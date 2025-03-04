just talking About Podcast (AAMU)

EP# 4. Dating with a Purpose

Welcome to this episode where we dive into riveting discussions about modern relationships, exploring whether dating with a purpose is essential or if it's okay to date just for the experience. Our guests from various backgrounds share their thoughts on love, commitment, and what it means to date meaningfully in today's world. We also tackle the topic of gender roles and expectations, debating the societal norms and personal beliefs that shape our interactions in relationships. The conversation is lively and thought-provoking as guests express their views on headship, responsibilities, and what they seek in a partner. Finally, we shift focus to the educational environment at A&M, addressing the challenges and improvements needed from a student perspective. We discuss the impact of campus life changes, available learning resources, and the ongoing development in academic facilities to support students in their academic journey.