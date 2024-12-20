LanguaTalk Slow French: Learn French With Gaëlle | French podcast for A2-B1

L’Alsace: ses marchés de Noël et son histoire

In this episode, Gaelle talks about Alsace, a region in the East of France, alongside the German border. In true seasonal spirit, you will discover the magical atmosphere of the Christmas markets. The one in Strasbourg being the oldest and biggest in France. However, this episode doesn't stay festive all the way, and you will get a little history lesson. Alsace has always been a coveted area between France and Germany, and has been at the heart of many wars.