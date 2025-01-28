Powered by RND
Kimmy Talks: A Podcast for Romance Lovers

Kimmy
Welcome to your new favorite podcast. This show is all about books, movies, TV shows and a bit of pop culture. Kimmy is gonna talk all about her thoughts, so gr...
  • Kimmy Talks about Herself
    In the first episode of this season, Kimmy talks about what lead her to do this podcast in the first place. Do you remember that trend on YouTube a couple years ago, 'Draw My Life'? Yeah, this is that but in audio form and not as invasive. Enjoy!
About Kimmy Talks: A Podcast for Romance Lovers

Welcome to your new favorite podcast. This show is all about books, movies, TV shows and a bit of pop culture. Kimmy is gonna talk all about her thoughts, so grab a snack and get ready to feel like your on a FaceTime call with your best friend!Follow Me Everywhere:@Kimmybookss on Instagram, TikTok, Youtube and Twitter
