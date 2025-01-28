Kimmy Talks: A Podcast for Romance Lovers

In the first episode of this season, Kimmy talks about what lead her to do this podcast in the first place. Do you remember that trend on YouTube a couple years ago, 'Draw My Life'? Yeah, this is that but in audio form and not as invasive. Enjoy!
Welcome to your new favorite podcast. This show is all about books, movies, TV shows and a bit of pop culture. Kimmy is gonna talk all about her thoughts, so grab a snack and get ready to feel like your on a FaceTime call with your best friend!Follow Me Everywhere:@Kimmybookss on Instagram, TikTok, Youtube and Twitter