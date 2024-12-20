LanguaTalk Slow French: Learn French With Gaëlle | French podcast for A2-B1

In this episode, Gaelle talks about Alsace, a region in the East of France, alongside the German border. In true seasonal spirit, you will discover the magical atmosphere of the Christmas markets. The one in Strasbourg being the oldest and biggest in France. However, this episode doesn’t stay festive all the way, and you will get a little history lesson. Alsace has always been a coveted area between France and Germany, and has been at the heart of many wars.
Check out Langua, a cutting-edge AI platform to help you become fluent in French: https://languatalk.com/french-AI-chat?via=gaelle
You can find an interactive transcript for this episode on Langua, and you can see the vocab list here: https://languatalk.com/blog/podcast/french?via=frenchpod
Looking to learn French fast with a tutor like Gaëlle? Meet a tutor for a free trial session here: https://languatalk.com/french-tutors-online?via=frenchpod
27:57
La vie chère en Martinique
In this episode, Gaelle talks about the situation in Martinique, a French island in the Caribbean, which is facing violent turmoil because of the high cost of living. You will realise the scale of the problem and understand where it originates, going deep into colonial times.
26:16
Le handicap en France et le film “Un p’tit truc en plus”
In this episode, Gaelle talks about a French movie, released in May 2024, which captivated audiences across France. What sets this movie apart is its daring and moving topic: mental disabilities. Through this comedy and the paralympics games, 2024 was a turning point in French society to talk about disabilities and to maybe finally make some real changes to become truly inclusive and accessible.
27:53
Le monde des syndicats - Interview avec Laurène
In this episode, Gaelle interviews Laurène, a French teacher who has been in a Union all her professional life. Together they talk about the major historical social achievements in France and what it means nowadays to be part of a Union. You will learn the French word for “strike”, so important in French culture.
26:28
Phrases utiles au subjonctif
In this episode, Gaelle tries to help you a little bit with a tough grammatical topic: the subjunctive tense. You will hear a lot of common sentences, used every day by French people that require this tense. This episode is not designed to fully explain the subjunctive, but to give you the opportunity to work your auditory memory and get used to the tense.
About LanguaTalk Slow French: Learn French With Gaëlle | French podcast for A2-B1
Learn French with Gaëlle, an experienced French teacher.
99% in French and designed for students with a basic level (A2) or lower intermediate (B1). Gaëlle speaks slowly to make it easier to understand. If you have an intermediate level, you can always increase the playback speed in your app.
Each week, you’ll improve your French whilst also learning about French culture, society, history, and much more.
Go to LanguaTalk.com/frenchpod to read an interactive transcript of each episode as you listen. This will help you follow along and allow you to study the sentences.