just talking About Podcast (AAMU)

Welcome to this episode where we dive into riveting discussions about modern relationships, exploring whether dating with a purpose is essential or if it's okay to date just for the experience. Our guests from various backgrounds share their thoughts on love, commitment, and what it means to date meaningfully in today's world.
We also tackle the topic of gender roles and expectations, debating the societal norms and personal beliefs that shape our interactions in relationships. The conversation is lively and thought-provoking as guests express their views on headship, responsibilities, and what they seek in a partner.
Finally, we shift focus to the educational environment at A&M, addressing the challenges and improvements needed from a student perspective. We discuss the impact of campus life changes, available learning resources, and the ongoing development in academic facilities to support students in their academic journey.
1:11:21
Ep#3___Breaking Down Gender Roles in Modern Dating
Welcome to an engaging episode where hosts from 'Clock That' join forces for a dynamic discussion on gender roles within modern relationships, particularly focusing on the black community. The panel, including fresh voices like Ryan, Kyler Neal, and Nick (Redman), dives into the complexities and traditions of gender roles in dating and relationships.
The conversation evolves into whether women can be strong and independent while expecting chivalry. The hosts debate the balance between traditional expectations and contemporary independence in relationships. The discussion also touches on the dynamics of pursuing or being pursued in dating, and how personal standards and self-awareness influence relationship choices.
Challenging perspectives are shared on the impact societal norms and stereotypes have on relationships, marriage, and the roles individuals choose to occupy. The episode highlights the significance of self-discovery and mutual respect in building lasting partnerships, emphasizing the importance of understanding and negotiating gender roles in today's world.
57:07
Ep# 1___Navigating Modern Relationships: Voices from the Black Community
Join us for the inaugural episode of our new podcast season, where we dive into the intricacies of relationships within the Black community. Our host, Redman, alongside a diverse panel of guests, explores the influence of social media, the simplicity of men's desires, and the importance of respect versus love in romantic relationships.
Featuring candid discussions around gender dynamics, loyalty, and the challenges of modern dating, this episode also delves deep into the significance of making the right choices in partners and what the Black community can do to foster healthier relationship standards.
Tune in as we uncover personal stories, share fascinating survey insights, and engage in unfiltered dialogues about what truly makes relationships work—from trust and shared values to financial stability and marriage expectations.
The podcast ”Unfiltered Voices” dives deep into the most pressing and controversial issues within the Black community, covering topics from the experiences of young people to the perspectives of the older generation. With each episode, the hosts engage in candid discussions about race, identity, culture, politics, social justice, and history—sometimes uncomfortable but always honest. From generational differences on activism to debates over the future of Black leadership, ”Unfiltered Voices” holds nothing back. It tackles taboo subjects such as colorism, Black celebrity influence, mental health stigmas, and the impact of systemic racism. The show invites thought-provoking conversations that challenge listeners to examine the complexities of Black life in modern society. Whether it’s exploring cultural shifts or confronting uncomfortable truths, no topic is off-limits in this bold, unapologetic podcast.