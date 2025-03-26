What you need to do when your Divorce is final

What happens after a divorce? What are the different judgments and how do they impact you? In this episode Susan and Tracy go over all those post decree tasks that you need to know when your divorce is final. Once the divorce is final, there are a few things you need to think about. You’ll want to make sure that all the necessary judgments have been issued and that you understand them. Property division, alimony (if applicable), child support/custody—these are all important pieces for your post-divorce life. Takeaways from this episode: What happens after a divorce What does a final divorced impact What are the different judgments and how do they impact you If you’re looking for a divorce lawyer visit Hightower-Reff Law.