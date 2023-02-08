JUST SAYIN’ with Justin Martindale

Comedian Justin Martindale breaks down the hottest stories, gossip, headlines and fashion in this weekly entertainment roundup podcast.
80: Rich People Problems w/ Brooke Siffrinn & Aricia Skidmore-Williams
To honor the 20th anniversary of the Madonna/Britney kiss at the VMAs, Justin welcomes Brooke Siffrinn & Aricia Skidmore-Williams from the podcasts Even the Rich and Rich and Daily to break down some of the biggest stories from the week. Beyonce is in Los Angeles for the Renaissance Tour and is supporting Etsy stores with her audience dress codes. Justin may have received an invitation to join the illuminati, Jennifer Aniston will do almost anything to keep looking young and Ukraine is accused of making Gay Super Soldiers' to Fight in War Against Russia!!!!
Then, Justin sets the rumors straight and squeezes out the juice!
8/30/2023
1:14:45
79: Skinny Needles w/ Caroline Goldfarb
After surviving the hurricane (or typhoon) in Los Angeles, Justin welcomes Caroline Goldfarb to break down all the week's biggest stories! Gen Z cancels “LOL”, Britney Spears is getting a divorce, Cheez-it faces controversy, and Jennifer Lopez exposes herself as a true poet in love!
8/23/2023
1:28:31
78: In Coach with Demands w/ Mikalah Gordon
This week, Justin welcomes Mikalah Gordon get into this week's biggest stories. Kylie Minogue’s sell out Vegas shows, a bedbug report from Vegas Hotels, Presidents rumored to be gay, Wayne Brady coming out as Pansexual and talk about into Mikalah's time on American Idol!
8/16/2023
1:27:40
77: Boot Scootin' Bussy w/ Bob the Drag Queen
This week Justin welcomes Bob the Drag Queen to the show to get into all the stories and drama of the week! The Lizzo saga continues to unfold, Ne-Yo is giving the hot take no one asked for, the threat of a Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk cage match might be in the inspiration for fights breaking out all over the country, Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up her home and much more!
8/9/2023
1:17:39
76: Grandma's Cream w/ Drew Droege
Justin welcomes Drew Droege to the show and there is so much to talk about from the week. We lost a true icon in Paul Rubens and Drew shares some experiences with him from The Groundlings. Justin visited a steampunk chocolate restaurant with a wild backstory, Cardi B was throwing microphones, Taylor Swift is causing earthquakes, manatees are getting into rough play and so much more!
