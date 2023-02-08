JUST SAYIN’ with Justin Martindale

80: Rich People Problems w/ Brooke Siffrinn & Aricia Skidmore-Williams

To honor the 20th anniversary of the Madonna/Britney kiss at the VMAs, Justin welcomes Brooke Siffrinn & Aricia Skidmore-Williams from the podcasts Even the Rich and Rich and Daily to break down some of the biggest stories from the week. Beyonce is in Los Angeles for the Renaissance Tour and is supporting Etsy stores with her audience dress codes. Justin may have received an invitation to join the illuminati, Jennifer Aniston will do almost anything to keep looking young and Ukraine is accused of making Gay Super Soldiers' to Fight in War Against Russia!!!! Then, Justin sets the rumors straight and squeezes out the juice!