy Eating At Its Core Ep 22) and she's back now to discuss some of the popular diet trends that are popping up everywhere. From fasting to juice cleanses, keto to the Mediterranean diet, join Dr. Laura Hays and Erin Falls as they take on this highly nuanced and passionate topic. Erin is the founder of Planks and Pizza: a one-stop shop focused on empowering others to discover a balanced lifestyle that's flexible, fun and rewarding. Learn more about her at https://www.planksandpizza.com/ Follow Erin on social media @planksandpizza. Please be sure to subscribe, download, leave us a review & SHARE this podcast with others! We truly appreciate your support. Reach out to us at [email protected] to discuss how we can partner together to help you or your organization achieve better, sustainable well-being. Join our LIW community https://members.lastingimpactwellness.com/podcast-newsletter-signup As always, questions, comments & topic suggestions welcome at [email protected] Follow us on Instagram @drs.hays and Facebook @lastingimpactwellness Original music by EP3
    46:29
  • Sleep Monitoring, CGMs & Prolonged Periodic Fasting: What Have We Been Up To? (Ep 29)
    Ever wanted to look more closely at your sleep? Wonder what happens inside your body after you eat that delicious cookie or that juicy steak? What if you experimented with a 5-day veggie fast? Join us in this episode as we discuss our experiences with the Oura Ring, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), and prolonged periodic fasting (or a fasting mimicking diet). 04:00 - Oura Ring 19:10 - Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) 35:00 - Prolonged Period Fasting/Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) Please be sure to subscribe, download, leave us a review & SHARE this podcast with others! We truly appreciate your support. Follow us on Instagram @drs.hays and Facebook @lastingimpactwellness Looking for a speaker for your next event? Interested in workshops that will drive sustainable performance while prioritizing optimal health and well-being? Look no further... https://lastingimpactwellness.com/live-well-to-lead-well-program Join our LIW community https://members.lastingimpactwellness.com/podcast-newsletter-signup As always, questions, comments & topic suggestions welcome at [email protected] We look forward to connecting! Dr. Laura Hays and Dr. Parker Hays Original music by EP3
About Lasting Impact Wellness

Optimize your health & well-being through science-based practices, practical knowledge and honest discussions. Laura & Parker Hays are board-certified emergency physicians, speakers, coaches and co-founders of Lasting Impact Wellness Group - a physician driven health coaching and consulting company for leaders of all types. This podcast will help you to examine your life in new ways to promote sustainable change rooted in self-awareness, deep connections and science-based practices creating lasting impact for you and those around you. Follow us @lastingimpactwellness Contact us at [email protected] Visit us on the web at www.lastingimpactwellness.com Music by EP3
