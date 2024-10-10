Boston School Committee: 2·26·25 Meeting Recap
Last night’s meeting was a jam packed meeting covering many important topics. The meeting began with the Superintendent’s Report, where she provided an extremely brief update on transformation schools. This update is a requirement as part of the district’s Systemic Improvement Plan with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and usually provides insights and data about some of the lowest performing schools in the district. However, the Superintendent’s team did not provide these data points and insights. The Superintendent also highlighted acceleration academies that took place during February vacation, but did not discuss the impact of this strategy on student performance. School Committee members raised concerns about the lack of data presented, as well as highlighting the need for better procedures to ensure that data requested to the School Committee is actually presented in a timely fashion.
Following a public comment period that raised issues regarding topics such as facilities and exam schools, and quick votes on grants and approval of the accelerated repair project submissions to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), the School Committee voted on the competency determination requirement for the class of 2025. As the state continues to lack a revised, temporary policy for the state’s competency determination, schools districts across the state are creating their own revised policy. The Superintendent and her team proposed a policy that requires current seniors to earn a passing grade from a list of coursework if they did not previously pass the MCAS. Last night’s vote was preceded by conversation about the usage of the MCAS as a graduation requirement, which the district is allowed to utilize. While the School Committee engaged in a conversation that explored this and how the competency determination connects to its graduation requirements, the conversation was cut short after the Superintendent’s team noted they needed to act on only the competency determination, and the School Committee voted in favor of the policy unanimously. The committee then heard two quick reports on an update from the Boston Student Advisory Council and the naming of the Sumner/Philbrick school to the Sarah Roberts Elementary School.
The final discussion focused on a Core Program Statement of Interest to the MSBA for Madison Park Vocational High School. Last month, during a City Council hearing, the Mayor’s team announced plans to seek MSBA funding for a new Madison Park facility, with the estimated cost rising to nearly $700 million—up from the originally earmarked $500 million. Committee members raised concerns about the absence of the O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, which shares the same building, in the proposal. They also questioned the city’s backup plan if MSBA funding is not secured and how the district plans to increase Madison Park’s enrollment by 1,000 students. As these concerns remain unresolved, a vote is scheduled for the next meeting on March 20.
Over the next several weeks, the School Committee will hold several public budget hearings (March 5th @ 5:30pm, March 19th @ 5:30pm) and will vote on the final budget on March 26th. The next School Committee meeting will be on March 20th at 6:30pm on Zoom, which will be preceded by a budget hearing at 5:30pm.
