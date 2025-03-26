What happens during a divorce when abuse is present? How do you safeguard yourself and those you love during those tough times? Divorce can be an incredibly difficult experience, and it gets even more complicated when abuse is involved. With the help of Susan and Tracy in this episode, you'll learn how to safeguard yourself or your loved ones during these tough times. Knowing the signs of various forms of abuse could prove vital for protecting both yourself and those around you from further harm. Takeaways from this episode: Identify When To Divorce What evidence can be used in a divorce proceeding Misperceptions of divorce Women’s Center for Advancement Visit Hightower-Reff Law for caring attorneys that will help you through your divorce. Tracy's favorite podcasts: Boom! Lawyered Midwest Misfits The Daily Up First This American Life Hidden Brain Susan's favorite podcasts: Unf*ck Your Brain Pod Save America Yes, I am Adopted Don't Make it Weird
30:42
The 4 Must-Have Estate Planning Documents
Are you ready to make sure your loved ones are taken care of? As tough as it may seem, there's some simple steps that need to be followed in order to lessen the hassle during difficult times. That's why estate planning is so important! In this episode we take a look at the four documents you must have to plan your estate. So tune in to find some peace of mind knowing that those closest to you are secure when it matters most! Takeaways from this episode: How wills work Uses of Power of Attorney What is personal property Need help with your estate? Reach out to Hightower-Reff Law to help out with those four must have estate planning documents.
33:38
Probate Estate What You Need to Know
Ever wonder what happens to your stuff after you die? Well, it turns out that the court has a say. Enter Tosha Heavican: Death Esquire – she's here to give us an inside look at Probate and Estate Law. In this episode, we'll be discussing all things related to probating an estate. From understanding how the process works to figuring out who gets what when all is said and done. So listen up - Tosha is about to drop some knowledge! Let’s get started! Takeaways from this episode: What happens to your estate when you die Who handles your will What the courts can do with your estate Have questions or need more information? Be sure to reach out to Hightower-Reff Law for advice on your estate. With their help, you can make sure your wishes are known before it's too late.
31:34
What you need to do when your Divorce is final
What happens after a divorce? What are the different judgments and how do they impact you? In this episode Susan and Tracy go over all those post decree tasks that you need to know when your divorce is final. Once the divorce is final, there are a few things you need to think about. You’ll want to make sure that all the necessary judgments have been issued and that you understand them. Property division, alimony (if applicable), child support/custody—these are all important pieces for your post-divorce life. Takeaways from this episode: What happens after a divorce What does a final divorced impact What are the different judgments and how do they impact you If you’re looking for a divorce lawyer visit Hightower-Reff Law.
A league of lady lawyers empowering women to be legal savvy. Knowing your rights and how to navigate the law isn’t easy to do on your own, which is why the lady lawyer league is here to help. Hosted by Tracy Hightower-Henne and Susan Reff, who lead as partners of the law firm Hightower/Reff Law in Omaha, NE, and are supported by an incredible team of attorneys who are here to help you through life's most challenging times.